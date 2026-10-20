Build Data Pipelines with Snowflake DCM Projects

Overview

In the Get Started with Snowflake DCM Projects guide, you learned the fundamentals of DCM Projects — how to define Snowflake infrastructure as code, use Jinja templating, and plan and deploy changes from Snowsight Workspaces.

In this guide, you'll take that a step further. You'll work with two separate DCM Projects that together build a complete data pipeline:

DCM_Platform_Demo — Defines shared platform infrastructure: a database, raw staging tables, an ingestion stage and Task, warehouses, roles, and grants

— Defines shared platform infrastructure: a database, raw staging tables, an ingestion stage and Task, warehouses, roles, and grants DCM_Pipeline_Demo — Defines a data transformation pipeline on top of the platform: silver-layer Dynamic Tables, gold-layer fact tables and views, and data quality expectations

By splitting platform infrastructure and data pipelines into separate projects, you get a clean separation of concerns. The Platform project can be owned by a platform team and deployed independently, while the Pipeline project can be owned by a data engineering team that builds transformations on top.

Prerequisites

A Snowflake account with ACCOUNTADMIN access (or a role with sufficient privileges)

Familiarity with DCM Projects concepts (complete Get Started with Snowflake DCM Projects first)

What You'll Learn

How to split infrastructure into multiple DCM Projects with different responsibilities

How to define stage-based data ingestion with Tasks and CRON schedules

How to build a medallion architecture (bronze/silver/gold layers) using Dynamic Tables defined as code

How to use Jinja macros and loops to create per-team infrastructure (warehouses, roles, grants)

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account with ACCOUNTADMIN access

(Optional) Snowflake CLI v3.16.0+ if you prefer CLI over the Snowsight UI

What You'll Build

A fully deployed data platform and transformation pipeline consisting of: A shared raw database with 16 staging tables An ingestion stage and scheduled Task for loading CSV data Per-team warehouses, databases, roles, and grants A silver layer of Dynamic Tables that clean, filter, and transform raw data A gold layer of fact tables, views, and aggregate calculations Data quality expectations attached to gold-layer tables



Create a Workspace from Git

In this step, you'll create a Snowsight Workspace linked to the sample DCM Project repository on GitHub.

Navigate to Projects > Workspaces in Snowsight. Click Create (+) and select Git repository. Enter the repository URL: https://github.com/snowflake-labs/snowflake-dcm-projects Select an API Integration for GitHub (create one if needed). Select Public repository.

Once the workspace is created, you'll see the repository files in the file explorer. Navigate to Quickstarts/build-data-pipelines-with-snowflake-dcm-projects to find the following directories:

DCM_Platform_Demo/ — The Platform DCM Project (manifest, definitions, macros). Defines shared infrastructure.

— The Platform DCM Project (manifest, definitions, macros). Defines shared infrastructure. DCM_Pipeline_Demo/ — The Pipeline DCM Project (manifest, definitions). Defines the transformation layer.

— The Pipeline DCM Project (manifest, definitions). Defines the transformation layer. sample_data/ — CSV files to load into the raw tables after deployment.

— CSV files to load into the raw tables after deployment. scripts/ — Numbered SQL files that you'll run in Snowsight worksheets at different stages of this guide. These live outside the DCM project directories so they don't interfere with Plan & Deploy.

File When to Run scripts/01_pre_deploy.sql Before the first DCM Plan & Deploy scripts/02_platform_post_deploy.sql After the Platform deployment scripts/03_pipeline_pre_deploy.sql Before deploying the Pipeline project scripts/04_query_results.sql After the Pipeline deployment to verify results scripts/05_cleanup.sql When you're done and want to tear everything down

Open scripts/01_pre_deploy.sql in a Snowsight worksheet — you'll use it in the next step.

Set Up Roles and Permissions

In this step, you'll create a dedicated admin role for managing DCM Projects and grant it the necessary privileges.

Open scripts/01_pre_deploy.sql in a Snowsight worksheet and run each section in order. This script lives outside the DCM project directories, so it won't be picked up by Plan or Deploy. The script does the following:

1. Create a DCM Developer Role

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE ROLE IF NOT EXISTS dcm_developer; SET user_name = (SELECT CURRENT_USER()); GRANT ROLE dcm_developer TO USER IDENTIFIER($user_name);

2. Enable Inherited Grants

Inherited grants. An INHERITED grant covers current and future objects of a type inside a container, as one grant rather than one per object, so the team read roles stay correctly privileged as new staging tables arrive. This project's access definitions use them. They require a one-time, account-level opt-in that is independent of DCM, and cannot be combined with WITH GRANT OPTION, CASCADE or RESTRICT .

