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SnowflakePricing Calculator

Snowflake actively maintains and frequently verifies pricing details, but inaccuracies may occasionally occur. For a complete list of current Snowflake prices, refer to the Snowflake Service Consumption Table. The Consumption Table reflects the most accurate pricing should any inconsistencies arise.

*required field

Step 1Choose your provider and edition
Provider *
Service edition *
AI Credit Region *
Step 2Configure your compute
Compute type 1
0.25 hour increments
hours/day
days/week
Step 3Add and configure your AI features
Step 4Configure your storage
TB
Step 5Configure your add-ons
calc

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Estimated cost

Platform providerAWS
Region
Service edition
AI credit regionGlobal
undefined 0 credits/hr @ $0.00/credit (0 hrs/wk)
$0.00
0TB @ $0.00 TB/mo.
$0.00
Total estimated monthly cost

$0.00

Estimation updated
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The calculations provided are estimates, your actual spend may differ.

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