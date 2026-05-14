Enterprises are accelerating AI adoption, but many are doing so without full confidence in how sensitive data is classified and controlled. According to Bedrock Data’s 2025 Enterprise Data Security Confidence Index, 79% of security teams struggle to classify sensitive data used in AI and machine learning systems, and fewer than half report high confidence in controlling sensitive data used for AI training.

Without comprehensive discovery, classification and entitlements analysis, organizations may be exposed to regulatory and security risk as AI becomes central to enterprise strategy.

Today, we’re announcing Snowflake Ventures’ investment in Bedrock Data, along with a deep technical partnership that integrates Bedrock Data’s platform with Snowflake Horizon Catalog and Snowflake Cortex AI. Together, we’re helping our customers expand data governance across their Snowflake environments and extend visibility to the AI agents and external systems that interact with their data.

Addressing the brownfield governance challenge across data and AI environments

Most enterprises operate in “brownfield” environments: complex, multisystem landscapes shaped by years of data movement across SaaS applications, databases and data lakes. As AI systems begin accessing this data, gaps in lineage and visibility become governance and security risks.

With this investment and expanded partnership, Bedrock is developing tighter integrations with Horizon Catalog and Cortex AI by:

Extending Horizon Catalog with upstream lineage and enriched metadata, giving teams a more complete view of how data moves inside and outside Snowflake

Expanding Horizon Catalog governance capabilities through automated classification, native object tagging that can be leveraged for policy enforcement or automatic masking, and entitlements mapping, ensuring sensitive data is properly labeled and access is appropriately controlled

Providing visibility and oversight across Snowflake Cortex AI agents and the data they can access, enabling governed AI adoption at enterprise scale

For Snowflake customers, this partnership enables them to track sensitive data origins, maintain compliance and confidently feed governed data into AI models, utilizing a composite view of their entire data estate directly within Horizon Catalog.

For Bedrock customers, these integrations create a seamless path to bring discovered, high-value unstructured data into Snowflake’s security perimeter while leveraging Cortex AI with centralized governance.

What’s next

Bedrock Data’s integration with Snowflake is available today, with deeper capabilities across Snowflake Horizon Catalog and Snowflake Cortex AI continuing to roll out. This includes expanded lineage visibility within Horizon, tighter alignment between AI-driven classifications and Snowflake object tagging, and enhanced oversight of Cortex Agents and the data they can access.

As enterprises move from experimentation to production AI, this partnership will continue to evolve, embedding governance more deeply into how data and AI systems operate together.

Bedrock Data will showcase its ArgusAI integration with Snowflake Cortex AI at RSA Conference 2026 March 23-26 in San Francisco. Connect with the team here to learn more.