ALTER ACCOUNT SET FEATURE_RBAC_INHERITED_GRANTS = 'ENABLED';

3. Grant Account-Level Privileges

Account-level privileges cannot be granted by a project on itself, so they all happen here, before the first plan. The script grants DCM_DEVELOPER a superset: every guide in this series shares this role, so one run of any guide's pre-deploy script prepares you for all of them, and each grant carries a comment saying what capability it buys. The ones this guide relies on create the databases, warehouses and team roles, and let the project grant on objects it does not own:

GRANT CREATE WAREHOUSE ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE dcm_developer; GRANT CREATE ROLE ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE dcm_developer; GRANT CREATE DATABASE ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE dcm_developer; GRANT MANAGE GRANTS ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE dcm_developer;

The data quality expectations need the minimal pair below. The Platform project passes EXECUTE DATA METRIC FUNCTION on to the Finance team's admin role, and a role can only pass on a privilege it holds WITH GRANT OPTION — without it, the first plan fails with "Grant not executed: Insufficient privileges":

GRANT EXECUTE DATA METRIC FUNCTION ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE dcm_developer WITH GRANT OPTION; GRANT APPLICATION ROLE SNOWFLAKE.DATA_QUALITY_MONITORING_VIEWER TO ROLE dcm_developer;

The script's last section creates the Platform DCM Project object; it is covered in the Deploy the Platform Project step.

Explore the Platform Project

Before deploying anything, take a moment to explore the Platform project structure. Navigate into the DCM_Platform_Demo/ directory — this is the actual DCM Project that the Plan & Deploy operations read.

Manifest

Open DCM_Platform_Demo/manifest.yml . The Platform manifest defines two targets (DEV and PROD) and includes several templating variables:

manifest_version: 2 type: DCM_PROJECT default_target: DCM_DEV targets: DCM_DEV: account_identifier: MYORG-MY_DEV_ACCOUNT # <-- Replace with your account identifier project_name: DCM_DEMO.PROJECTS.DCM_PLATFORM_DEV project_owner: DCM_DEVELOPER templating_config: DEV DCM_PROD: account_identifier: MYORG-MY_PROD_ACCOUNT # <-- Replace with your account identifier project_name: DCM_DEMO.PROJECTS.DCM_PLATFORM project_owner: DCM_PROD_DEPLOYER templating_config: PROD templating: defaults: users: - "GITHUB_ACTIONS_SERVICE_USER" wh_size: "X-SMALL" configurations: DEV: env_suffix: "_DEV" users: - "INSERT_YOUR_USER" # <-- Replace with your Snowflake username project_owner_role: "DCM_DEVELOPER" teams: - name: "Finance" raw_access: "READ" - name: "Marketing" raw_access: "READ" PROD: env_suffix: "" project_owner_role: "DCM_PROD_DEPLOYER" wh_size: "MEDIUM" teams: - name: "Marketing" raw_access: "READ" - name: "Finance" raw_access: "READ" - name: "HR" raw_access: "NONE" - name: "IT" raw_access: "WRITE" - name: "Sales" raw_access: "NONE" - name: "Research" raw_access: "NONE" - name: "Design" raw_access: "NONE"

A few things to notice:

teams — DEV has two teams (Finance and Marketing), while PROD has seven. Each team has a raw_access property that controls whether it gets READ, WRITE, or no access to the shared raw tables. The Jinja loops in the definition files will create per-team infrastructure for each.

— DEV has two teams (Finance and Marketing), while PROD has seven. Each team has a raw_access property that controls whether it gets READ, WRITE, or no access to the shared raw tables. The Jinja loops in the definition files will create per-team infrastructure for each. users — Defined as a list. The DEV configuration includes INSERT_YOUR_USER as a placeholder for your own Snowflake username.

— Defined as a list. The DEV configuration includes INSERT_YOUR_USER as a placeholder for your own Snowflake username. wh_size — DEV uses X-Small warehouses (the default), PROD uses Medium.

