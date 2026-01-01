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Solution Areas
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Technology
  • Manufacturing & Industrial
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 566
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 88
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phData, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
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With a perfect mix of services, expertise, and automation, phData is the leader in data and artificial intelligence consulting. We build optimized infrastructure and value-generating applications that help the world’s largest brands solve their most challenging business problems using data & AI, all within the Snowflake ecosystem.

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