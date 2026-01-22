case study
Snowflake for agencies
Modernize how your agency accesses data, empowers planners with AI-driven insights, and launches monetizable intelligence services to move faster, win pitches and deliver measurable client impact.
Overview
Why Snowflake for Agencies
Snowflake provides a connected, AI-ready and trusted platform agencies need to unify data across clients, unlock insight at every level and modernize operations without impacting governance capabilities.
Modernize agency intelligence
Unify reporting, social listening, campaign and client data in one platform so planners and strategists can access insights instantly — without logging into multiple systems or relying on manual workflows.
Democratize AI without losing control
Empower media and strategy teams to ask questions in natural language and unlock advanced insights, while maintaining enterprise-grade governance and role-based access controls.
Monetize AI-powered services
Build and deliver differentiated, AI-driven products that create new commercial models and competitive advantage.
key use casesacross agencies
Cross-channel audience 360
Unify audiences by connecting structured and unstructured data across publisher, platform, campaign and client sources to sharpen targeting and media planning.
Democratized client intelligence
Equip teams to answer complex client questions quickly during meetings or pitch sessions using AI-powered insights drawn from live campaign and market data.
Creative intelligence and optimization
Analyze creative assets at scale by linking visual and messaging elements with performance data to uncover which components drive results and improve ROI.
Monetized proprietary data assets
Embed AI into owned data assets — panels, surveys and brand tracking tools — turning static databases into interactive, monetizable intelligence products.
SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK
The ecosystem builds on Snowflake
Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.
Guides
Explore Developer Guides for Agencies
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.
4 Results
Getting Started with Domo Marketing Mix Modelling
Getting Started with Domo Marketing Attribution
Getting Started with MediaWallah Enrichment Application
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
Snowflake for agencies
Frequently Asked Questions
Top questions about getting started with Snowflake for Agencies
Snowflake provides a flexible, multi-tenant architecture that allows agencies to manage client data securely while maintaining clear separation, governance and control across accounts.
Yes. Snowflake centralizes data from walled gardens, media platforms and internal systems to create a single source of truth. This enables consistent reporting, cross-channel attribution and performance measurement across all client campaigns.
Snowflake makes it easy to share insights securely using built-in governance controls and data clean rooms. Agencies can collaborate with partners and clients in a privacy-preserving environment without duplicating data or increasing security risks related to data replication.
Agencies use Snowflake for AI-driven forecasting, attribution modeling, audience insights, optimization and performance analysis — all powered by a single, scalable data platform.
By enabling near real-time insights and advanced measurement, Snowflake helps agencies demonstrate measurable business impact to stakeholders. This transparency allows agencies to respond faster to client needs, directly improving client retention.
Snowflake’s security and governance framework is trusted by highly regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services. Our governance tools help agencies address robust compliance requirements while managing sensitive client data at scale.