Definition Files

The sources/definitions/ directory contains three SQL files:

File What It Defines raw.sql Shared database (DCM_DEMO_2_DEV), RAW schema, and 16 staging tables with change tracking wh_roles_and_grants.sql Per-team warehouses, databases, schemas, roles, and grants using Jinja loops ingest.sql INGEST schema, a file format, a stage for CSV files, and a scheduled Task for loading data

Raw Tables

Open raw.sql . This file defines a shared database and 16 staging tables for a financial trading dataset. Each table has CHANGE_TRACKING = TRUE and DATA_METRIC_SCHEDULE = 'TRIGGER_ON_CHANGES' enabled:

DEFINE DATABASE dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}; DEFINE SCHEMA dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.raw; DEFINE TABLE dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.raw.account_stg ( cdc_flag VARCHAR(1) COMMENT 'I OR U DENOTES INSERT OR UPDATE', cdc_dsn TIMESTAMP_NTZ(9) COMMENT 'DATABASE SEQUENCE NUMBER', ca_id NUMBER(38,0) COMMENT 'CUSTOMER ACCOUNT IDENTIFIER', ca_b_id NUMBER(38,0) COMMENT 'IDENTIFIER OF THE MANAGING BROKER', ca_c_id NUMBER(38,0) COMMENT 'OWNING CUSTOMER IDENTIFIER', ca_name VARCHAR(50) COMMENT 'NAME OF CUSTOMER ACCOUNT', ca_tax_st NUMBER(38,0) COMMENT '0, 1 OR 2 TAX STATUS OF THIS ACCOUNT', ca_st_id VARCHAR(4) COMMENT 'ACTV OR INAC CUSTOMER STATUS TYPE IDENTIFIER' ) CHANGE_TRACKING = TRUE DATA_METRIC_SCHEDULE = 'TRIGGER_ON_CHANGES';

The full file defines tables for accounts, cash transactions, customers, daily market data, dates, finwire records, holding history, HR data, industries, prospects, status types, tax rates, time dimensions, trades, trade history, and watch history.

Per-Team Infrastructure

Open wh_roles_and_grants.sql . This is where the Jinja {% for %} loop creates infrastructure for each team defined in the manifest:

{% for team in teams %} {% set team_name = team.name | upper %} DEFINE WAREHOUSE dcm_demo_2_{{team_name}}_wh{{env_suffix}} WITH WAREHOUSE_SIZE='{{wh_size}}' COMMENT = 'For DCM Build Data Pipelines Quickstart'; DEFINE DATABASE dcm_demo_2_{{team_name}}{{env_suffix}}; DEFINE SCHEMA dcm_demo_2_{{team_name}}{{env_suffix}}.projects; DEFINE SCHEMA dcm_demo_2_{{team_name}}{{env_suffix}}.analytics; {{ create_team_roles(team_name) }} {% if team.raw_access == 'READ' %} GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}} TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team_name}}{{env_suffix}}_admin; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.raw TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team_name}}{{env_suffix}}_admin; GRANT INHERITED SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.raw TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team_name}}{{env_suffix}}_admin; {% elif team.raw_access == 'WRITE' %} GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}} TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team_name}}{{env_suffix}}_admin; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.raw TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team_name}}{{env_suffix}}_admin; GRANT INHERITED SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.raw TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team_name}}{{env_suffix}}_admin; GRANT INHERITED INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.raw TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team_name}}{{env_suffix}}_admin; {% endif %} {% if team_name == 'FINANCE' %} GRANT APPLICATION ROLE SNOWFLAKE.DATA_QUALITY_MONITORING_VIEWER TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team_name}}{{env_suffix}}_admin; GRANT EXECUTE DATA METRIC FUNCTION ON ACCOUNT TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team_name}}{{env_suffix}}_admin; {% endif %} {% endfor %}

For each team, this creates a dedicated warehouse, database, and schemas (PROJECTS and ANALYTICS). The raw_access property from the manifest controls how much access each team gets to the shared raw tables — READ grants SELECT , WRITE additionally grants INSERT , UPDATE , and DELETE , and NONE skips the grants entirely. The {% if team_name == 'FINANCE' %} conditional grants data quality privileges to the Finance team, which needs them for the Pipeline project's expectations.

Grants Macro

Open sources/macros/grants_macro.sql . This reusable macro creates a standard role hierarchy for each team:

{% macro create_team_roles(team) %} DEFINE ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}}_admin; DEFINE ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}}_usage; GRANT CREATE SCHEMA ON DATABASE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}} TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}}_admin; GRANT USAGE ON WAREHOUSE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}_wh{{env_suffix}} TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}}_usage; GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}} TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}}_usage; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}}.projects TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}}_usage; GRANT CREATE DCM PROJECT ON SCHEMA dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}}.projects TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}}_admin; GRANT ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}}_usage TO ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}}_admin; GRANT ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}}_admin TO ROLE {{project_owner_role}}; {% for user_name in users %} GRANT ROLE dcm_demo_2_{{team}}{{env_suffix}}_usage TO USER {{user_name}}; {% endfor %} {% endmacro %}

Each team gets an _admin role (with CREATE permissions) and a _usage role (with read access), following a standard role hierarchy pattern where usage rolls up into admin, and admin rolls up into the project owner. The {{env_suffix}} in the role names ensures DEV and PROD roles are distinct.

