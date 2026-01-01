Course
Migrate from SQL Server to Snowflake
Easily migrate SQL Server analytics silos to Snowflake to unleash modern analytics, advanced AI and what’s next on uniformly governed data across clouds — at instant scale
Key Benefits Of Migrating To Snowflake
Easily modernize on a proven AI Data Cloud with instant scalability
Get more than just a database for structured data while leveraging your existing SQL skill set. Snowflake provides advanced AI and modern analytics with automated administration, instant elasticity and support for open, structured, semi-structured and unstructured data on many architectural patterns, including lakehouses.
Break down internal & external silos for seamless connectivity
Break down silos through Snowflake’s interoperability with open table formats and catalogs, and powerful cross-cloud collaboration with internal and external teams. Enjoy zero-copy data sharing and built-in Internal and Snowflake Marketplaces to find and access data, apps and AI products.
Unify security & governance
Consistently enforce security and governance controls across users, workloads, regions and clouds with Snowflake’s unified and trusted platform. Remove complex, manual configurations with automatic detection and tagging of sensitive data, continuous security monitoring and easy business continuity and disaster recovery.
Streamline end-to-end SQL Server data migrations to Snowflake
Snowflake AIM provides cost-effective, AI-powered solutions, end-to-end data migration experiences and expanded support for migration sources.