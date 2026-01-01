The world of analytics is changing. Companies need to put data to work across their organizations, from setting strategy to shaping on-the-ground tactics. Spaulding Ridge gives companies the tools to make this change. By combining the power of Snowflake with other market-leading business solutions and in-house AI/ML capabilities, Spaulding Ridge can build cutting-edge data systems that help leading enterprises fulfill their missions. Reach out to learn more about how Spaulding Ridge can help you achieve your goals.