Ingestion

Open ingest.sql . This file defines the data ingestion infrastructure:

DEFINE SCHEMA dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.ingest; DEFINE STAGE dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.ingest.dcm_sample_data DIRECTORY = ( ENABLE = TRUE ) COMMENT = 'for csv files with sample data to demo DCM Pipeline project'; DEFINE FILE FORMAT dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.ingest.csv_format TYPE = CSV COMPRESSION = NONE FIELD_OPTIONALLY_ENCLOSED_BY = '"' SKIP_HEADER = 1 FIELD_DELIMITER = ',' NULL_IF = ('NULL', 'null', '') EMPTY_FIELD_AS_NULL = TRUE; DEFINE TASK dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.ingest.load_new_data SCHEDULE='USING CRON 15 8-18 * * MON-FRI CET' COMMENT = 'loading sample data to demo DCM Pipeline project' AS BEGIN COPY INTO dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.raw.date_stg FROM '@dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.ingest.dcm_sample_data/DATE_STG.csv' FILE_FORMAT = dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.ingest.csv_format ON_ERROR = CONTINUE; -- ... similar COPY INTO statements for all 16 staging tables ... CALL SYSTEM$SET_RETURN_VALUE('raw dataset loaded into all staging tables'); END;

One concept here that wasn't covered in Get Started with Snowflake DCM Projects is SCHEDULE with CRON — the Task is configured to run on a schedule (every hour from 8 AM to 6 PM, Monday through Friday). In production, this would automatically ingest new data on a recurring basis. The file format and stage are defined as regular DCM objects that the Task references.

Deploy the Platform Project

Now that you've explored the Platform project files, create the DCM Project object and deploy it.

Create the DCM Project Object

The last section of scripts/01_pre_deploy.sql creates the Platform DCM Project object:

USE ROLE dcm_developer; CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS dcm_demo; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS dcm_demo.projects; CREATE DCM PROJECT IF NOT EXISTS dcm_demo.projects.dcm_platform_dev COMMENT = 'for DCM Platform Demo - Build Data Pipelines Quickstart';

The Platform project object lives in dcm_demo.projects. Later, you'll create the Pipeline project object in the Finance team's database instead — demonstrating how teams can own their own projects independently.

Note: After running this script, refresh your browser so Snowsight picks up the newly created DCM Project object. It won't appear in the Workspaces project selector until you do.

CLI Alternative: You can also create the DCM Project object from the command line using Snowflake CLI: snow dcm create --target DCM_DEV

Plan the Deployment

You should see the DCM control panel in the first tab in the bottom panel. Select the project DCM_Platform_Demo. The DCM_DEV target should already be selected (it's the default in the manifest). Click on the target profile to verify it uses DCM_PLATFORM_DEV and the DEV templating configuration.

Important: Before running a Plan, update account_identifier and users under the DCM_DEV target in build-data-pipelines-with-snowflake-dcm-projects/DCM_Platform_Demo/manifest.yml to match your Snowflake account. The last query in scripts/01_pre_deploy.sql (step 6) returns both values — copy them from that output.

Click the play button to the right of Plan and wait for the definitions to render, compile, and dry-run.

Since none of the defined objects exist yet, the plan will show only CREATE statements. You should see planned operations for:

1 shared database (DCM_DEMO_2_DEV) with a RAW schema and 16 staging tables

2 team-specific databases (DCM_DEMO_2_FINANCE_DEV and DCM_DEMO_2_MARKETING_DEV) with PROJECTS and ANALYTICS schemas

2 warehouses (DCM_DEMO_2_FINANCE_WH_DEV and DCM_DEMO_2_MARKETING_WH_DEV)

Roles and grants for the Finance and Marketing teams

An INGEST schema with a stage and a scheduled Task

Deploy

In the top-right corner of the Plan results tab, click Deploy. Optionally, add a Deployment alias (e.g., "Initial platform deployment"). DCM will create all objects and attach grants using the owner role of the project object.

Alternatively, you can deploy from SQL using the EXECUTE DCM PROJECT command. Make sure you are using the DCM_DEVELOPER role, and replace YOUR_USERNAME with your Snowflake username:

USE ROLE dcm_developer; EXECUTE DCM PROJECT dcm_demo.projects.dcm_platform_dev DEPLOY USING CONFIGURATION DEV (users => ['YOUR_USERNAME']) FROM 'snow://workspace/USER$.PUBLIC."snowflake-dcm-projects"/versions/live/Quickstarts/build-data-pipelines-with-snowflake-dcm-projects/DCM_Platform_Demo';

Once the deployment completes, refresh the Database Explorer. You should see DCM_DEMO_2_DEV (the shared raw database), DCM_DEMO_2_FINANCE_DEV (the Finance team's database), and DCM_DEMO_2_MARKETING_DEV (the Marketing team's database).

