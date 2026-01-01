The Canadian Football League Scores Big by Personalizing Fan Experience Through Customer 360

Beyond additional revenue, the powerful combination of Snowflake, Braze and Rudderstack also helped change the mindset around marketing for the CFL and its clubs, shifting from a reliance on intuition and gut feeling to one driven by real, tangible data. Teams can turn to Rudderstack’s easy-to-use UI to pull customer profiles, which are all housed on a single table in Snowflake, and push the right data to Braze without having to write code or build complex models.

“We’re able to craft one event, which can be deployed across the league and teams, that scales trackable fan behavior for all clubs, instead of developing nine unique solutions,” says Hadzaman. “With the ability to share these features — whether it’s a data point in our 360 model, an event orchestrated in Rudderstack or a Canvas cloned to another team’s workspace in Braze — we’re exponentially accelerating our efficacy when it comes to generating revenue, engaging fans and boosting productivity.”

The trifecta of Snowflake, Rudderstack and Braze has also significantly widened the league’s marketing reach, presenting more options to engage customers — from emails and web to texts and device push notifications. “We’re building a true omnichannel experience,” Hadzaman says.

By understanding customer preferences through historical engagement data, the league can concentrate its efforts into messages and channels aimed at each particular fan.

The change has, in some instances, doubled the number of total conversions through an expanded omnichannel strategy, rather than relying on single marketing channels to reach fans.