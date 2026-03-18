Powering the Era of the Agentic Enterprise

Imagine a world in the not too distant future where AI systems don’t just analyze data or execute workflows, but determine what should happen next and take action.
That reality is already taking shape. Companies are deploying AI agents across customer support, finance, sales, and operations. But as adoption grows, a problem is emerging: these agents operate without shared context, governance, or coordination, making them fragmented and difficult to trust.
Solving this challenge will define the next phase of work: the Agentic Enterprise.
The missing layer: A Control Plane
To effectively harness agentic technology, enterprises need more than models and applications. They need a coordinating layer, a central control plane that aligns intelligence, enterprise data, policy, and execution across the organization to drive agentic cohesion.
Today, we introduced Project SnowWork, now available in research preview with a select group of customers, a first step toward delivering this control plane and connecting enterprise data, intelligence, and action in a governed way for business users.
Project SnowWork is an autonomous enterprise AI platform for non-technical users that delivers business role-specific AI profiles for teams like Finance, Sales, and Marketing, tailoring intelligence to the work they do every day.
The foundation of the Agentic Enterprise
As models become more powerful and accessible, the real advantage will come from connecting intelligence to trusted enterprise data and translating it into muti-step actions within the systems and applications where work actually happens.
Just as the cloud reshaped the architecture of modern software, agentic AI will introduce a new architecture for how intelligence interacts with enterprise data and operational systems.
We believe the Agentic Enterprise will be built on four core components:
Enterprise Data & Context – The governed foundation of enterprise data, operational context, and policy guardrails, that grounds AI decisions in a shared, trusted understanding of the business.
AI Models – The reasoning engines that generate analyses, predictions, and recommendations. As models evolve, their value will increasingly depend on how effectively they are connected to enterprise context.
SaaS & Applications – The enterprise systems where work is executed and operational actions occur. From ERP and CRM systems to supply chain and collaboration platforms, these systems act, but do not decide.
The Control Plane – the coordination and governance layer that translates intelligence into authorized enterprise action.
Together, these components will enable intelligent systems to operate securely, effectively, and at scale inside modern enterprises.
Moving from intelligence to action with the Control Plane
The most important shift in this architecture is the transition from generating insights to driving actions and outcomes.
The control plane enables this by evaluating intent and determining:
Whether an action should occur
Under what policy and risk constraints
When human judgment is required
How execution should be coordinated across systems
For example, consider a finance organization detecting anomalies in real time. Instead of surfacing an alert, the system initiates an investigation by routing tasks, applying controls, and escalating only when necessary.
Or a go-to-market team launching a campaign. Instead of manually coordinating messaging, channels, and compliance, the system could be asked to orchestrate personalized outreach while ensuring brand, legal, and customer context are enforced at every step.
In each case, intelligence is not just producing recommendations; it is driving action within enterprise-defined boundaries.
Snowflake’s role in the Agentic Enterprise
Snowflake is uniquely positioned to power this architecture.
For many enterprises, Snowflake already serves as the Enterprise Data & Context component for the business. Their most mission-critical operational and analytical data lives on Snowflake, making it the natural place to connect enterprise data, AI models, and the systems where work actually happens.
At the same time, Snowflake partners with leading AI model providers to ensure access to the best available intelligence as the ecosystem evolves. And through deep integrations with the enterprise applications companies rely on, Snowflake enables authorized actions to flow directly into the systems where work happens.
These conditions create a perfect environment for a control plane that coordinates how intelligence operates across the enterprise.
Project SnowWork gives a view into what this future looks like. Using this agentic environment, business users can leverage built-in functionality for their specific role: an Investor Relations team can analyze research reports using natural language, Enablement teams can create materials for different personas in an instant, and Sales teams can automate customized customer outreach. This shift embeds agentic capabilities directly into the flow of everyday work.
The next chapter of enterprise computing
The Agentic Enterprise represents a huge shift from systems that store data and execute commands to systems that can reason, decide, and act in coordination with the enterprise.
As this new model emerges, success will depend on:
Trusted enterprise data
World-class AI models
Deep integration with enterprise systems
And a control plane that ensures intelligence operates within the boundaries organizations require
Together, these elements define how intelligent systems will operate safely and effectively across modern enterprises.
We believe Snowflake is uniquely positioned to help power this new era.
And we are excited to partner with our customers as they begin building their own Agentic Enterprise.