CASE STUDY
Snowflake for AdTech and MarTech
Unify data across the entire advertising and marketing ecosystem. With the AI Data Cloud, marketers, agencies and technology providers can prove ROI, activate insights without data movement, and build next-generation customer experiences faster and more securely.
Overview
Why Snowflake for AdTech and MarTech
Snowflake delivers a scalable, governed and AI-ready data platform that helps AdTech and MarTech teams activate data, collaborate securely and drive better outcomes across the advertising ecosystem.
Prove return on ad spend with unified data
Securely prepare, unify and analyze first-, second- and third-party data to connect campaign performance with business outcomes and power advanced attribution across channels.
Activate insights without movement or copies
Bring your data and applications directly to your customers in Snowflake, improving data hygiene, reducing latency and duplication, and implementing robust governance controls.
Accelerate intelligence with AI
Build intelligent products using Snowflake Cortex AI to run models and AI agents directly on your data, powering predictive insights and real-time decision-making.
Key Use Cases Across AdTech and MarTech
Power customer-facing applications on Snowflake
Build, deploy and monetize AI-powered solutions — from identity resolution to activation.
Gain advanced product and business intelligence
Understand the performance of your product and technology partner network to improve product strategy and accelerate ecosystem growth.
Monetize data sets
Offer data sets to Snowflake customers through the Snowflake Marketplace to make data available without costly integrations or pipelines.
Join the modern marketing data stack
Embrace the future of composability by bringing your tools and technologies to your customers’ Snowflake instances without movement or copies.
Guides
Explore Developer Guides for Adtech and Martech
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.
5 Results
Agentic Audience Analytics for Media & Entertainment
Getting Started with Domo Marketing Mix Modelling
Getting Started with Domo Marketing Attribution
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
Snowflake for adtech and martech
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about how the AI Data Cloud helps the adtech and martech industry
Snowflake enables privacy-preserving data collaboration through secure data sharing and clean room solutions, allowing brands, publishers and platforms to collaborate on insights without moving sensitive underlying data.
Yes. Snowflake brings together first-, second- and third-party data across channels, platforms and formats into a single source of truth, making it easier to activate, analyze and measure marketing performance.
Snowflake supports near real-time data ingestion and analytics at scale, helping teams monitor campaign performance, adjust strategies quickly, and improve outcomes across the marketing lifecycle.
Snowflake provides a flexible foundation for data clean rooms and works with leading identity and measurement partners, helping organizations activate data responsibly while addressing privacy and regulatory requirements.