Project SnowWork: The Easiest Way for Business Users to Get Work Done

Enterprise AI has never been more accessible. But for many business teams, turning data into real outcomes still feels too slow, too manual and too dependent on technical resources.

Many AI assistants can generate plausible responses. What they often lack is the business context, governed access and connection to enterprise data needed for decision-ready work. As a result, many organizations still face a gap between the promise of enterprise AI and the outcomes it delivers for business teams.

Today, we are announcing Project SnowWork (Research Preview), a new autonomous AI platform for business leaders and knowledge workers across finance, sales, marketing, operations and more designed to move beyond simple answers. It turns outcome-based requests into completed, data-driven work that is grounded in your organization’s Snowflake data and governed by Snowflake security controls and RBAC.

From business intent to completed work that you can trust

Project SnowWork is built for the day to day needs of the business teams when they need more than a quick answer. They may need a decision-ready insight and the follow-through work that comes next.

With Project SnowWork, users just express what they want to achieve in outcome-based terms, and the AI agent handles the steps required to deliver it, such as analysis, collateral and next actions tailored to your role and your business

This is the difference between AI that responds and AI that gets the work done. Project SnowWork can carry multi-step requests end-to-end: it identifies the right data, applies the appropriate analysis, synthesizes what matters and completes the data driven outcome. It ensures that the business work doesn’t stall due to the lack of coding skills or backlog of technical teams.

There are three core capabilities that are embedded in the design of Project SnowWork:

Role specific expertise: Project SnowWork ships with pre-built, persona-specific AI ‘profiles’ for finance, sales, marketing and more. These are curated agent skills that understand each function’s workflows, vernacular, and KPIs and activate automatically to deliver a tailored experience from day one.

Business context aware: Due to its native understanding of your organization’s enterprise data, Project SnowWork knows your business semantics, speaks your business language, understands your metrics and delivers the specific deliverables your business requires.

Enterprise trust by design: Project SnowWork automatically enforces the security policies, RBAC and default governance features of the Snowflake platform. It helps ensure that when business users interact with the agent, they don’t have to worry about unauthorized access.

Here's what this looks like in practice: