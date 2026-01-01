Aimpoint Digital, LP

Aimpoint Digital is a market-leading data and analytics advisory and solution engineering firm based in the US and UK. We excel at being the trusted advisor for companies looking to extract tangible value from data and develop into analytics-driven organizations. Our deep industry, technical, and analytic expertise has enabled us to construct an extensive client roster across multiple sectors; from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies, we engineer bespoke solutions based on our client's specific needs, use cases, and transformational aspirations. We pride ourselves on executing an approach combining expert advice with actionable results and integrity. Learn more at https://aimpointdigital.com