Powering the Era of the Agentic Enterprise

Imagine a world in the not too distant future where AI systems don’t just analyze data or execute workflows, but determine what should happen next and take action.

That reality is already taking shape. Companies are deploying AI agents across customer support, finance, sales, and operations. But as adoption grows, a problem is emerging: these agents operate without shared context, governance, or coordination, making them fragmented and difficult to trust.

Solving this challenge will define the next phase of work: the Agentic Enterprise.

The missing layer: A Control Plane

To effectively harness agentic technology, enterprises need more than models and applications. They need a coordinating layer, a central control plane that aligns intelligence, enterprise data, policy, and execution across the organization to drive agentic cohesion.

Today, we introduced Project SnowWork, now available in research preview with a select group of customers, a first step toward delivering this control plane and connecting enterprise data, intelligence, and action in a governed way for business users.

Project SnowWork is an autonomous enterprise AI platform for non-technical users that delivers business role-specific AI profiles for teams like Finance, Sales, and Marketing, tailoring intelligence to the work they do every day.

The foundation of the Agentic Enterprise

As models become more powerful and accessible, the real advantage will come from connecting intelligence to trusted enterprise data and translating it into muti-step actions within the systems and applications where work actually happens.

Just as the cloud reshaped the architecture of modern software, agentic AI will introduce a new architecture for how intelligence interacts with enterprise data and operational systems.

We believe the Agentic Enterprise will be built on four core components:

Enterprise Data & Context – The governed foundation of enterprise data, operational context, and policy guardrails, that grounds AI decisions in a shared, trusted understanding of the business.

AI Models – The reasoning engines that generate analyses, predictions, and recommendations. As models evolve, their value will increasingly depend on how effectively they are connected to enterprise context.

SaaS & Applications – The enterprise systems where work is executed and operational actions occur. From ERP and CRM systems to supply chain and collaboration platforms, these systems act, but do not decide.

The Control Plane – the coordination and governance layer that translates intelligence into authorized enterprise action.

Together, these components will enable intelligent systems to operate securely, effectively, and at scale inside modern enterprises.