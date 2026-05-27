case study
Snowflake for State and Local Government
Strengthen services for citizens, optimize government efficiencies and collaborate across state and local government with a secure, end-to-end data and AI platform.
Overview
Why Snowflake for State and Local Government
Deliver reliable, cost-effective and data-driven services for citizens as demographics shift and demands evolve. Collaborate securely on a trusted, governed AI and data platform designed to protect citizen and program data.
Securely access and share data
Eliminate data silos and enable cross-agency interoperability with trusted data sharing — giving state and local agencies a 360-degree citizen view and governed access to insights.
Build and deploy data agents and AI applications
Implement AI-enabled services with agents and conversational apps that streamline document processing, multimodal data handling, contextual synthesis and enterprise analytics retrieval.
Safeguard citizen and program data
Shield sensitive data with support in select deployments for GovRAMP, CJIS, HIPAA, FERPA and state privacy requirements. Protect citizen data with built-in encryption, auditing and access controls.
Key use cases acrossState and Local Government
Interagency data sharing and collaboration
Securely share live, governed data across agencies, partners and programs to accelerate missions — no in-region data movement or duplication required.
Entity 360
Power agency-wide intelligence, from HR and operations to finance and services, with integrated data, real-time analytics, predictive models and AI-powered dashboards.
Public Safety
Enable faster emergency response and safer communities with real-time analytics and AI across crime, surveillance and multi-agency data.
Public health
Aggregate multimodal patient data to enable value-based care, predict disease progression and inform targeted health interventions.
SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK
The Ecosystem Builds on Snowflake
Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.
Guides
Explore Developer Guides for State and Local Government
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.
5 Results
Build a Real-Time Fraud Detection Model with Natural Language in Snowflake ML
Identify Bottlenecks and Model Disruptions using Neo4j Graph Analytics
Build Cortex AISQL Powered Call Center Analytics Solution
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
Snowflake for state and local government
Frequently Asked Questions
Your top questions about getting started with Snowflake for State and Local Government.
Snowflake enables secure, live data sharing without duplication — breaking down silos across all levels of government organizations. Lower operational burdens and protect citizen data with a single, trusted and government-authorized platform for analytics and AI.
Snowflake enables live, governed data sharing without moving or duplicating data. Agencies maintain full ownership and control while securely providing authorized users access to support cross-agency missions.
How it works:
No data is copied or transferred between agency accounts.
Secure access is enabled through Snowflake’s services layer and metadata store.
Read-only database access is provided to live data at the source.
Standard role-based access controls govern authorization.
Comprehensive audit logs support compliance and oversight.
Benefits:
- Eliminates the risk, cost and complexity of traditional data sharing.
- Enforces built-in governance and compliance controls, including RBAC, end-to-end encryption, and access logging, by default, as well as a set of data governance policies that can be configured based on account requirements, including dynamic data masking, row access policies, and secure views.
- Supports multiple sharing models, including direct secure sharing, private listings, data exchanges and data clean rooms.
Yes. Snowflake is designed for regulated public sector environments and supports GovRAMP, CJIS (where applicable), HIPAA, FERPA and state privacy requirements. Built-in security, encryption, auditing and access controls help agencies protect sensitive citizen data while supporting compliance and public trust.
Snowflake enables agencies to build and deploy AI applications directly on governed citizen and program data — without moving or duplicating sensitive information. Using Snowpark and Cortex AI, agencies can develop and apply custom models where data lives. The platform enables secure model deployment, comprehensive audit trails and role-based access to AI capabilities, helping agencies protect sensitive data and maintain public trust.
Snowflake integrates seamlessly with existing government technology stacks through native connectors and APIs, working alongside current databases, analytics tools and business intelligence platforms.
The platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, allowing agencies to maintain on-premises systems while leveraging cloud capabilities in government-approved regions.
Data can be hosted directly in Snowflake or remain in external tables and popular open table formats such as Apache Iceberg. This flexibility allows agencies to modernize incrementally, support open architectures and avoid vendor lock-in while maintaining consistent governance, security and access controls across their data ecosystem.
Snowflake enables incremental modernization by integrating with existing systems rather than requiring complete replacement. Agencies can connect legacy databases, mainframes and on-premises systems while maintaining current operations, then migrate workloads when ready.
Consider accelerating your transition with automated tools like SnowConvert and our expert partner ecosystem. By ingesting raw data from any source, Snowflake lets you modernize at your own pace while immediately unlocking advanced AI and analytics.