Blog/Chase Thomas
Staff Product Manager
Chase Thomas
Chase Thomas is a Staff Product Manager at Snowflake focused on Snowpipe Streaming and real-time data ingestion. He works with customers and engineering teams to simplify high-scale streaming pipelines and bring operational data into Snowflake for governed analytics and AI.
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Sep 16, 2026Data Engineering
Introducing a Simpler Path from Data Producers to Snowflake: Elastic Channels Support Up to 20 GB/s
Chase Thomas
Apr 28, 2026AI
Snowflake Kafka Connector Version 4.0 is Generally Available. Here’s Why We Think It's a Major Upgrade
Chase Thomas +1
Jan 30, 2026Data Engineering
Migrating to Snowpipe Streaming High Performance Architecture
Chase Thomas +1
Oct 9, 2025Data Engineering
Scaling Streaming at Snowflake: Introducing Our Next-Gen Snowpipe Streaming Architecture
Chase Thomas +1