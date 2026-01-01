Skip to content

Free Dev Day — June 25 — Virtual

Don’t just hear about AI — build it. Luminary talks and hands-on labs.

Claim my spot
Migrate to Snowflake
Overview
SQL Server to SnowflakeTeradata to SnowflakeSpark to SnowparkData Warehouse Migration Process to SnowflakeAmazon Redshift to Snowflake
ModernizationVirtualization
Migration Partners
Snowflake LiftOff

Migrate from Teradatato Snowflake

Update your legacy data strategy. Move to Snowflake for optimal performance, flexibility and modern analytics.

Convert Teradata code to Snowflakewith high-impact automation

Snowflake AIM is Snowflake’s native code-conversion tooling. It’s installed locally and will never access the legacy database directly or share any proprietary information. It can be run on Windows, Mac and Linux.

Get Started with Snowflake AIM

Key Benefits Of Migrating To Snowflake

Access data faster

Snowflake’s elastic, near-unlimited scale and speed means analysts have fast access to your current and historical data at any time to make quicker, more accurate decisions.

Spend almost no time on maintenance

Snowflake reduces complexity with automatic performance—no user-intervention required, meaning there’s no infrastructure to tweak and no tuning required.

See all of your data in one place

With Snowflake, you can create a single source of truth to easily store, integrate and extract critical insight from petabytes of structured, semi-structured (JSON, XML, AVRO) and unstructured data.

Empower all of your users

Snowflake allows a virtually unlimited number of concurrent users and applications without eroding performance.

Fully equip any SQL analyst

Snowflake supports the tools millions of business users and SQL developers already know how to use today.

Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 logo
CUSTOMER STORY

How AT&T's Migration Resulted in Faster Performance with Lower Cost

watch the story

Time is Money — Save Both with Snowflake

Launch faster by saving costly hours otherwise spent on onboarding and platform management

  • Spend more time on valuable data projects — and less time on painstaking configurations — with Snowflake’s fully managed service. 
  • Get out-of-the-box governance and security capabilities  without needing extra tools or protocols.
  • Automatically benefit from regular rollouts of performance improvements and track how real customer workloads are getting faster on Snowflake over time.
Learn more about cost savings with Snowflake

*Based on a third party case study from Squadron Data

Migrate from Teradata to Snowflake with Trusted System Integrator Partners

phData logo
Continuus Logo
Evolv Logo
BlueCloud Logo
Aimpoint Digital logo
Spaulding Ridge logo
TEKsystems
Browse migration partners

Where Data Does More

Start for free
Watch a demo