case study
Snowflake for Life Sciences
Accelerate research and discovery, optimize supply chains, and drive commercial effectiveness with a robust data and AI foundation that enables compliance with regulatory requirements like GxP, HITECH and HIPAA.
Overview
Why Snowflake for Life Sciences
Unify siloed research and commercial data across source systems, derive actionable business insights, activate AI and securely collaborate with internal and external teams and partners with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
Innovate faster
Streamline data analytics and deploy AI with ease using native AI capabilities and LLMs directly within your Snowflake account.
Connect to an integrated life sciences ecosystem
Leverage an open architecture that provides seamless access to a complete ecosystem of AI ready data, apps and agentic products for life sciences.
Secure your most sensitive data and AI assets
Enjoy enterprise-grade security, governance, observability, and business continuity and disaster recovery controls across regions and clouds.
Key use cases across life sciences
Faster research and development
Accelerate industry research and expedite time to discovery with data, secure collaboration and AI.
Real-world insights
Turn real-world evidence into actionable insights using advanced analytics and AI across structured and unstructured data.
Supply chain optimization
Drive efficiency throughout your supply chain via first- and third-party data insights to better predict — and proactively prevent — disruptions.
Commercial effectiveness
Use data and AI to personalize commercial engagement and optimize the success of new market launches.
SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK
The life sciences Ecosystem Builds on Snowflake
Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.
Guides
Explore Developer Guides for Life Sciences
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.
9 Results
Clinical Data Analysis with ADaM and SDTM in Snowflake
Boltz2 Protein Structure Prediction on Snowflake GPU Notebooks
Distributed Medical Image Processing with MONAI on Snowflake
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
SNOWFLAKE FOR life sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Your top questions for getting started with Snowflake for Life Sciences.
Cloud platforms give life sciences organizations a secure, scalable foundation to unify data, reduce costs and accelerate innovation. The following are some of the benefits organizations in this industry can leverage:
Aggregate siloed data: Eliminate data silos by unifying disparate sources (EHRs, claims, genomics) into a single source of truth. This produces better insights that power downstream use cases like care delivery and operational efficiency.
Tap into a connected ecosystem: Securely share live data with research and business partners without costly and risky data duplication. This speeds up clinical trial timelines, lowers research costs, improves marketing personalization, creates new opportunities for data monetization and more.
Ensure business continuity: Cultivate resilience with superior disaster recovery that protects critical systems from downtime. Cloud platforms also reduce capital expenditures by shifting to a predictable operational model while supporting HIPAA compliance.
Leverage data and AI for ROI: Use your unified data to power AI and machine learning models. This allows you to deploy predictive analytics that lower operational costs, optimize supply chains and accelerate the drug discovery pipeline.
Snowflake supports leading, globally recognized public sector and commercial security standards to enable compliance and data protection, including PHI and PII. These include support for compliance with HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRAMP, SOC2 and GDPR. Learn more on Snowflake’s security hub.
Yes, Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud enables life sciences organizations to activate all their multimodal data (structured, unstructured, semi-structured), wherever it may live, across clouds and regions.
Snowflake is compatible with many best-of-breed industry solutions for life sciences organizations, many of which are accessible via native apps and connectors in Snowflake Marketplace.
Although regulatory compliance is the customer’s overall responsibility, Snowflake understands that there is some inherited, shared responsibility in those activities with customers. To learn more about how Snowflake supports GxP workloads, please refer to this documentation.