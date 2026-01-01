MAX Burgers Puts Data at the Heart of Dining

With over 190 restaurants in five markets, almost 8,000 employees, and a turnover of roughly €450 million, MAX Burgers is Sweden’s favorite burger chain — easily eclipsing the popularity of global brands like McDonald’s in its home country.

Like most industries, today’s restaurant chains are largely data driven, and the right insights can provide an important advantage in a competitive field. That’s why, in 2021, the company started to place a greater emphasis on bringing data to its various business lines — from marketing and HR to business control.

However, MAX’s existing data infrastructure, built on a popular lakehouse architecture, had various shortcomings.

“Making a simple extension to our data model could take us up to eight hours,” says Oscar Björhn, Head of AI, Data and Analytics at MAX Burgers. “We realized that if we were going to stick with this model, we would have to hire a lot more data engineers than we had anticipated, so we decided to make a change to our platform.”