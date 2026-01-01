Skip to content

Free Dev Day — June 25 — Virtual

Don’t just hear about AI — build it. Luminary talks and hands-on labs.

Claim my spot
Migrate to Snowflake
Overview
SQL Server to SnowflakeTeradata to SnowflakeSpark to SnowparkData Warehouse Migration Process to SnowflakeAmazon Redshift to Snowflake
ModernizationVirtualization
Migration Partners
Snowflake LiftOff

Migrate from SQL Server to Snowflake

Easily migrate SQL Server analytics silos to Snowflake to unleash modern analytics, advanced AI and what’s next on uniformly governed data across clouds — at instant scale

Microsoft SQL Server to Snowflake Migration Reference Manual
GUIDE

Microsoft SQL Server to Snowflake Migration Reference Manual

This guide provides a comprehensive methodology for preparing for and executing the migration of an existing Microsoft SQL Server data warehouse deployment to Snowflake.

Key Benefits Of Migrating To Snowflake

Easily modernize on a proven AI Data Cloud with instant scalability

Get more than just a database for structured data while leveraging your existing SQL skill set. Snowflake provides advanced AI and modern analytics with automated administration, instant elasticity and support for open, structured, semi-structured and unstructured data on many architectural patterns, including lakehouses.

Explore advanced analytics in Snowflake
Collaboration icon

Break down internal & external silos for seamless connectivity

Break down silos through Snowflake’s interoperability with open table formats and catalogs, and powerful cross-cloud collaboration with internal and external teams. Enjoy zero-copy data sharing and built-in Internal and Snowflake Marketplaces to find and access data, apps and AI products. 

Learn how Snowflake empowers collaboration
Security icon

Unify security & governance

Consistently enforce security and governance controls across users, workloads, regions and clouds with Snowflake’s unified and trusted platform. Remove complex, manual configurations with automatic detection and tagging of sensitive data, continuous security monitoring and easy business continuity and disaster recovery.

Learn more about governance in Snowflake

Streamline end-to-end SQL Server data migrations to Snowflake

Snowflake AIM provides cost-effective, AI-powered solutions, end-to-end data migration experiences and expanded support for migration sources.

Get started with Snowflake AIM
Screenshot of Snowconvert AI dashboard

Migrate from SQL Server to Snowflake with Trusted System Integrator Partners

phData logo
Continuus Logo
Evolv Logo
BlueCloud Logo
Aimpoint Digital logo
Spaulding Ridge logo
TEKsystems
Browse migration partners

Where Data Does More

Start for free
Watch a demo