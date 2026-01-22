Skip to content

Snowflake World Tour hits your city

See how leading teams deploy agents at scale. Find a stop near you. Register free.

Register now
Advertising, Media, & Entertainment
Overview
Media and PublishersAdTech and MarTechAgenciesSportsGaming
Improve Engagement and Lifetime Value
Partners
Resources

Snowflake for agencies

Modernize how your agency accesses data, empowers planners with AI-driven insights, and launches monetizable intelligence services to move faster, win pitches and deliver measurable client impact.

accelerate web image
VIRTUAL EVENT

Accelerate Advertising, Media & Entertainment

Build a composable ecosystem for the agentic future.

Overview

Why Snowflake for Agencies

Snowflake provides a connected, AI-ready and trusted platform agencies need to unify data across clients, unlock insight at every level and modernize operations without impacting governance capabilities.

all your data icon

Modernize agency intelligence

Unify reporting, social listening, campaign and client data in one platform so planners and strategists can access insights instantly — without logging into multiple systems or relying on manual workflows.

ai sparkle icon

Democratize AI without losing control

Empower media and strategy teams to ask questions in natural language and unlock advanced insights, while maintaining enterprise-grade governance and role-based access controls.

scale

Monetize AI-powered services

Build and deliver differentiated, AI-driven products that create new commercial models and competitive advantage.

our customers

Leading agencies winwith Snowflake

Advertising, Media & Entertainment

Power Digital Unleashes AI to Scale Marketing Impact and Strengthen Client ROI

Rather than gut feelings, Power Digital relies on nova — a proprietary platform built on Snowflake, with AI capabilities — to build unforgettable marketing campaigns based on real-time data insights.

Read the story

  • 5x Faster query processing
  • 12 seconds For data retrieval, down from 24 hours
Read the case study
woman holding a coffee and phone while smiling

Leading agencies choose Snowflake

key use casesacross agencies

Cross-channel audience 360

Unify audiences by connecting structured and unstructured data across publisher, platform, campaign and client sources to sharpen targeting and media planning.

Explore the use case
Faster Insights

Democratized client intelligence

Equip teams to answer complex client questions quickly during meetings or pitch sessions using AI-powered insights drawn from live campaign and market data.

ai

Creative intelligence and optimization

Analyze creative assets at scale by linking visual and messaging elements with performance data to uncover which components drive results and improve ROI.

Cost Savings

Monetized proprietary data assets

Embed AI into owned data assets — panels, surveys and brand tracking tools — turning static databases into interactive, monetizable intelligence products.

SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

The ecosystem builds on Snowflake

Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.

Explore snowflake Partners
agencies partner logos

Guides

Explore Developer Guides for Agencies

Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.

View all guides

Get Started

Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
Start for free

Snowflake for agencies

Frequently Asked Questions

Top questions about getting started with Snowflake for Agencies

Snowflake provides a flexible, multi-tenant architecture that allows agencies to manage client data securely while maintaining clear separation, governance and control across accounts.

Yes. Snowflake centralizes data from walled gardens, media platforms and internal systems to create a single source of truth. This enables consistent reporting, cross-channel attribution and performance measurement across all client campaigns.

Snowflake makes it easy to share insights securely using built-in governance controls and data clean rooms. Agencies can collaborate with partners and clients in a privacy-preserving environment without duplicating data or increasing security risks related to data replication.

Agencies use Snowflake for AI-driven forecasting, attribution modeling, audience insights, optimization and performance analysis — all powered by a single, scalable data platform.

By enabling near real-time insights and advanced measurement, Snowflake helps agencies demonstrate measurable business impact to stakeholders. This transparency allows agencies to respond faster to client needs, directly improving client retention.

Snowflake’s security and governance framework is trusted by highly regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services. Our governance tools help agencies address robust compliance requirements while managing sensitive client data at scale. 

Where Data Does More

Start for free
Watch a demo