Get Started with Snowflake DCM Projects

Overview

Snowflake DCM (Database Change Management) Projects let you declare the Snowflake objects you want in SQL files, then let Snowflake work out how to get there.

That is the whole idea, and it is worth being precise about what it replaces. A script is imperative: it says CREATE TABLE , and running it twice either fails or destroys what you had. A migration framework is imperative with bookkeeping: it says "apply change 7, then change 8", and it needs a ledger of which changes already ran so it never applies one twice. Both encode a path.

A DCM Project encodes a destination. Each DEFINE statement states the object you want and the properties it should have. When you deploy, DCM inspects what exists, compares it to what you declared, and issues only the differences. There is no migration ledger to keep, because there is nothing to replay — the files are always the current desired state, and the account converges on them. Run a deploy twice and the second one does nothing.

You get two things from that. The first is a plan: a dry run that tells you exactly which objects would be created, altered and dropped before anything happens. The second is convergence: DEFINE executes as CREATE OR ALTER , so redeploying reconciles an object in place rather than recreating it.

DCM Projects is generally available. Some of the features this guide touches are in public preview and are called out where they appear.

How you drive a project

DCM Projects can be managed using Snowsight, the Snowflake CLI, SQL, or Cortex Code. You can author, debug and deploy a project by hand in Snowflake Workspaces or your local IDE, use Cortex Code to do it via natural-language prompts, or automate deployments through CI/CD pipelines. Cortex Code also ships a skill that automates the workflow of migrating existing Snowflake objects into a DCM Project, so you do not have to hand-write DEFINE statements for objects that already exist.

This guide shows two of those interfaces side by side. Every plan and deploy step below gives you the Snowsight Workspaces path and the equivalent snow CLI command, so you can follow whichever fits how you work.

Prerequisites

Basic knowledge of Snowflake concepts (databases, schemas, tables, roles)

Familiarity with SQL

What You'll Learn

What a DCM Project declares, and how a manifest maps one codebase onto several environments

How to read a plan changeset and deploy it with an alias

How editing a definition and redeploying converges instead of recreating

How Jinja templating parameterizes definitions, so one codebase serves DEV, STAGE and PROD

How project assets let a project deploy a Streamlit app alongside the pipeline it reads

How to inspect what a project manages, and how to tear it down safely

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account with ACCOUNTADMIN access

Snowflake CLI if you want to follow the CLI path

Familiarity with SQL

What You'll Build

A small but real pipeline — three landing tables, one dynamic table, a semantic view you can query in business terms, and a Streamlit dashboard that reads it — declared entirely as code, deployed, changed, redeployed, and cleaned up.

That work follows the DCM Projects lifecycle:

You will walk it in order — creating the manifest and project object, reading the definitions, planning, deploying — and then spend most of the guide in ITERATE, which is where a declarative tool earns its keep.

Create a Workspace from Git

If you want to work in Snowsight rather than locally, create a Snowsight Workspace linked to the sample repository on GitHub.

Navigate to Projects > Workspaces in Snowsight. Click Create (+) and select Git repository. Enter the repository URL: https://github.com/snowflake-labs/snowflake-dcm-projects Select an API Integration for GitHub (create one if needed). Select Public repository.

Once the workspace is created you will see the repository files in the file explorer. Navigate to Quickstarts/get-started-snowflake-dcm-projects to find two directories.

DCM_Projects_Get_Started/ is the DCM Project itself: a manifest, five definition files and one macro under sources/ , and a Streamlit app that the project deploys as an asset. The next section walks through each part.

scripts/ holds three numbered SQL files that you run in Snowsight worksheets at different stages of this guide. They live outside the project directory, so nothing in them is ever picked up by a plan.

File When to run scripts/01_pre_deploy.sql Once, before the first plan scripts/02_post_deploy.sql After the first successful deploy scripts/03_cleanup.sql When you are finished

Every operational step in this guide is given twice: once for Snowsight, and once for the Snowflake CLI if you would rather drive the project from a terminal against your own copy of the repository.