Load Sample Data

The Platform deployment created the table structures, the ingestion stage, and the load Task — but the tables are empty. In this step, you'll upload sample CSV files to the stage and trigger the Task to load data into the raw tables.

Copy CSV Files to the Stage

Open scripts/02_platform_post_deploy.sql in a Snowsight worksheet and run each section in order.

Copy CSV Files to the Stage

The sample_data/ folder in the workspace contains 17 CSV files. The script copies them to the ingestion stage:

COPY FILES INTO @dcm_demo_2_dev.ingest.dcm_sample_data FROM 'snow://workspace/USER$.PUBLIC."snowflake-dcm-projects"/versions/live/Quickstarts/build-data-pipelines-with-snowflake-dcm-projects/sample_data' DETAILED_OUTPUT = TRUE;

This command copies all files from the workspace's sample_data directory directly into the stage in a single operation.

Trigger the Load Task

Manually execute the load Task to load the staged data into the raw tables:

EXECUTE TASK dcm_demo_2_dev.ingest.load_new_data;

Verify the Data

Check that data has been loaded into the raw tables:

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM dcm_demo_2_dev.raw.customer_stg; SELECT COUNT(*) FROM dcm_demo_2_dev.raw.trade_stg; SELECT COUNT(*) FROM dcm_demo_2_dev.raw.dailymarket_stg;

You should see rows in each table. The exact counts depend on the sample data files.

Explore the Pipeline Project

With the Platform infrastructure deployed and data loaded, you can now explore the Pipeline project. Navigate into the DCM_Pipeline_Demo/ directory.

Manifest

Open DCM_Pipeline_Demo/manifest.yml . The Pipeline manifest is simpler than the Platform's — it only needs env_suffix and users:

manifest_version: 2 type: DCM_PROJECT default_target: DCM_DEV targets: DCM_DEV: account_identifier: MYORG-MY_DEV_ACCOUNT # <-- Replace with your account identifier project_name: DCM_DEMO_2_FINANCE_DEV.PROJECTS.FINANCE_PIPELINE project_owner: DCM_DEMO_2_FINANCE_DEV_ADMIN templating_config: DEV DCM_PROD: account_identifier: MYORG-MY_PROD_ACCOUNT # <-- Replace with your account identifier project_name: DCM_DEMO_2_FINANCE.PROJECTS.FINANCE_PIPELINE project_owner: DCM_DEMO_2_FINANCE_ADMIN templating_config: PROD templating: defaults: users: - "GITHUB_ACTIONS_SERVICE_USER" configurations: DEV: env_suffix: "_DEV" users: - "INSERT_YOUR_USER" # <-- Replace with your Snowflake username PROD: env_suffix: ""

Notice that the Pipeline project lives in the Finance team's database (DCM_DEMO_2_FINANCE_DEV.PROJECTS) rather than the shared DCM_DEMO.PROJECTS where the Platform project lives. It's also owned by DCM_DEMO_2_FINANCE_DEV_ADMIN — the team-specific admin role created by the Platform deployment. This means the Finance team can independently manage their own pipeline project without needing account-level privileges.

Definition Files

The sources/definitions/ directory contains three SQL files that implement a medallion architecture:

File What It Defines silver_layer.sql SILVER schema and 11 Dynamic Tables that clean, filter, and transform raw data gold_layer.sql GOLD schema with aggregate fact tables, views, and calculations expectations.sql Data quality expectations using Data Metric Functions on gold-layer tables

Silver Layer

Open silver_layer.sql . This file defines the SILVER schema inside the Finance team's database and creates Dynamic Tables that transform the raw staging data:

DEFINE SCHEMA dcm_demo_2_finance{{env_suffix}}.silver; DEFINE DYNAMIC TABLE dcm_demo_2_finance{{env_suffix}}.silver.finwire_cmp_stg TARGET_LAG='DOWNSTREAM' WAREHOUSE='dcm_demo_2_finance_wh{{env_suffix}}' DATA_METRIC_SCHEDULE = 'TRIGGER_ON_CHANGES' INITIALIZE = ON_SCHEDULE AS SELECT TO_TIMESTAMP_NTZ(pts,'YYYYMMDD-HH24MISS') AS pts, rec_type, company_name, cik, status, industry_id, sp_rating, TRY_TO_DATE(founding_date) AS founding_date, addr_line1, addr_line2, postal_code, city, state_province, country, ceo_name, description FROM dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.raw.finwire_stg WHERE rec_type = 'CMP';

This is a key cross-project pattern: the Dynamic Table in the Pipeline project reads from dcm_demo_2{{env_suffix}}.raw.finwire_stg, a table created by the Platform project. The Finance team's admin role was granted SELECT access to the raw schema during the Platform deployment, making this cross-project dependency work.

