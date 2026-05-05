Since Observe joined Snowflake three months ago, we've been moving at an accelerated pace, onboarding new users and building new features that extend observability access. But the core problem Observe set out to solve has not changed. Our mission remains observability at scale, a challenge facing many enterprises today.

Why observability at scale is a data problem

The volume of telemetry in the form of logs, metrics and traces generated by modern systems has outpaced traditional approaches, with leading enterprises ingesting hundreds of terabytes of data daily. The size and complexity of telemetry only promises to grow with greater prevalence of AI-generated code and the proliferation of AI agents. Left unsolved, observability cost becomes untenable and troubleshooting time escalates.

The problem with legacy systems is the architecture. The issues are manifold:

Index-based systems with high overhead

Tightly coupled storage and compute

Reliance on premium storage

Siloed data in proprietary formats

Because observability at scale is a data problem, it makes the greatest architectural sense for observability solutions to be tightly integrated with a data platform. At Observe, we made the decision early on to build on a modern observability architecture on top of Snowflake, leveraging its rich capabilities to deliver observability unhindered by the cost and performance constraints of traditional architectures.

What is Observe by Snowflake?

Observe is an AI-powered observability platform, designed from the outset to operate at scale. It's designed to solve for the shortcomings of legacy systems with a modern observability architecture, comprising the AI SRE, the Observability Context Graph and the Telemetry Lakehouse Foundation. The result is faster troubleshooting at lower cost.