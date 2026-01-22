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Snowflake for AdTech and MarTech

Unify data across the entire advertising and marketing ecosystem. With the AI Data Cloud, marketers, agencies and technology providers can prove ROI, activate insights without data movement, and build next-generation customer experiences faster and more securely.

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Build a Composable Ecosystem for the Agentic Future.

Overview

Why Snowflake for AdTech and MarTech

Snowflake delivers a scalable, governed and AI-ready data platform that helps AdTech and MarTech teams activate data, collaborate securely and drive better outcomes across the advertising ecosystem.

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Prove return on ad spend with unified data

Securely prepare, unify and analyze first-, second- and third-party data to connect campaign performance with business outcomes and power advanced attribution across channels.

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Activate insights without movement or copies

Bring your data and applications directly to your customers in Snowflake, improving data hygiene, reducing latency and duplication, and implementing robust governance controls.

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Accelerate intelligence with AI

Build intelligent products using Snowflake Cortex AI to run models and AI agents directly on your data, powering predictive insights and real-time decision-making.

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AdTech and MarTech Leaders Winwith Snowflake

Advertising, Media & Entertainment

VideoAmp Saves 90% in Costs and Increases Performance by 10x

VideoAmp consolidated its data onto Snowflake to reduce complexity, save costs and deliver better products for its customers.

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  • 13 Hours to backfill data, down from 5 days
  • 10x Better performance
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Leading adtech and martech organizations choose Snowflake

Key Use Cases Across AdTech and MarTech

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Power customer-facing applications on Snowflake

Build, deploy and monetize AI-powered solutions — from identity resolution to activation.

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Gain advanced product and business intelligence

Understand the performance of your product and technology partner network to improve product strategy and accelerate ecosystem growth.

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Monetize data sets

Offer data sets to Snowflake customers through the Snowflake Marketplace to make data available without costly integrations or pipelines.

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Join the modern marketing data stack

Embrace the future of composability by bringing your tools and technologies to your customers’ Snowflake instances without movement or copies.

SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

The ecosystem builds on Snowflake

Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.

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Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
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Snowflake for adtech and martech

Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about how the AI Data Cloud helps the adtech and martech industry

Snowflake enables privacy-preserving data collaboration through secure data sharing and clean room solutions, allowing brands, publishers and platforms to collaborate on insights without moving sensitive underlying data.

Yes. Snowflake brings together first-, second- and third-party data across channels, platforms and formats into a single source of truth, making it easier to activate, analyze and measure marketing performance.

Snowflake supports near real-time data ingestion and analytics at scale, helping teams monitor campaign performance, adjust strategies quickly, and improve outcomes across the marketing lifecycle.

Snowflake provides a flexible foundation for data clean rooms and works with leading identity and measurement partners, helping organizations activate data responsibly while addressing privacy and regulatory requirements.

Where Data Does More

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