Prerequisites and Setup

Run the first script. In Snowsight: open scripts/01_pre_deploy.sql in a worksheet and run each section in order. With the Snowflake CLI:

snow sql -f scripts/01_pre_deploy.sql

It does four things. It creates the DCM_DEVELOPER role and grants it to you. It enables inherited grants at the account level. It grants DCM_DEVELOPER a superset of account-level privileges — every guide in this series shares this role, and each grant carries a comment saying what capability it buys. Account-level privileges cannot be granted by a project on itself, which is why they all happen here, before the first plan.

Inherited grants. An INHERITED grant covers current and future objects of a type inside a container. GRANT ON ALL snapshots what exists right now; GRANT ON FUTURE covers only what comes later. An inherited grant covers both, as one grant rather than one per object, which is why it is the recommended pattern in DCM Projects. It requires an account-level opt-in and cannot be combined with WITH GRANT OPTION , CASCADE or RESTRICT .

ALTER ACCOUNT SET FEATURE_RBAC_INHERITED_GRANTS = 'ENABLED';

Finally the script creates the DCM Project object itself — the account-side object that tracks state — and prints your account identifier and username:

CREATE OR REPLACE DCM PROJECT dcm_demo.projects.dcm_project_dev COMMENT = 'for testing DCM Projects Quickstarts';

Copy the account identifier from that last query into account_identifier under the DCM_DEV target in DCM_Projects_Get_Started/manifest.yml . A mismatched account_identifier is only a warning, not an error, but fixing it keeps the warning out of your output.

If you are working in Snowsight, refresh your browser after running this script so Snowsight picks up the newly created DCM Project object. It will not appear in the Workspaces project selector until you do.

Anatomy of a DCM Project

A project is a manifest plus one or more definition files under sources/ . The manifest is the control surface; the definitions are the desired state.

The manifest

Open DCM_Projects_Get_Started/manifest.yml . It has three sections — targets, assets and templating. The first declares targets:

manifest_version: 2 type: DCM_PROJECT default_target: DCM_DEV targets: DCM_DEV: account_identifier: MYORG-MY_DEV_ACCOUNT project_name: DCM_DEMO.PROJECTS.DCM_PROJECT_DEV project_owner: DCM_DEVELOPER templating_config: DEV DCM_PROD_US: account_identifier: MYORG-MY_ACCOUNT_US project_name: DCM_DEMO.PROJECTS.DCM_PROJECT_PROD project_owner: DCM_PROD_DEPLOYER templating_config: PROD

A target is a deployment destination: which account to deploy into, which DCM Project object holds the state there, which role owns that project, and which templating_config to render the definitions with. Replace MYORG-MY_DEV_ACCOUNT with the account identifier the setup script printed. default_target is what you get when you omit --target . The file also ships with DCM_STAGE and DCM_PROD_EU targets; only DCM_DEV is used here.

Next comes assets. Everything under sources/ is SQL that a DEFINE statement expresses in full, but some objects are backed by files instead — a Streamlit app is Python, not DDL. An asset is a named set of such files that the project carries along with its definitions:

assets: orders_dashboard: path: 'streamlit/dashboard/**/*'

orders_dashboard is a name you choose, and a definition refers to the files by it, as asset://orders_dashboard . The guide comes back to this once there is data for the app to read. For now, note that it sits at the top level of the manifest, alongside targets and templating rather than inside either.

The third section declares the templating configurations that targets select between:

templating: defaults: wh_size: "X-SMALL" # inherited unless a configuration overrides it configurations: DEV: env_suffix: "_DEV" project_owner_role: "DCM_DEVELOPER" teams: - name: "DEV_TEAM_1" data_retention_days: 1 PROD: env_suffix: "" wh_size: "LARGE" teams: - name: "Marketing" data_retention_days: 1 - name: "Finance" data_retention_days: 30

Values in defaults apply everywhere unless a configuration overrides them: wh_size is X-SMALL in DEV because DEV does not set it, and LARGE in PROD because PROD does. env_suffix is what lets a single definition file produce DCM_DEMO_1_DEV in development and DCM_DEMO_1 in production. The teams list differs per environment too — one team in DEV, two in PROD.

