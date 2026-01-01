KFC Enhances Data Sharing Capabilities and Improves Reporting with Snowflake

Since opening its first Australian restaurant in Guildford, New South Wales, in 1968, KFC has grown to become one of the largest quick-service restaurants in the nation. The company now has more than 700 restaurants across Australia serving more than 2 million customers each week.

As KFC’s Australian operations grew over the years, the company became increasingly reliant on data to guide its operations and ensure the delivery of first-class customer service.



Until March 2019, data collected from a range of sources—including delivery channels, marketing campaigns and supply chains—was stored in a single SQL database located in the company’s core data center. While this worked well for an extended period, by 2019, it could no longer provide the level of performance required.



KFC realized the rising volume of data had made it increasingly difficult for the database to perform core tasks. The ultimate obstacle was when a requirement emerged to generate reports of restaurant sales by channel per day. The existing database couldn’t support this level of analysis. While scripts would be kicked off to create tables, the job would never complete.

The KFC IT team’s Data Architect, Luis Bastos, considered simply replacing the database with a larger database; however, he quickly realized this would not deliver the capabilities needed to extract as much value as possible from the company’s data and provide the scalability needed.

