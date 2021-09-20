Using unstructured data such as images, videos, audio, and documents has proliferated in the past few years. Many organizations have already adopted Snowflake as their data lake or their central repository for analytics data. As the use of unstructured data in the industry increased, these organizations felt the need to take advantage of unstructured data to remain competitive. They requested that Snowflake build support for unstructured data so they can derive insights from unstructured data and benefit fully from its potential.

Some of the use cases are described below. This is not an exhaustive list by any means, but it is provided to give you an idea of different ways organizations derive value from unstructured data.

Store PDF documents to extract key/value pairs for the purpose of analytics.

Store call center recordings (audio files) to derive insights such as sentiment analysis.

Run machine learning on medical images (DICOM) to derive insights from them for research purposes.

Store screenshots of documents such as insurance cards or prescription pills and run an optical character recognition process on them to extract text for analytics.

As you can see above, there are a variety of use cases related to unstructured data, and support for them would enable customers to continue using Snowflake as the central repository of data in their data architecture.

“Our data team analyzes images of our products to identify features and suggest similar products. With Snowflake’s support for unstructured data, we were able to simplify our architecture and create a central place to easily query any product data, including product images, orders, web tracking, and more. We are excited about the new use cases this enables for our product image files, and we plan to utilize Snowflake’s data sharing capabilities on this data in the near future.”

— Laurent Vandenbeusch, Data Tech Leader, Tape à l'oeil

“Leveraging semi-structured and unstructured data, and harnessing complex data interrelationships between them, has been a challenge for us for a few years. Using Snowflake’s recent feature release supporting unstructured data, my team has been effectively able to mash up images with structured relational data within Snowflake and Microsoft Azure to address several unique business use cases and build richer insights using data visualization tools such as Tableau.”

—Richie Bachala, Global Data Engineering Manager, Fortune 200 Global Manufacturing Company