This is what the manifest is for: one set of definition files, several environments, and the differences confined to YAML. Nothing in sources/ mentions DEV or PROD.

One definition file

Definition files use DEFINE in place of CREATE , and Jinja expressions for anything the manifest controls. Here is the modelled layer, sources/definitions/analytics.sql :

DEFINE SCHEMA DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}.ANALYTICS COMMENT = 'Modelled layer, built and kept fresh by a dynamic table'; DEFINE DYNAMIC TABLE DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}.ANALYTICS.ENRICHED_ORDER_DETAILS WAREHOUSE = DCM_DEMO_1_WH{{env_suffix}} TARGET_LAG = '1 hour' INITIALIZE = 'ON_SCHEDULE' COMMENT = 'Order lines enriched with menu attributes, revenue and profit' AS SELECT oh.ORDER_ID, oh.ORDER_TS, od.QUANTITY, m.MENU_ITEM_NAME, m.ITEM_CATEGORY, m.SALE_PRICE_USD, m.COST_OF_GOODS_USD, (od.QUANTITY * m.SALE_PRICE_USD) AS LINE_ITEM_REVENUE, (od.QUANTITY * (m.SALE_PRICE_USD - m.COST_OF_GOODS_USD)) AS LINE_ITEM_PROFIT FROM DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}.RAW.ORDER_HEADER oh JOIN DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}.RAW.ORDER_DETAIL od ON oh.ORDER_ID = od.ORDER_ID JOIN DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}.RAW.MENU m ON od.MENU_ITEM_ID = m.MENU_ITEM_ID QUALIFY ROW_NUMBER() OVER ( PARTITION BY oh.ORDER_ID, m.MENU_ITEM_NAME ORDER BY oh.ORDER_TS DESC ) = 1;

The other four files follow the same pattern: raw.sql declares the database, the RAW schema and the three landing tables, access.sql the warehouse, a read role, its grants and a tag, serve.sql a semantic view over the dynamic table and the Streamlit app that reads it, and jinja_demo.sql the templated team objects covered in "Templating and Per-Environment Config".

First Plan and Deploy

Always plan first. A plan renders the templates, compiles the SQL, compares the result against the account, and reports what it would do.

Jinja renders before DCM sees any of the SQL. The template engine runs first and produces plain SQL; only then does DCM parse it. That ordering has consequences you will meet in "Templating and Per-Environment Config", and it means the SQL DCM actually evaluated is a real artifact you can read — the plan writes it out, and looking at it is the fastest way to understand what a template did.

In Snowsight: the DCM control panel is the first tab in the bottom panel of your workspace. Select the project get-started-snowflake-dcm-projects/DCM_Projects_Get_Started. The DCM_DEV target is already selected because it is the manifest default; click the target profile to confirm it points at DCM_PROJECT_DEV with the DEV templating configuration. Then click the play button to the right of Plan.

With the Snowflake CLI:

snow dcm plan --target DCM_DEV --save-output

On a clean account this reports:

18 entities (17 create, 1 alter, 0 drop)

--save-output writes the rendered definitions and a plan_result.json under out/ . The JSON carries a per-entity changes[] array, which is where you look when a summary count surprises you. In Snowsight the same rendered output appears in a new out folder above sources in the file explorer — open the rendered jinja_demo.sql side by side with the original to see how the templating resolved.

Reading the changeset

Two things in that summary deserve an explanation.

Why one alter, on a first deploy? The altered entity is ROLE DCM_DEVELOPER , acquiring OWNERSHIP on each newly created object. The project-owner role has to exist before the project can be created — it is what owns the project — so it is never something DCM creates. A first deploy of any DCM Project therefore shows exactly this one alter. It is not drift, and there is nothing to fix.

Why 18 entities from 13 DEFINE statements? The arithmetic is worth following, because it shows what DCM is actually tracking. The thirteen definitions in the non-template files cover one database, three schemas, three tables, one dynamic table, one semantic view, one Streamlit app, one warehouse, one role and one tag. The remaining five come from elsewhere:

Source Entities DEFINE statements 13 PUBLIC schema, planned with every database 1 Jinja loop and macro expanding DEV_TEAM_1 3 ROLE DCM_DEVELOPER gaining ownership 1 Total 18

An entity is not a line of SQL. It is an object DCM will own and reconcile on every future deploy.

