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kipi.ai
Solution Areas
  • Consulting & Professional Services
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Technology
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Manufacturing & Industrial
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
  • Applications & Collaboration
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 1069
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 194
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Elite

kipi.ai

Headquarters: United States
Website

Kipi.ai is at the forefront of advanced analytics and AI services, specializing in AI, machine learning, and data science to drive innovation and business growth. As an Elite Snowflake Partner, kipi.ai is uniquely positioned to deliver scalable, AI-driven solutions that optimize data operations and empower organizations to fully harness the potential of their data. Kipi.ai has earned Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud Services Americas Innovation Partner of the Year and America's System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year, and holds 8 industry competency badges. We're dedicated to pioneering world-class data solutions for Snowflake customers, offering 250 Accelerators, Enablers, Solutions, and Native Apps to optimize performance within the Snowflake ecosystem.

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