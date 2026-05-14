Backed by Snowflake Ventures, Pantomath Is Redefining Data Operations

Every enterprise runs on data. But as data stacks grow more complex, ensuring that data is accurate, timely and trustworthy has become even harder. Reliability challenges are often addressed through manual investigation and siloed expertise, eroding trust and consuming valuable engineering time.

That’s why Snowflake Ventures is excited to announce our investment in Pantomath, an AI-powered data operations center (DOC) built to make data reliability a first-class operational function. Pantomath provides a centralized, AI-driven platform that continuously monitors, diagnoses and automatically resolves data incidents across the analytics ecosystem.

By automating the full incident lifecycle, Pantomath helps organizations move beyond reactive firefighting toward more consistent and reliable data operations. The result is fewer incidents, faster resolution and lower operational overhead, while restoring confidence in the data that teams rely on every day.

Advancing data reliability together

As part of this investment, Pantomath is deepening its integration with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud by:

Serving as an OpenLineage producer to standardize upstream and downstream metadata collection

Integrating Snowflake data metric functions (DMFs) to improve data quality monitoring and incident detection

Building a direct integration with Snowflake’s External Lineage REST API, enabling near real-time lineage updates without manual intervention

Together, these capabilities help centralize metadata, streamline data operations and support a flexible Bring Your Own Lineage model to give customers clearer visibility across increasingly complex data ecosystems.

For customers, this partnership enables a more integrated approach to managing data reliability and lineage across modern data environments. By improving consistency and visibility into how data moves and changes, teams can spend less time troubleshooting and more time on higher-value work.

More broadly, the collaboration reflects a continued shift toward shared standards and interoperable metadata across the data ecosystem. Over time, this approach can reduce friction between tools and make it easier for organizations to scale analytics and AI with confidence.

What’s next

We’re excited to support Pantomath as it helps enterprises improve how data reliability and trust are managed across increasingly complex data environments and as we continue building a stronger foundation for AI in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Looking ahead, Snowflake and Pantomath plan to expand support for flexible lineage workflows and deeper automation, giving customers more consistent visibility across their data ecosystems. Over time, this work has the potential to influence how lineage and metadata are shared across the broader data tooling landscape.

Learn more about how Snowflake and Pantomath are working together to improve data reliability on the AI Data Cloud here.