Deploy

When the changeset matches what you expected, deploy it.

In Snowsight: in the DCM control panel, set the operation to Deploy instead of Plan, add a deployment alias such as initial-deployment , and run it.

With the Snowflake CLI:

snow dcm deploy --target DCM_DEV --alias initial-deployment

18 (17 created, 1 altered, 0 dropped)

The --alias is a label on this deployment, the way a commit message labels a commit. It appears in the project's deployment history, so six weeks later you can tell which deploy introduced a change without diffing object definitions.

Refresh the Database Explorer on the left of Snowsight and you will see DCM_DEMO_1_DEV with all of the created objects inside it.

Change It and Redeploy

This is the loop that matters. The sources ship with three edits already written out and commented, marked CHANGE STEP 1 of 3 through 3 of 3 . Make all three.

Step 1 — in sources/definitions/analytics.sql , comment out the current TARGET_LAG and uncomment the replacement:

-- TARGET_LAG = '1 hour' TARGET_LAG = '30 minutes'

Step 2 — in manifest.yml , under the DEV configuration, uncomment the warehouse size so DEV stops inheriting X-SMALL from defaults :

wh_size: "SMALL"

Step 3 — in manifest.yml , add a second team to the DEV teams list:

- name: "DEV_TEAM_2" data_retention_days: 3

Two of the three are manifest edits: a two-line YAML change is about to produce a set of new objects.

See only what changed

The CLI has a delta mode for fast iteration:

snow dcm plan --delta --target DCM_DEV

--delta reports the changes rather than the whole desired state, so it is what you run while iterating; in Snowsight, select Delta under Plan Mode. It only evaluates definitions that changed, so it cannot see drift made outside DCM — always run a full plan before deploying.

Then the full plan

In Snowsight: run Plan again from the DCM control panel.

With the Snowflake CLI:

snow dcm plan --target DCM_DEV --save-output

6 entities (3 create, 3 alter, 0 drop)

The three creates are DEV_TEAM_2 's objects: a schema and two roles, produced by the Jinja loop and macro from those two lines of YAML. The three alters are the dynamic table's target lag, the warehouse's size, and DCM_DEVELOPER taking ownership of the three new objects.

Open out/plan_result.json and find the dynamic table. Its entire change is one nested attribute:

target_lag.seconds 3600 -> 1800

No refresh mode change, no body change, no re-initialization. This is the cheap case, and it is worth knowing which cases are cheap: WAREHOUSE and TARGET_LAG are the only dynamic-table attributes that alter in place. Any change to a dynamic table's body — including appending a column at the end — forces a re-initialization or a full refresh. Neither is wrong to do; the point is that a plan tells you the blast radius before you pay for it.

Adding a team creates objects. Removing an entry from the teams list would produce DROP s of that team's real objects, with their data. Don't try it here — but know that it is what a plan would show you, which is precisely why you run one.

Deploy, then deploy again

In Snowsight: set the operation to Deploy, give it the alias lag-wh-and-team2 , and run it.

With the Snowflake CLI:

snow dcm deploy --target DCM_DEV --alias lag-wh-and-team2

6 (3 created, 3 altered, 0 dropped)

Now deploy a second time with no edits in between, under a new alias — no-op-proof — from either interface:

snow dcm deploy --target DCM_DEV --alias no-op-proof

No changes detected.

Nothing happened, and nothing needed to. This is the difference between declaring state and running a script. DEFINE executes as CREATE OR ALTER , not CREATE OR REPLACE : the second deploy compared the declared state to the account, found them identical, and stopped. The dynamic table was not rebuilt. The tables were not recreated and their data was not lost. There is no ledger recording that the change already ran — the account simply already matches the files.

That is why the same project can be deployed on every merge to main without a migration ledger, and why a deploy is safe to retry after a network failure.

Inspect What the Project Manages

A deployed project is a live inventory of the objects it owns. Ask it:

SHOW ENTITIES IN DCM PROJECT dcm_demo.projects.dcm_project_dev;

Every entity the project manages appears here, with its type and name — 16 after the first deploy, not the 18 the plan reported. The PUBLIC schema and DCM_DEVELOPER were in the changeset, but neither is a managed entity. This is the boundary of the project's authority: an object in this list is reconciled on every deploy, and an object that is not is invisible to DCM even if it sits in the same database.

That distinction is what makes the next command matter, because it tells you how the inventory got to its current shape:

SHOW DEPLOYMENTS IN DCM PROJECT dcm_demo.projects.dcm_project_dev;

You should see three deployments — initial-deployment , lag-wh-and-team2 , and no-op-proof — which is where the aliases pay off. The third one changed nothing, and the history records that too.

Together these two commands are the answer to "what is in this environment, and who put it there", without reading a single definition file. On a shared account they are also how you tell your own project's objects apart from a sibling project's, which matters when it is time to clean up.

Templating and Per-Environment Config

The "Anatomy of a DCM Project" section showed the manifest supplying values. This section shows the definitions consuming them, and then what to do about values you cannot put in the manifest at all.

Three Jinja ideas

sources/definitions/jinja_demo.sql is the whole templating lesson in ten lines:

{% for team in teams %} {% set team_name = team.name | upper %} DEFINE SCHEMA DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}.{{team_name}} COMMENT = 'Team schema generated by the Jinja loop' DATA_RETENTION_TIME_IN_DAYS = {{ team.data_retention_days }}; {{ create_team_roles(team_name) }} {% endfor %}

There are exactly three ideas here. A loop over the manifest's teams list. A dictionary value injected into a real object property — data_retention_days from the YAML becomes the schema's actual DATA_RETENTION_TIME_IN_DAYS , which is why DEV_TEAM_2 was planned with a retention of 3. And a macro call, which is where the roles come from:

{% macro create_team_roles(team) %} DEFINE ROLE {{team}}_OWNER{{env_suffix}}; DEFINE ROLE {{team}}_USAGE{{env_suffix}}; GRANT USAGE on database DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}} to role {{team}}_USAGE{{env_suffix}}; GRANT USAGE on schema DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}.{{team}} to role {{team}}_USAGE{{env_suffix}}; GRANT OWNERSHIP on schema DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}.{{team}} to role {{team}}_OWNER{{env_suffix}}; GRANT ROLE {{team}}_USAGE{{env_suffix}} to role {{team}}_OWNER{{env_suffix}}; -- ensure the project owner still holds every role it transfers ownership to, -- to avoid locking itself out GRANT ROLE {{team}}_OWNER{{env_suffix}} to role {{project_owner_role}}; {% endmacro %}

Note the last grant and its comment. When a project hands OWNERSHIP to a role, it must keep hold of that role or it loses the ability to manage what it just gave away.

Deployed to DEV this loop runs twice. Deployed to PROD it runs for Marketing and Finance instead, from the same file. Read the rendered copy of this file under out/ after a plan to see the SQL DCM actually evaluated — loops expanded, macro inlined, values substituted.

The render-order gotcha, worked

Jinja renders before Snowflake parses the SQL. The consequence catches everyone at least once: a {{ ... }} expression inside a -- comment is still evaluated. Commenting a line out hides it from Snowflake. It does not hide it from the template engine, which has already finished by then.

sources/definitions/raw.sql carries a deliberate demonstration. This line is inert SQL but live Jinja:

-- this database is DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}

Run a plan with --save-output and read the same line back in out/rendered/sources/definitions/raw.sql . The suffix has been substituted inside the comment:

-- this database is DCM_DEMO_1_DEV

Harmless here, because env_suffix always has a value. It stops being harmless the moment a commented-out line references something that does not resolve — the plan fails on a line you believed was disabled. The same applies to prose: never write Jinja delimiters as literal text in a comment you intend as explanation, because the engine reads them as code and not as English. To write about a Jinja expression, use a Jinja comment — {# ... #} — which the engine strips instead of evaluating.

So: the "comment out the alternative" pattern is safe in plain SQL and a trap in templated SQL. And out/rendered/ is the first place to look whenever a template surprises you — it is the exact SQL DCM evaluated.