The silver layer includes several types of transformations:

Filtering and type casting — finwire_cmp_stg, finwire_fin_stg, and finwire_sec_stg split a single raw finwire table into company, financial, and security records

— finwire_cmp_stg, finwire_fin_stg, and finwire_sec_stg split a single raw finwire table into company, financial, and security records SCD2 (slowly changing dimension) patterns — finwire_cmp_ods and finwire_sec_cik_ods use LEAD() window functions to track historical changes with start and end dates

— finwire_cmp_ods and finwire_sec_cik_ods use window functions to track historical changes with start and end dates Sparse value fill-forward — customer_ods and account_ods use LAG() IGNORE NULLS to carry forward non-null values from prior CDC records

— customer_ods and account_ods use LAG() IGNORE NULLS to carry forward non-null values from prior CDC records Dimension and fact tables — dim_trade, dim_account, dim_date, and others join and reshape data for the gold layer

All Dynamic Tables use TARGET_LAG='DOWNSTREAM', meaning they refresh only when a downstream table needs them — keeping compute costs low. They also use INITIALIZE = ON_SCHEDULE, which prevents them from refreshing immediately on creation. This keeps deployments fast and predictable.

Gold Layer

Open gold_layer.sql . This file defines the gold schema with aggregate fact tables and views:

DEFINE SCHEMA dcm_demo_2_finance{{env_suffix}}.gold; DEFINE DYNAMIC TABLE dcm_demo_2_finance{{env_suffix}}.gold.fact_market_history TARGET_LAG='2 hours' WAREHOUSE='dcm_demo_2_finance_wh{{env_suffix}}' DATA_METRIC_SCHEDULE = 'TRIGGER_ON_CHANGES' INITIALIZE = ON_SCHEDULE AS SELECT fmht.sk_security_id, fmht.sk_company_id, fmht.sk_date_id, fmht.yield, fmht.close_price, fmht.day_high, fmht.day_low, fmht.volume, COALESCE(fmht.close_price / dfrye.roll_year_eps, 0) AS pe_ratio, fmhchl.fifty_two_week_high, fmhchl.sk_fifty_two_week_high_date, fmhchl.fifty_two_week_low, fmhchl.sk_fifty_two_week_low_date FROM dcm_demo_2_finance{{env_suffix}}.silver.fact_market_history_trans fmht LEFT OUTER JOIN dcm_demo_2_finance{{env_suffix}}.silver.dim_financial_roll_year_eps dfrye ON fmht.sk_company_id = dfrye.sk_company_id AND YEAR(TO_DATE(fmht.sk_date_id::STRING, 'YYYYMMDD')) || QUARTER(TO_DATE(fmht.sk_date_id::STRING, 'YYYYMMDD')) = dfrye.year_qtr INNER JOIN dcm_demo_2_finance{{env_suffix}}.silver.fact_market_history_calc_high_low fmhchl ON fmht.sk_security_id = fmhchl.sk_security_id AND fmht.sk_date_id = fmhchl.sk_date_id;

Notice that fact_market_history uses TARGET_LAG='2 hours' — unlike the silver-layer tables that use DOWNSTREAM , this gold-layer table refreshes on a fixed schedule. This is common for aggregate tables that serve dashboards.

The gold layer also includes:

fact_holdings — A view (not a Dynamic Table) that joins raw holding history with the silver-layer trade dimension

— A view (not a Dynamic Table) that joins raw holding history with the silver-layer trade dimension fact_prospect — A Dynamic Table that unions prospect data with customer designations and builds a marketing nameplate

— A Dynamic Table that unions prospect data with customer designations and builds a marketing nameplate fact_cash_balances — A Dynamic Table that calculates running cash balances per account using window functions

Data Quality Expectations

Open expectations.sql . This file attaches Data Metric Functions to the gold-layer prospect table:

ATTACH DATA METRIC FUNCTION SNOWFLAKE.CORE.NULL_COUNT TO TABLE dcm_demo_2_finance{{env_suffix}}.gold.fact_prospect ON (agency_id) EXPECTATION no_missing_id (VALUE = 0); ATTACH DATA METRIC FUNCTION SNOWFLAKE.CORE.MAX TO TABLE dcm_demo_2_finance{{env_suffix}}.gold.fact_prospect ON (age) EXPECTATION no_dead_prospects (VALUE < 120); ATTACH DATA METRIC FUNCTION SNOWFLAKE.CORE.MIN TO TABLE dcm_demo_2_finance{{env_suffix}}.gold.fact_prospect ON (age) EXPECTATION no_kids (VALUE > 18);

These expectations enforce three data quality rules on the fact_prospect table:

no_missing_id — The agency_id column must have zero nulls

— The agency_id column must have zero nulls no_dead_prospects — The maximum age must be less than 120

— The maximum age must be less than 120 no_kids — The minimum age must be greater than 18

Because the table has DATA_METRIC_SCHEDULE = 'TRIGGER_ON_CHANGES', these expectations are automatically evaluated whenever the data changes.

