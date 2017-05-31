The above result shows you all of the times you have issued this particular query (going back 7 days). Pay specific attention to the following columns:

COMPILATION_TIME

EXECUTION_TIME

QUEUED (times)

If a query is spending more time compiling (COMPILATION_TIME) than executing (EXECUTION_TIME), perhaps it is time to review the complexity of the query. Snowflake’s query compiler will optimize your query and identify all of the resources required to perform the query in the most efficient manner. If a query is overly complex, the compiler needs to spend more time sorting through the query logic. Take a look at your query and see if there are many nested subqueries or unnecessary joins. Additionally, if there are more columns being selected than required, then perhaps be more specific in your SELECT statement by specifying certain columns.

QUEUED time is interesting because it could be an indicator about your warehouse size and the amount of workload you’ve placed on the warehouse. Snowflake is able to run concurrent queries and it does a very good job in doing so. However, there will be times when a particularly large query will require more resources and, thus, cause other queries to queue as they wait for compute resources to be freed up. If you see a lot of queries spending a long time in queue, you could either:

Dedicate a warehouse to these large complex running queries, or

Utilize Snowflake’s multi-clustering warehouse feature to allow more parallel execution of the queries. For more information about multi-cluster warehouses, see the Snowflake documentation.

In the recent updates to our QUERY_HISTORY_* Information Schema functions, we have added more metadata references to the results and now you should have a range of metadata at your disposal:

SESSION_ID

USER_NAME , ROLE_NAME

DATABASE_NAME , SCHEMA_NAME

WAREHOUSE_NAME , WAREHOUSE_SIZE , WAREHOUSE_TYPE

These columns will help you identify the origin of the queries and help you fine tune your workflow. A simple example would be to find the warehouse with the longest-running queries. Or, find the user who typically issues these queries.