Solution Areas
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Technology
- Manufacturing & Industrial
- Retail & Consumer Goods
phData, Inc.
Headquarters: United States
With a perfect mix of services, expertise, and automation, phData is the leader in data and artificial intelligence consulting. We build optimized infrastructure and value-generating applications that help the world’s largest brands solve their most challenging business problems using data & AI, all within the Snowflake ecosystem.