Beyond DEFINE: ATTACH and GRANT

DEFINE declares objects, and most of a project is DEFINE . Two other verbs do the rest.

ATTACH connects two objects, because some relationships are not a property of either one — they are a link between them. sources/definitions/access.sql declares a tag, then attaches it to a table:

DEFINE TAG DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}.RAW.DATA_SENSITIVITY ALLOWED_VALUES 'PUBLIC', 'INTERNAL', 'RESTRICTED' COMMENT = 'Sensitivity classification for governed objects'; ATTACH TAG DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}.RAW.DATA_SENSITIVITY = 'INTERNAL' TO TABLE DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}.RAW.ORDER_HEADER;

Because the link is its own statement, the two ends are independent: the tag and the table it marks need not be declared in the same file, or even in the same project.

GRANT is the third verb, and it is just Snowflake's own GRANT — no wrapper, no new syntax. The same file gives the read role access to everything it needs:

GRANT USAGE on database DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}} to role DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}_READ; GRANT INHERITED SELECT on all tables in database DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}} to role DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}_READ;

The second one covers every table in the database, including tables a future deploy has not created yet — one grant rather than one per object.

Grants are not entities in their own right; they belong to the role that holds them. That is why a plan reports ALTER ROLE rather than a list of individual grants, and why the very first deploy showed one alter on DCM_DEVELOPER : taking ownership of each new object is itself a grant.

Seed Data and Query

The deploy created empty structures. Seed them. In Snowsight: open scripts/02_post_deploy.sql in a worksheet and run each section in order. With the Snowflake CLI:

snow sql -f scripts/02_post_deploy.sql

The script seeds the menu and ten orders, refreshes the dynamic table, and queries the result. It is safe to re-run: the menu insert skips rows that already exist, and the order inserts compute an offset from the current maximum ORDER_ID , so each run appends ten fresh orders instead of colliding with previous ones. It uses a session variable rather than a BEGIN...END block, because snow sql -f splits a script at semicolons and would break the block apart.

The dynamic table builds 20 enriched rows. Then the semantic view answers in business terms — you name dimensions and metrics, and it resolves the aggregation:

SELECT * FROM SEMANTIC_VIEW( dcm_demo_1_dev.serve.order_analytics DIMENSIONS order_lines.ITEM_CATEGORY METRICS order_lines.TOTAL_REVENUE, order_lines.TOTAL_PROFIT, order_lines.ORDER_COUNT ) ORDER BY TOTAL_REVENUE DESC;

Ten category rows come back, Pizza | 106.00 | 67.50 | 3 at the top. DEFINE SEMANTIC VIEW means the vocabulary your BI tools and AI agents depend on is versioned and reviewed in the same plan diff as the pipeline producing the numbers.

The App That Reads It

Everything so far has been SQL that a DEFINE statement can express in full. A Streamlit app is Python files, so DCM carries it as project assets. Project assets, DEFINE STREAMLIT and DEFINE CODE BUNDLE are in public preview.

An asset is a named set of source files, declared at the top level of manifest.yml — a sibling of targets and templating , not nested inside either:

assets: orders_dashboard: path: 'streamlit/dashboard/**/*'

The path is relative to the manifest and must live outside sources/ , which is reserved for definitions, macros and tests. Use path for a single entry or paths for a list; each one can be a glob or a single file — a bare directory path is not accepted, so append /**/* to take a folder's contents. Globs support only * and ** — no ? , no brace expansion — and paths cannot contain Jinja. A pattern matching no files fails the run rather than deploying something empty.

