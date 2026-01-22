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Snowflake for media and publishing

Unify audience, content and revenue data to grow subscriptions, maximize advertising yield and deliver personalized experiences across every channel.

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Overview

Why Snowflake for Media and Publishing

Snowflake combines scalable data management, secure collaboration and AI capabilities to help media and publishing companies monetize content, understand audiences and adapt to a rapidly changing landscape.

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Unified audience and content insights

Break down silos across audience behavior, content performance and revenue data to create a complete view of readers, viewers and listeners.

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AI-powered personalization and analytics

Leverage AI and ML to drive content recommendations, churn prediction and demand forecasting — without complex infrastructure or data duplication.

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Trusted data sharing and monetization

Collaborate securely with advertisers, distributors and partners to enable privacy-preserving audience activation and insights while protecting sensitive data.

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Leaders in Media and Publishing Win with Snowflake

Advertising, Media & Entertainment

Unlocking Disney's Magic: AI & Automation in Multimedia Storytelling

Explore how Disney uses AI, automation and data science to optimize advertising and enhance loyalty across platforms.

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Leading media companies choose Snowflake

Key Use Cases Across Media and Publishing

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Grow audiences

Unify audience data to better understand behavior, increase engagement, and attract and retain subscribers across channels.

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Maximize advertising yield

Optimize inventory, pricing and demand with unified audience and performance insights across platforms.

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Deliver personalized experiences

Use AI-driven insights to tailor content, recommendations and offers for every reader, viewer or listener.

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Build a composable stack

Modernize your data architecture with a flexible, interoperable platform that works across tools and partners.

SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

The ecosystem builds on Snowflake

Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.

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Guides

Explore Developer Guides for Media and Publishing

Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.

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Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
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Snowflake for media & publishers

Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about how the AI Data Cloud helps the media and publishing industry

Snowflake unifies audience behavior, content consumption and subscription data, enabling publishers to better understand audiences, personalize experiences and reduce churn.

Yes. Snowflake supports hybrid monetization models by centralizing data across advertising, subscriptions and commerce, giving teams a complete view of revenue performance.

Snowflake allows secure data sharing and collaboration without copying or exposing sensitive data, enabling privacy-preserving audience insights and activation with advertisers and partners.

Snowflake supports use cases such as content recommendations, audience segmentation, churn prediction, demand forecasting and advertising yield optimization.

Snowflake helps improve audience analytics by breaking down data silos and connecting disparate data points across the enterprise. This allows for the secure, privacy-first collaboration of first-, second- and third-party data, leading to higher audience engagement and lifetime value.

AI and ML are used frequently for predictive analytics. By analyzing historical data and patterns, AI algorithms can forecast potential content topics, formats and engagement levels. Armed with this foresight, publishers can make informed decisions about content planning and production, optimizing resources and maximizing ROI. By identifying trends and threats, AI-powered predictive analytics help publishers stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry landscape.

Where Data Does More

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