Deploy the Pipeline Project

With the Platform deployed and data loaded, you can now deploy the Pipeline project to build the transformation layers.

Create the DCM Project Object

The Pipeline project lives in the Finance team's database, which was created by the Platform deployment. Open scripts/03_pipeline_pre_deploy.sql in a Snowsight worksheet and run it:

USE ROLE dcm_demo_2_finance_dev_admin; CREATE DCM PROJECT IF NOT EXISTS dcm_demo_2_finance_dev.projects.finance_pipeline COMMENT = 'for DCM Pipeline Demo - Build Data Pipelines Quickstart';

Note: After running this script, refresh your browser so Snowsight picks up the newly created Pipeline project object.

Plan the Deployment

You should see the DCM control panel in the first tab in the bottom panel. Select the project DCM_Pipeline_Demo. Verify the DCM_DEV target is selected and it points to FINANCE_PIPELINE.

Important: Before running a Plan, update account_identifier and users under the DCM_DEV target in build-data-pipelines-with-snowflake-dcm-projects/DCM_Pipeline_Demo/manifest.yml to match your Snowflake account — the same values you used for the Platform manifest.

Click Plan and wait for the definitions to render, compile, and dry-run.

The plan should show CREATE statements for:

2 schemas (SILVER and GOLD) in DCM_DEMO_2_FINANCE_DEV

37 Dynamic Tables in the silver layer

3 Dynamic Tables and 1 view in the gold layer

3 data quality expectations attached to FACT_PROSPECT

Deploy

Click Deploy in the top-right corner of the Plan results. Add a deployment alias (e.g., "Initial pipeline deployment").

Alternatively, you can deploy from SQL using the EXECUTE DCM PROJECT command. Make sure you are using the DCM_DEMO_2_FINANCE_DEV_ADMIN role, and replace YOUR_USERNAME with your Snowflake username:

USE ROLE dcm_demo_2_finance_dev_admin; EXECUTE DCM PROJECT dcm_demo_2_finance_dev.projects.finance_pipeline DEPLOY USING CONFIGURATION DEV (users => ['YOUR_USERNAME']) FROM 'snow://workspace/USER$.PUBLIC."snowflake-dcm-projects"/versions/live/Quickstarts/build-data-pipelines-with-snowflake-dcm-projects/DCM_Pipeline_Demo';

Once the deployment completes, refresh the Database Explorer. You should see the SILVER and GOLD schemas inside DCM_DEMO_2_FINANCE_DEV, each populated with Dynamic Tables and views.

All Dynamic Tables in this project use INITIALIZE = ON_SCHEDULE, which prevents them from refreshing immediately on creation. This keeps the deployment fast and predictable — especially important in production scenarios with large datasets. You'll trigger the initial refresh manually in the next step with a multi-table ALTER DYNAMIC TABLE ... REFRESH.

Query the Results

With both projects deployed and data loaded, the Dynamic Tables are ready but haven't refreshed yet (they were created with INITIALIZE = ON_SCHEDULE). Open scripts/04_query_results.sql in a Snowsight worksheet and run the queries to trigger a refresh and verify the end-to-end pipeline.

Refresh the Dynamic Tables

Since the Dynamic Tables were deployed with INITIALIZE = ON_SCHEDULE, they won't refresh until their scheduled lag interval triggers. Use a single multi-table ALTER DYNAMIC TABLE ... REFRESH to kick off the initial refresh immediately — listing the GOLD fact tables plus SILVER.DIM_TRADE:

USE ROLE dcm_demo_2_finance_dev_admin; ALTER DYNAMIC TABLE dcm_demo_2_finance_dev.gold.fact_market_history, dcm_demo_2_finance_dev.gold.fact_prospect, dcm_demo_2_finance_dev.gold.fact_cash_balances, dcm_demo_2_finance_dev.silver.dim_trade REFRESH;

Snowflake merges the upstream dependencies of every listed table into one pipeline and refreshes them at a single data timestamp; shared upstreams refresh once. DIM_TRADE is listed because the FACT_HOLDINGS view reads it — a view can't be refreshed, so its upstream Dynamic Table must be. Allow a minute or so for the refresh to complete before querying.

