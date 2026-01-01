Merkle Improves Customer Experiences While Providing Data Governance and Security

GDPR, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and other regulations have reshaped data practices for countless organizations, including those involved in marketing and advertising. Despite regulatory change, brands still depend on data to identify, engage and support customers. “Data in the marketing industry is incredibly important,” says Morten Lileng, Global Head of Merkury Engineering at Merkle. “We have to make sure we have enough quality data to send the right marketing message to the right person at the right time and with the correct frequency.”

Seeking to respond faster to clients’ evolving needs and improve compliance, Merkle migrated to Snowflake. “Snowflake makes it incredibly easy for us to do the right thing with data,” says Lileng. “To make sure we’re treating data in the correct way, to iterate and bring value to clients fast and at the right cost.”

Centralized data in the AI Data Cloud streamlines data access and unlocks innovative solutions for Merkle’s clients. Merkle offers multiple data products on Snowflake Marketplace for identity resolution. Using Snowflake Tasks and Streams also simplifies Merkle’s data stack so it needs to rely less on third-party data orchestration tools, leading to up to 20% in cost savings. Snowflake’s near-infinite scaling of storage and compute puts Merkle in a better position to support clients with data.

Merkle’s governance-centric approach to handling sensitive data, including clients’ PII, aligns directly with Snowflake Horizon Catalog. “Merkle is obsessive about data privacy where our customers are concerned,” says John Gajewski, Senior Vice President Architecture at Merkle. “Being in Snowflake, which was built from the ground up architecturally with security first in mind, has made so many conversations easier for us.”