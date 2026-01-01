SnowflakePricing Calculator
Snowflake actively maintains and frequently verifies pricing details, but inaccuracies may occasionally occur. For a complete list of current Snowflake prices, refer to the Snowflake Service Consumption Table. The Consumption Table reflects the most accurate pricing should any inconsistencies arise.
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Step 1Choose your provider and edition
Regions are defined by cloud service providers. Region-specific pricing impacts total cost.
Step 2Configure your compute
Compute type 1
Details about compute types are available on our documentation site article understanding compute cost.
Each warehouse is classified by T-shirt size, from XS to 6XL, and consumes a specified number of credits per hour. These warehouses — which are a cluster of compute resources like CPU, memory and temporary storage — typically double in power as you go up in size. For more information, download the Snowflake Pricing Guide.
0.25 hour increments
Estimate the number of hours your compute resources will run per month.
hours/day
days/week
Step 3Add and configure your AI features
Step 4Configure your storage
Estimate your total storage needs in terabytes (TB).
Pricing for storage costs is available on tables 3a - 3c in the consumption table.
The Snowflake pricing calculator supports standard storage only. To discuss pricing for additional storage needs, contact our sales team.
Pricing for storage costs is available on tables 3a - 3c in the consumption table.
The Snowflake pricing calculator supports standard storage only. To discuss pricing for additional storage needs, contact our sales team.
TB
Step 5Configure your add-ons
Still have questions or want to help us improve?
Estimated cost
Platform providerAWS
Region
Service edition
AI credit regionGlobal
Compute (1)
$0.00
undefined 0 credits/hr @ $0.00/credit (0 hrs/wk)$0.00
Storage
Standard, 0TB
$0.00
0TB @ $0.00 TB/mo.$0.00
Add-ons (0)
$0.00
Cloud provider
No additional cloud provider cost
$0.00
†The calculations provided are estimates, your actual spend may differ.
More Pricing Resources