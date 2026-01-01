Snowflake for Observability

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Snowflake acquires Observe

Observeby Snowflake

AI-powered observability at scale. Unify logs, metrics and traces on a cost-efficient Snowflake lakehouse, using an integrated AI SRE that helps resolve incidents faster.

observe launch event
BEST OF SUMMIT 26

Summit sessions now available on-demand

Hear from technology, data and business leaders including Anthropic President Daniela Amodei, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, and senior leaders from Sanofi, JP Morgan Chase, BlackRock, Panasonic, Booking.com, and more.

BENEFITS

Troubleshoot fasterat lower cost

Programmable AI SRE

Run AI-driven observability where you work

The Observe AI SRE, CLI and MCP Server support developers, engineers, DevOps and SREs where they are, enabling custom agentic workflows.

Explore AI SRE
programmable ai sre
context knowledge graph

Context Engineered for Accuracy

Get faster, more accurate answers grounded in your data

The Observability Context Graph maps semantics and relationships across logs, metrics and traces, extending to code and business context — so you get faster, more accurate reasoning.

Learn about the context graph

Cost-Efficient Scale

Cut observability costs while scaling and retaining more data

Observe’s Telemetry Lakehouse Foundation, built on Snowflake, offers low-cost cloud storage and compute-storage separation to ingest, store and analyze more data at lower cost.

Explore the Data Lake
cost efficient scale

use cases

Observability engineered for scale

AI SRE

Log Management

Application Performance Monitoring

Infrastructure Monitoring

LLM Observability

INVESTIGATE AND ROOT CAUSE FASTER

Reduce MTTR with AI SRE

  • Investigate incidents, find root causes and get suggested fixes using natural language.
  • Get more accurate answers with AI SRE, which applies context from the Observability Context Graph.
  • Fewer engineers need to respond to incidents, and when they do, there’s no need to jump between tools and dashboards.
  • Troubleshoot using AI SRE in the Observe UI or run agentic workflows via CLI or MCP Server with Claude or Cursor.
Learn About AI SRE
ai sre product screenshot

Search logs at scale

Analyze log data at a fraction of the cost

  • Search and analyze logs without worrying about indexing, data tiering or retention limits.
  • Ingest log data in any format — structured, semi-structured or unstructured.
  • Generate unlimited log-derived metrics at no extra cost.
Explore Log Management
log management product ui

END-TO-END SERVICE VISIBILITY

Go from service issues to root cause in seconds

  • Native OpenTelemetry provides automatic instrumentation and unified service discovery.
  • Capture every trace without sampling or data loss for full-fidelity investigation.
  • Move seamlessly from traces to correlated logs, metrics and infrastructure data to reduce manual effort.
Explore APM
ticket sales trend analysis request screenshot

REAL-TIME SYSTEM HEALTH

Correlate infrastructure signals to understand system behavior

  • Capture metrics across cloud, Kubernetes, containers and serverless from 400+ pre-built integrations.
  • Skip dashboard-building and reduce alert noise with out-of-the-box visualizations and contextual alerts.
  • Pivot easily between infrastructure dashboards and correlated logs to troubleshoot and resolve incidents.
Explore Infrastructure Monitoring
infra monitoring dashboard

OPTIMIZE AI WORKLOADS

Operate AI applications and agents with confidence

  • Trace AI requests from prompt to response across multi-step agentic workflows.
  • Analyze token consumption to spot usage patterns and see where you can trim spend.
  • Connect AI application performance to underlying infrastructure and services.
Explore LLM Observability
developer experience diagram

GET STARTED

Take the next step with Observe by Snowflake

Start your free trial

  • Performance at scale

  • Faster troubleshooting

  • Lower cost with an open data lake

Signup

Snowflake for Observability

Frequently Asked Questions

Your top questions about getting started with Observe by Snowflake, answered here.

Observe by Snowflake is an AI-powered observability platform built natively on a Snowflake lakehouse. It extends Snowflake’s core capabilities — compute-storage separation, cloud object storage and columnar analytics, with optimizations for real-time telemetry ingestion and analysis. Observe lets customers apply Snowflake credits toward Observe usage and manage observability data alongside the rest of their enterprise data.

No. Observe is available as a standalone solution, and you do not need to be an existing Snowflake customer to use it. While Observe is built on Snowflake’s platform, no separate Snowflake purchase is required.

Observe serves the teams responsible for building and running software applications: SREs and DevOps engineers troubleshooting incidents, application developers debugging performance and errors, and product and support teams who need visibility without writing extensive queries. The Observe UI, AI SRE, MCP server, and CLI meet each of these users in the tools they already work in.

As teams adopt agentic workflows, Observe is built to serve those agents as well. Observe provides MCP, CLI and API building blocks that allow agentic workflows to query observability data directly, so when a human or an agent investigates an incident, they have the relevant telemetry and context to act on.

There are two key architectural differences. First, Observe stores telemetry in a single Telemetry Lakehouse Foundation that separates compute from storage, lowering cost at scale and removing the retention limits common in index-based tooling. Second, the Observability Context Graph automatically connects related signals across logs, metrics, traces, code, and business context, so AI agents and engineers investigate from one unified model instead of pivoting between disconnected dashboards.

Observe’s Telemetry Lakehouse Foundation, built on Snowflake, helps customers cost-effectively ingest, retain and analyze higher volumes of telemetry data. Because data lands in low-cost cloud storage and stays hot, there’s no archiving, storage tiering or rehydrating cold data. Consolidating logs, metrics and traces at scale can often eliminate the need for multiple observability tools, reducing licensing costs and operational overhead.

An AI SRE is an AI-powered assistant that helps engineering teams troubleshoot faster by correlating telemetry data, surfacing root causes, and suggesting next steps during incidents. Observe’s AI SRE builds on this by grounding its analysis in your actual environment through the Observability Context Graph, which maps the relationships across your services, infrastructure, logs, metrics, and traces. You can access the AI SRE through a chat interface in Observe or directly from your coding agent, such as Claude or Cursor, via the MCP server.

Observe natively ingests OpenTelemetry (OTel) data, so teams can use existing OTel instrumentation and collectors, including the Observe Agent, without relying on proprietary agents. For storage, Observe supports Apache Iceberg, storing observability data in open table formats that remain accessible outside the platform. This gives organizations flexibility to analyze telemetry through Observe or with any Iceberg-compatible engine, helping reduce vendor lock-in while preserving access to their data.

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