Snowflake for Observability

An AI SRE is an AI-powered assistant that helps engineering teams troubleshoot faster by correlating telemetry data, surfacing root causes, and suggesting next steps during incidents. Observe’s AI SRE builds on this by grounding its analysis in your actual environment through the Observability Context Graph, which maps the relationships across your services, infrastructure, logs, metrics, and traces. You can access the AI SRE through a chat interface in Observe or directly from your coding agent, such as Claude or Cursor, via the MCP server.