VideoAmp Saves 90% in Costs and Increases Performance 10x

Founded in 2014, VideoAmp has been re-envisioning how media is valued, bought and sold for a decade. Unlike traditional media measurement companies that may rely on extrapolating small sample sizes for analysis, VideoAmp provides a robust software platform that uses huge volumes of data from 39 million households and 63 million devices that span everything from set-top boxes to smart TVs. Using its proprietary commingling methodology, VideoAmp offers the industry its trusted, high-quality TV data set.

All that data requires a scalable system to process it so the team can develop a meaningful base for its media currency. In the past, VideoAmp used a traditional data center, which produced viewership tables that were sent to Snowflake for downstream applications. Seeking a robust, easy-to-use data platform with flexible infrastructure, strong data governance and secure data sharing that doesn’t require data duplication, VideoAmp consolidated its data warehouse on Snowflake.