Then DEFINE STREAMLIT refers to the asset by name. Because the definition names a set of files rather than a path, the project can pull in files from outside sources/ and import them during rendering:

DEFINE STREAMLIT DCM_DEMO_1{{env_suffix}}.SERVE.ORDERS_DASHBOARD FROM 'asset://orders_dashboard/' MAIN_FILE = 'streamlit_app.py' QUERY_WAREHOUSE = DCM_DEMO_1_WH{{env_suffix}} COMPUTE_POOL = SYSTEM_COMPUTE_POOL_CPU RUNTIME_NAME = 'SYSTEM$ST_CONTAINER_RUNTIME_PY3_11' TITLE = 'Orders Dashboard' COMMENT = 'Reads the ORDER_ANALYTICS semantic view; deployed from the orders_dashboard asset';

The app reads the semantic view rather than the dynamic table, so the numbers on screen are the same metric definitions an agent would resolve. For portability, note that asset files are not Jinja-rendered, so the app cannot use {{env_suffix}} to find its own database. It resolves that at runtime instead, which is why the identical file serves every environment:

session = get_active_session() database = session.sql("SELECT CURRENT_DATABASE()").collect()[0][0]

Change nothing but the Python, for example add a chart or rename a heading, and plan again:

ALTER STREAMLIT DCM_DEMO_1_DEV.SERVE.ORDERS_DASHBOARD Planned 1 entity (0 to create, 1 to alter, 0 to drop).

The plan tracks the contents of the asset, not just the DEFINE statement, and a deploy publishes a new version of the app. The dashboard is versioned and promoted the same way as the tables it reads, in one plan and one deploy. Redeploy again without touching anything and you get No changes detected , the same convergence you saw earlier.

DEFINE CODE BUNDLE uses assets the same way, for packaging Python jobs rather than apps.

Detach and Clean Up

Before tearing anything down, know that there is a gentler option. Detaching stops DCM managing something without destroying it. DROP DCM PROJECT on its own — without a PURGE first — removes the project and its deployment history, and leaves every entity, grant and attachment in place as an ordinary unmanaged object. To release a single grant instead, run ALTER DCM PROJECT ... UNMANAGE GRANT and remove the matching GRANT from your definitions, or the next deploy takes it back.

This guide cleans up fully. In Snowsight: open scripts/03_cleanup.sql in a worksheet and run it. With the Snowflake CLI:

snow sql -f scripts/03_cleanup.sql

The script does two things and refuses to do a third.

It purges everything the project manages, then drops the now-empty project object:

EXECUTE DCM PROJECT dcm_demo.projects.dcm_project_dev PURGE; DROP DCM PROJECT IF EXISTS dcm_demo.projects.dcm_project_dev;

PURGE drops every object the project created — database, schemas, tables, dynamic table, semantic view, Streamlit app, warehouse, roles, and all their data — and revokes its grants and removes its attachments. It is irreversible, and it leaves the project object behind, which is why the DROP follows.

Three objects are shared across every guide in this series, so the script leaves them in place, commented out:

-- DROP SCHEMA IF EXISTS dcm_demo.projects; -- DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS dcm_demo; -- USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; -- DROP ROLE IF EXISTS dcm_developer;

The dcm_demo.projects schema holds the project objects for every DCM guide in this series, so only drop it once you have finished with all of them. Check what it contains first:

SHOW DCM PROJECTS IN SCHEMA dcm_demo.projects;

The script closes by verifying what went and what remains, and if PURGE ever fails it tells you to suspend the project's scheduled objects first so nothing keeps consuming credits while you investigate.

Conclusion and Resources

You declared a pipeline as code, planned it, deployed it, changed it, redeployed it, and watched the second deploy do nothing.

You now know that:

A DCM Project declares a destination , not a path — no migration ledger, no replay

, not a path — no migration ledger, no replay plan shows the blast radius before you pay for it, and the changeset is readable per entity

shows the blast radius before you pay for it, and the changeset is readable per entity DEFINE executes as CREATE OR ALTER , so redeploying converges instead of recreating

executes as , so redeploying converges instead of recreating The manifest is the control surface: one codebase, many environments, differences confined to YAML

Jinja renders before DCM parses the SQL — including inside comments

DCM parses the SQL — including inside comments Project assets carry the files a DEFINE statement cannot express, so an app ships with its pipeline

What's Next

Build Data Pipelines with Snowflake DCM Projects — split platform infrastructure from transformation pipelines and build a medallion architecture

— split platform infrastructure from transformation pipelines and build a medallion architecture DCM Projects for Dynamic Tables — the pipeline layer in depth

Related Resources