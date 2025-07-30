Snowflake Startup Spotlight: Jedify

Welcome to Snowflake’s Startup Spotlight, where we ask startup founders about the problems they’re solving, the apps they’re building and the lessons they’ve learned during their startup journey. In this edition, meet Assaf Henkin, the founder of Jedify, and see how the company is addressing the challenge of growing data complexity by making AI-powered data intelligence accessible and scalable.

What inspires you as a founder?

I’m inspired by the transformative potential of data, artificial intelligence and bringing together a group of smart, creative people to solve high-impact problems.

Tell us more about the problem Jedify aims to solve and how you identified that issue. Why are you and your team the right people to solve it?

As data environments grow in volume and complexity, companies want to leverage modern AI capabilities to make data intelligence more accessible and scalable. That’s what Jedify is trying to address: how to make teams more effective through actionable insights and analytics. Our Semantic Fusion technology integrates deep data analysis with language models that are fine-tuned for a specific organization. It creates a semantic data intelligence layer that fuses business context with relevant data sources, keeping business and data teams aligned and enabling true conversational intelligence.

We recognized this need through our own experience in growing startups into mature companies and by observing many other organizations struggling with fragmented data systems and limited data-driven decision-making. Our deep expertise in data engineering, cloud ecosystems and app development positions us uniquely to solve this challenge.

What’s the coolest thing you’re doing with data?

We’re taking on the 80/20 phenomenon: that 20% of any company’s data is the most unique and most valuable, but also the most challenging to understand and model. Jedify’s Semantic Fusion technology understands the 20% autonomously by connecting to relevant data sources and running an agentic flow. It leverages language models that learn and map the company’s most nuanced data definitions, relationships and metrics. This enables unparalleled speed and scalability to data-driven solutions.

Why did you choose to build your business on Snowflake?

Snowflake’s abstraction of database complexities has been transformative for Jedify. By eliminating the need to manage core database infrastructure and offering features such as marketplace billing, we’ve been able to redirect resources from infrastructure management to innovation and customer-centric development. This has enabled us to maintain a lean operational model, which is critical for startups aiming to scale efficiently. Snowflake’s architecture also reduces time to market for our products, allowing us to deliver impactful solutions faster without compromising quality.

How has the Snowflake Native App Framework shaped your startup's growth and development strategy?

The Snowflake Native App Framework allows us to build and deploy applications where the data resides, eliminating data movement inefficiencies. This has been pivotal in streamlining operations for our clients while enhancing performance and security. It also provides a robust foundation for scaling our solutions globally, enabling us to expand our customer base and reduce development complexities.

Jedify is empowered to innovate, scale and thrive in ways that wouldn’t have been possible without the Snowflake Native App Framework. Whether it’s capital efficiency enabling smarter resource allocation, the flywheel effect driving organic customer growth, global GTM exposure opening doors to high-value opportunities or simplified sales cycles reducing friction, Snowflake has been an indispensable partner in Jedify’s journey. This collaboration is not just about technology; it’s a strategic alliance that amplifies our impact in the cloud ecosystem.

What advice would you give to other tech entrepreneurs considering building applications on Snowflake?

I have four suggestions:

Focus on the problem: Clearly define the problem you want to solve. It’s okay if you don’t have every detail figured out right away — take it one step at a time and iterate as you go. Start simple, scale gradually: Don’t try to do everything at once. Build your solution in stages and grow it as you gain more insights. Prioritize collaboration: Work closely with Snowflake’s teams and your own team. Regular communication and sharing ideas will help you overcome challenges more easily. Be patient: Building something great takes time. Trust the process and be patient as you refine your solution and grow.

By focusing on solving the right problem and collaborating effectively, you can build a successful, scalable solution on and with Snowflake.

AI is on everyone's mind. How has it impacted your startup?

AI has become a cornerstone of Jedify’s evolution, influencing everything from our product development to internal operations and strategic direction.

On the product side, AI has significantly enabled us to enhance the capabilities of our solutions. By incorporating machine learning models and AI-driven insights, we’ve empowered our customers to uncover patterns, predict trends and make faster, more informed decisions with their data. These advancements have made our applications not only more powerful but also more intuitive, reducing the learning curve for users and driving real value from day one.

Our product roadmap reflects this focus. AI plays a critical role in our vision to deliver a truly self-service experience. From automated onboarding to adaptive interfaces that learn from user behavior, AI is helping us create solutions that are dynamic and customer-centric, paving the way for the next generation of autonomous data tools.

Internally, we’ve integrated AI into our operations to improve efficiency and decision-making. For example, AI-powered analytics tools are helping us optimize sales and marketing strategies, while automation in processes like customer support ensures faster response times and better experiences.

AI is also increasingly relevant in shaping conversations with investors. The rapid evolution of AI technologies has underscored Jedify’s position as an innovator in the data ecosystem. Investors see our ability to integrate AI with cloud-native solutions — especially through our Snowflake partnership — as a differentiator that positions us for long-term success in a competitive market.

As a founder and innovator, what technologies and AI/ML innovations do you find most exciting, concerning and valuable?

The rapid evolution of AI is both exhilarating and transformative. As a founder, I see it as a pivotal moment for businesses to rethink how they operate, innovate and deliver value. The acceleration of AI technologies has brought groundbreaking opportunities while raising critical questions about responsibility, ethics and sustainability.

Among the innovations, I find generative AI particularly exciting. Its ability to create new content, from text and code to designs and insights, is reshaping industries and unlocking new use cases that were previously unimaginable. Similarly, advancements in natural language processing (NLP) are making AI more accessible to nontechnical users, enabling them to interact with complex systems through simple, conversational interfaces — a game-changer for self-service and user adoption.

However, with every AI advancement comes concerns. The ethical implications of AI — particularly around data privacy, bias and accountability — demand careful consideration. As AI systems become more autonomous, ensuring transparency and fairness is critical. We also need to address the potential challenges of over-reliance on AI, ensuring human oversight and creativity remain integral to decision-making.

I believe the key to navigating the AI landscape is a balance between innovation and accountability. Ultimately, the value of AI lies in its ability to amplify human potential. At Jedify, we view AI not as a replacement for human ingenuity but as a tool to enhance it.

Learn more about Jedify’s approach to AI-powered data intelligence at jedify.com or read the company’s post on the Snowflake Builders Blog on Medium for more on their Snowflake Native App. If you’re a startup building on Snowflake, check out the Powered by Snowflake Startup Program for info on how Snowflake can support your goals.