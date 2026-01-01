NYC Health + Hospitals Elevates Care for New Yorkers Experiencing Homelessness

Serving over 1.4 million New Yorkers at more than 70 patient care locations involves a tremendous amount of clinical, enrollment, eligibility, membership, claim, social services and attribution data. Securely managing protected health information (PHI) from many different sources is challenging but essential for providing analytics to physicians, clinical care teams, insurance payers and other stakeholders.

Thanks to Snowflake’s elastic performance engine with optimized storage, NYC Health + Hospitals now has a scalable solution to store its more than 100 billion rows of data. Access to Snowflake’s built-in security and privacy controls, built specifically for healthcare needs, also helps the hospital network maintain patient privacy. “We’re talking about working with sensitive patient data — data that’s related to people’s mental health and specific clinical conditions,” says Shahran Haider, Deputy Chief Data Officer at NYC Health + Hospitals. “So, we have to build in security, governance, auditability, traceability and compliance from the very beginning, which Snowflake helps us achieve.”

Seeking to better understand and care for patients who are experiencing homelessness, NYC Health + Hospitals began exploring opportunities to enable expedited data availability and cloud data sharing among various NYC agencies and partner organizations to make patient data sharing easier and faster. The organization’s enterprise information management group reimagined its existing data architecture with the goal to more easily ingest, integrate and share patient data — while moving data less. “It was great that we already had Snowflake,” Haider says. “Snowflake has capabilities that we could use to address data sharing, security, automation and other features that we wanted to build into the solution.”