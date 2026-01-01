Elite Snowflake Partner | Driving Data & AI Transformation Across Industries

evolv Consulting is an Elite Snowflake Services Partner trusted by leading organizations to unlock the full potential of the Data Cloud. With 300 practitioners and 100 Snowflake certifications across the US and LATAM, we deliver flawless execution on data modernization, AI/ML solutions, and enterprise analytics with a proven track record of zero failed projects.

2025 Trusted SI Launch Partner Recognition :: Selected as a trusted Systems Integrator launch partner for Snowflake's Automotive, OpenFlow, and Snowflake Intelligence initiatives, we bring deep expertise in translating cutting-edge technical capabilities into real-world business solutions that drive measurable outcomes.

Industry Expertise :: We serve clients across financial services (banking, FinTech, insurance), healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing & industrials (including oil & gas), media & entertainment, and technology sectors – with particular depth in Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Manufacturing for Snowflake Intelligence implementations.

Snowflake Capabilities :: Our team specializes in data engineering, advanced analytics, AI/ML integration, and governance—leveraging Snowflake's powerful features like Cortex AI (Analyst, Search, Agents), Snowflake Intelligence, OpenFlow, Data Sharing, Secure Data Collaboration, Snowpark, Dynamic Tables, Streams & Tasks, Snowflake Horizon, and the Native App Framework to deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready solutions.

Our Approach :: Founded in 2018 on a commitment to getting it done on time, on budget, and with measurable impact -- evolv combines GSI rigor with boutique speed. Whether building a modern data platform, enabling real-time insights, or driving AI innovation, we meet clients where they are and partner to evolve their business and stay ahead of the curve.