Running Apache Kafka® at scale means your connector has been doing work it was never supposed to own — buffer management, schema validation and Java Virtual Machine (JVM) tuning. We built Kafka Connector Version 4.0 (V4) to change that. It's a ground-up rewrite of the Snowflake Kafka Connector built on Snowpipe Streaming High-Performance Architecture, a server-side ingestion service that handles validation, transformation and commit inside the platform. The connector’s job is straightforward now. It delivers rows and Snowflake handles the rest.

Snowpipe Streaming has been proven at scale, running in production across thousands of customer deployments since its general availability. Kafka Connector V4 takes full advantage of it, moving ingestion logic server-side and getting it off your workers entirely. Kafka Connector Version 3.0 (V3) has been battle-tested in production for years. The upgrade path to Kafka Connector V4 does not require starting over. If you are running V3 today, your existing Dead Letter Queue (DLQ) and error-handling patterns work unchanged from day 1. You move at your own pace.

With Kafka Connector V4 generally available (GA) today, we've observed up to 10 GB/s throughput per table and 5-second end-to-end latency from ingest to queryable. To make it far easier for you to predict spending, it has the same ingestion pricing as Snowpipe Streaming's throughput-based model, replacing the credit-based model tied to serverless compute and client connections. You pay a consistent 0.0037 credits per GB. Based on internal benchmarks from the rollout to Business Critical and Virtual Private Snowflake (BC/VPS) edition customers in August 2025, customers are already realizing upward of 50% cost savings from the new pricing model. And to make it easier than ever, we've built a Kafka Connector V4 Cortex Code skill and a set of skills that take you from setup to a running streaming pipeline in Snowflake.

The architecture shift

In Kafka Connector V3, the connector carried a lot of responsibility: client-side validation, buffer management, custom Snowflake-specific converters, schema handling. All of it consumed resources and created potential failure points on client-side infrastructure.

Kafka Connector V4 flips this model. Processing moves server-side through PIPE objects, Snowflake-managed objects that define how streaming data is validated, transformed and committed before it lands in your table. The connector's job becomes simple: Deliver rows. Snowflake handles validation, transformation, clustering and commit. For customers migrating or upgrading to the latest version, Kafka Connector V4 actually provides optional client-side compatibility to the core features in V3, meaning customers can upgrade and not worry about downtime.