Query Fact Tables

SELECT * FROM dcm_demo_2_finance_dev.gold.fact_prospect LIMIT 10;

SELECT * FROM dcm_demo_2_finance_dev.gold.fact_cash_balances LIMIT 10;

SELECT * FROM dcm_demo_2_finance_dev.gold.fact_holdings LIMIT 10;

Check Data Quality Expectations

You can verify the data quality expectations by querying the Data Metric Function results:

SELECT * FROM TABLE(dcm_demo_2_finance_dev.INFORMATION_SCHEMA.DATA_METRIC_FUNCTION_REFERENCES( REF_ENTITY_NAME => 'dcm_demo_2_finance_dev.gold.fact_prospect', REF_ENTITY_DOMAIN => 'TABLE' ));

This shows all attached expectations and their current status.

Run All Expectations

While DATA_METRIC_FUNCTION_REFERENCES shows which monitors are attached, TEST ALL actually runs them and evaluates the results against the expectation expressions:

USE ROLE dcm_demo_2_finance_dev_admin; EXECUTE DCM PROJECT dcm_demo_2_finance_dev.projects.finance_pipeline TEST ALL;

The result is a JSON object with the status and per-expectation details — the actual metric value, the expression, and whether it was violated. You should see:

Expectation Value Expression Violated no_dead_prospects 100 value < 120 false no_kids 0 value > 18 true no_missing_id 0 value = 0 false

The overall status is FAILED because no_kids is violated — some prospects in the sample data have age = 0 (missing values stored as zero). This is intentional: it shows how expectations surface data quality issues that you'd otherwise miss.

Cleanup

When you're done, open scripts/05_cleanup.sql in a Snowsight worksheet and run it. It purges both projects and drops the Platform project object:

USE ROLE dcm_demo_2_finance_dev_admin; EXECUTE DCM PROJECT dcm_demo_2_finance_dev.projects.finance_pipeline PURGE; USE ROLE dcm_developer; EXECUTE DCM PROJECT dcm_demo.projects.dcm_platform_dev PURGE; DROP DCM PROJECT IF EXISTS dcm_demo.projects.dcm_platform_dev;

PURGE drops every object a project created — databases, tables, dynamic tables, views, warehouses, roles, and all their data. It is irreversible. Order matters: purge Pipeline first, while its host database still exists; Platform's purge then drops the databases, warehouses and team roles, including dcm_demo_2_finance_dev, which takes the Pipeline project object with it. PURGE leaves the Platform project object behind, which is why the DROP follows.

The dcm_demo database, its projects schema and the dcm_developer role are shared across every guide in this series, so the script leaves them in place, commented out. The dcm_demo.projects schema holds the project objects for every DCM guide in this series, so only drop it once you have finished with all of them. Check what it contains first:

SHOW DCM PROJECTS IN SCHEMA dcm_demo.projects;

The inherited-grants account parameter enabled during setup also stays on. It is account-wide and the other guides in this series need it; the script carries the commented-out line to turn it off:

-- ALTER ACCOUNT SET FEATURE_RBAC_INHERITED_GRANTS = 'DISABLED';

If PURGE ever fails, the known cause is a data metric function attachment, which this guide has; dropping the table the DMF is attached to removes the attachment, after which PURGE succeeds.

Conclusion and Resources

In this guide, you learned how to:

Split infrastructure across multiple DCM Projects — separating platform infrastructure from data transformation pipelines for cleaner ownership and independent deployment

— separating platform infrastructure from data transformation pipelines for cleaner ownership and independent deployment Define stage-based data ingestion using a stage, a file format, and a CRON-scheduled Task

using a stage, a file format, and a CRON-scheduled Task Build a medallion architecture as code with silver-layer Dynamic Tables for cleaning and transformation, and gold-layer fact tables for aggregation

with silver-layer Dynamic Tables for cleaning and transformation, and gold-layer fact tables for aggregation Use Jinja macros and loops to create per-team infrastructure (warehouses, databases, roles, grants) from a single set of definition files

to create per-team infrastructure (warehouses, databases, roles, grants) from a single set of definition files Attach data quality expectations to gold-layer tables using Data Metric Functions

to gold-layer tables using Data Metric Functions Deploy projects sequentially where one project's output becomes another project's input

What's Next

Continue the series:

Part 3 — DCM Projects for Dynamic Tables — deep-dive into DT lifecycle, schema evolution, and refresh optimization under DCM.

Related Resources