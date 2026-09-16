Skip to content
Blog/Chase Thomas

Chase Thomas

Staff Product Manager
Chase Thomas is a Staff Product Manager at Snowflake focused on Snowpipe Streaming and real-time data ingestion. He works with customers and engineering teams to simplify high-scale streaming pipelines and bring operational data into Snowflake for governed analytics and AI.
Sep 16, 2026Data Engineering

Introducing a Simpler Path from Data Producers to Snowflake: Elastic Channels Support Up to 20 GB/s

Chase Thomas
Apr 28, 2026AI

Snowflake Kafka Connector Version 4.0 is Generally Available. Here’s Why We Think It's a Major Upgrade

Chase Thomas +1
Jan 30, 2026Data Engineering

Migrating to Snowpipe Streaming High Performance Architecture

Chase Thomas +1
Oct 9, 2025Data Engineering

Scaling Streaming at Snowflake: Introducing Our Next-Gen Snowpipe Streaming Architecture

Chase Thomas +1

Where Data Does More

Start for free
Watch a demo