case study
snowflakefor retail
Embrace agentic commerce, adapt to changing consumer behavior and streamline operations across stores, ecommerce and the supply chain.
Overview
Why Snowflake for Retail
Snowflake provides the enterprise data platform and agentic AI capabilities that retailers need to achieve their top business objectives.
Win the cautious consumer with meaningful, adaptive experiences
Consolidate consumer data across browsing behavior, loyalty interactions, social sentiment, product reviews and location context for personalized, AI-powered experiences that build customer loyalty.
Overcome economic volatility with operational intelligence and agility
Maximize efficiency and reduce costs by running intelligent store operations, unleashing workforce productivity and enhancing supply chain resilience with dynamic ML modeling and AI analytics.
Prepare for the era of agentic commerce and enterprise AI agents
Secure your future by deploying an enterprise platform for AI ready data and agentic capabilities, supporting AI-assisted and autonomous operations across agentic commerce, stores and the supply chain.
Key use cases across retail
Agentic commerce
Get your data AI ready. Prepare product, inventory and customer data to support agentic commerce via ChatGPT, Gemini and other agents.
Consumer 360 view and personalization
Bring all customer interactions into a unified profile to hyperpersonalize experiences, drive loyalty and increase customer lifetime value.
Merchandising and price optimization
Make smarter, data-driven pricing and product placement decisions, maximizing profit margin while swiftly responding to market shifts.
Agile supply chain
Unlock end-to-end visibility across the supply chain to optimize logistics, reduce waste and quickly adjust to demand fluctuations.
Guides
Explore Developer Guides for Retail
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.
4 Results
Geospatial Analytics for Retail with Snowflake and CARTO
Build a Retail Analytics Data Engineering Pipeline with Snowflake
Retail Snowflake CoWork with Cortex Agents
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
Snowflake for retail
Frequently Asked Questions
Commonly asked questions and their answers to support your data and AI journey with Snowflake.
The Snowflake AI Data Cloud is a unified data platform that enables retail companies to centralize, share and analyze all their data, powered by built-in AI and ML capabilities to drive insights and automation. Its powerful data and AI technologies are supported by a robust ecosystem of data, technology and service partners to implement the most sophisticated solutions.
The Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Retail offers retailers a unique technology for data management, analytics and AI innovation.
Our platform is easy. Snowflake provides a single cloud service for all your data needs and is simple to manage, even with a lean team, which can be common for retailers. The AI Data Cloud is highly elastic, scales up effortlessly to handle seasonal peaks, and scales down to optimize costs. With integrated AI models, innovation is built in and easily accessible.
The AI Data Cloud is connected, enabling seamless zero-copy data sharing across a broad ecosystem of Snowflake Marketplace providers. This gives you instant access to geospatial, commercial, demographic, weather, and other types of data that can help you plan merchandising, optimize your supply chain and streamline operations across the business.
The AI Data Cloud is trusted. With built-in, unified governance, security and business continuity at scale, Snowflake offers you complete control and confidence.