EBOOK
Migrate from Teradatato Snowflake
Update your legacy data strategy. Move to Snowflake for optimal performance, flexibility and modern analytics.
Convert Teradata code to Snowflakewith high-impact automation
Snowflake AIM is Snowflake’s native code-conversion tooling. It’s installed locally and will never access the legacy database directly or share any proprietary information. It can be run on Windows, Mac and Linux.
Key Benefits Of Migrating To Snowflake
Access data faster
Snowflake’s elastic, near-unlimited scale and speed means analysts have fast access to your current and historical data at any time to make quicker, more accurate decisions.
Spend almost no time on maintenance
Snowflake reduces complexity with automatic performance—no user-intervention required, meaning there’s no infrastructure to tweak and no tuning required.
See all of your data in one place
With Snowflake, you can create a single source of truth to easily store, integrate and extract critical insight from petabytes of structured, semi-structured (JSON, XML, AVRO) and unstructured data.
Empower all of your users
Snowflake allows a virtually unlimited number of concurrent users and applications without eroding performance.
Fully equip any SQL analyst
Snowflake supports the tools millions of business users and SQL developers already know how to use today.
Time is Money — Save Both with Snowflake
Launch faster by saving costly hours otherwise spent on onboarding and platform management
- Spend more time on valuable data projects — and less time on painstaking configurations — with Snowflake’s fully managed service.
- Get out-of-the-box governance and security capabilities without needing extra tools or protocols.
- Automatically benefit from regular rollouts of performance improvements and track how real customer workloads are getting faster on Snowflake over time.