Juniper Networks Delivers Better Experiences With Supply Chain Visibility From Component to Customer

“Our supply chain is probably one of the most important cogs in the Juniper wheel to enable solutions delivery to our customers,” says Ashu Gupta, Manufacturing Ops Director. Yet this outsourced supply chain, which includes a global network of manufacturing partners, presents a host of complexities for the Juniper team. Production for a single networking product could require up to 4,000 components and multiple suppliers in all corners of the world. Ensuring product quality, efficiency, on-time delivery and customer satisfaction is challenging—especially during periods of supply chain uncertainty. “Volatile markets have created unprecedented circumstances and made data more important than ever for building a resilient supply chain,” says Subhendu Roy, Senior Manufacturing Ops Manager.

Prior to Snowflake, Juniper’s data environment consisted of a patchwork of technologies, including an SAP data warehouse solution. Managing on-premises data infrastructure and sprawling system integrations required a large technical team. Functional data silos inhibited business intelligence and data science. Rising data volumes led to data pipeline failures and downtime, while scalability limitations and slow data ingestion limited access to timely insights.



To overcome these challenges, Juniper reevaluated its data infrastructure, selecting Snowflake to centralize its enterprise data.

