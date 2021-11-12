Industry Benchmarks and Competing with Integrity

When we founded Snowflake, we set out to build an innovative platform. We had the opportunity to take into account what had worked well and what hadn’t in prior architectures and implementations. We saw how we could leverage the cloud to rethink the limits of what was possible. We also focused on ease of use and building a system that “just worked.” We knew there were many opportunities to improve upon prior implementations and innovate to lead on performance and scale, simplicity of administration, and data-driven collaboration.

In the same way that we had clarity about many things we wanted to do, we also had conviction about what we didn’t want to do. One such thing was engaging in benchmarking wars and making competitive performance claims divorced from real-world experiences. This practice is simply inconsistent with our core value of putting customers first.

Twenty years ago, the game of leapfrogging benchmark results every few months was a priority for the database industry and both of us were on the front line fighting the benchmark war. Posted results kept getting better and new world records were being set on a regular basis. Most in the industry started adding configuration knobs, special settings, and very specific optimizations that would improve a benchmark by a fraction of a percent. Unfortunately, many such changes translated into additional complexity for customers and, worse, most of them had little or even negative impact on customers’ day-to-day workloads. The negative results compound: Development teams are distracted from focusing on what really matters to customers, and users are left underserved with more complex technology. Anyone who has been in the industry long enough can likely attest to the reality that the benchmark race became a distraction from building great products for customers. There is a reason why all the relevant players in the database industry, those that are running the majority of customer workloads, have largely stopped publishing new results.

Since founding Snowflake, we have focused on our customers and their workloads, and not on synthetic benchmarks. We’re reiterating this philosophy today due to a recent benchmark published by Databricks that included comparisons to Snowflake. Though Databricks’ results are under audit as part of the TPC submission process, it’s turned the communication of a technical accomplishment into a marketing stunt lacking integrity in its comparisons with Snowflake. The Snowflake results that it published were not transparent, audited, or reproducible. And, those results are wildly incongruent with our internal benchmarks and our customers’ experiences.

We are therefore sharing our own results but, more importantly, we want to provide guidance on how simple it is to reproduce Snowflake results. We encourage anyone interested in the comparison to do their own assessment, and validate the inaccuracy of the Databricks blog post. The “Trust, but Verify” section later in this blog post shows how this can be achieved with Snowflake, using only a few mouse clicks.

This week, we ran the TPC-DS power run in our AWS-US-WEST cloud region. The entire power run consists of running 99 queries against the 100 TB scale TPC-DS database. Out of the box, all the queries execute on a 4XL warehouse in 3,760s, using the best elapsed time of two successive runs.1 This is more than two times faster than what Databricks has reported as the Snowflake result, while using a 4XL warehouse, which is only half the size of what Databricks indicated it used for its own power run.