Skip to content

Snowflake World Tour hits your city

See how leading teams deploy agents at scale. Find a stop near you. Register free.

Register now
Retail & Consumer Goods
Overview
RetailConsumer Goods
Partners
Resources

snowflakefor retail

Embrace agentic commerce, adapt to changing consumer behavior and streamline operations across stores, ecommerce and the supply chain.

webinar cover
WEBINAR

Accelerate Retail & Consumer Goods

Learn how to build a data and AI strategy for an agentic future in this virtual event. Hear from industry experts and pioneering retail executives who are already operationalizing AI with measurable business results.

Overview

Why Snowflake for Retail

Snowflake provides the enterprise data platform and agentic AI capabilities that retailers need to achieve their top business objectives.

consolidate

Win the cautious consumer with meaningful, adaptive experiences

Consolidate consumer data across browsing behavior, loyalty interactions, social sentiment, product reviews and location context for personalized, AI-powered experiences that build customer loyalty.

cost savings

Overcome economic volatility with operational intelligence and agility

Maximize efficiency and reduce costs by running intelligent store operations, unleashing workforce productivity and enhancing supply chain resilience with dynamic ML modeling and AI analytics.

secure data

Prepare for the era of agentic commerce and enterprise AI agents

Secure your future by deploying an enterprise platform for AI ready data and agentic capabilities, supporting AI-assisted and autonomous operations across agentic commerce, stores and the supply chain.

our customers

Leading retailerswin with Snowflake

Retail & Consumer Goods

Petco Unleashes New Revenue Opportunities and Savings

Petco created a 360-degree view of its customers, relying on Snowflake to help it tame the terabytes of data pouring in from millions of monthly web visitors and more than 1,500 retail locations.

Read the story

  • 50% Faster data processing
  • 20% Increased productivity for data science teams
Read the case study
two dogs running along side eachother

Key use cases across retail

risk management

Agentic commerce

Get your data AI ready. Prepare product, inventory and customer data to support agentic commerce via ChatGPT, Gemini and other agents.

regulatory reporting

Consumer 360 view and personalization

Bring all customer interactions into a unified profile to hyperpersonalize experiences, drive loyalty and increase customer lifetime value.

Explore the use case
customer 360

Merchandising and price optimization

Make smarter, data-driven pricing and product placement decisions, maximizing profit margin while swiftly responding to market shifts.

financial crime

Agile supply chain

Unlock end-to-end visibility across the supply chain to optimize logistics, reduce waste and quickly adjust to demand fluctuations.

Explore the use case

Guides

Explore Developer Guides for Retail

Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.

View all guides

Get Started

Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
Start for free

Snowflake for retail

Frequently Asked Questions

Commonly asked questions and their answers to support your data and AI journey with Snowflake.

The Snowflake AI Data Cloud is a unified data platform that enables retail companies to centralize, share and analyze all their data, powered by built-in AI and ML capabilities to drive insights and automation. Its powerful data and AI technologies are supported by a robust ecosystem of data, technology and service partners to implement the most sophisticated solutions.

The Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Retail offers retailers a unique technology for data management, analytics and AI innovation. 

Our platform is easy. Snowflake provides a single cloud service for all your data needs and is simple to manage, even with a lean team, which can be common for retailers. The AI Data Cloud is highly elastic, scales up effortlessly to handle seasonal peaks, and scales down to optimize costs. With integrated AI models, innovation is built in and easily accessible.

The AI Data Cloud is connected, enabling seamless zero-copy data sharing across a broad ecosystem of Snowflake Marketplace providers. This gives you instant access to geospatial, commercial, demographic, weather, and other types of data that can help you plan merchandising, optimize your supply chain and streamline operations across the business.

The AI Data Cloud is trusted. With built-in, unified governance, security and business continuity at scale, Snowflake offers you complete control and confidence.

Where Data Does More

Start for free
Watch a demo