Sports and gaming companies are forging ahead with the use of data science as a competitive differentiator. According to an industry report, the global AI in media and entertainment market size was valued at $10.87 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow 26.9% annually until 2030.

Companies are continually innovating on ways to use data science for creative purposes. For example, Electronic Arts (EA) uses AI to create more realistic and challenging non-player characters in games such as FIFA and Battlefield, while Activision Blizzard uses AI to personalize the gaming experience for individual players in games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently said he believes the gaming industry is “probably going to be one of the greatest beneficiaries of AI broadly.”

Behind the scenes, sports and gaming companies are also employing data science to develop in-depth fan insights so they can identify the most effective marketing strategies and make better business decisions. A broader, deeper understanding of fans through a fan 360 view can help them develop better ways to reduce customer churn and maximize customer lifetime value.

To create a fan 360 view, companies need to securely collect and analyze a wide array of data that comes from various sources. But there are a number of challenges to achieving fan 360.

Legacy technology: Many companies still function with a fragmented IT landscape that includes on-premises and cloud-based legacy systems. Outdated technology makes it difficult to collect and share data on fans to achieve insights. Data often has to be manually fed into different systems, and it’s difficult to gain a single view of customers.

Siloed data: Achieving a 360-degree view of fans relies on unifying data from various sources including websites, CRM systems, online streaming, ads, social media, and more. But data is often stuck in silos in different systems and departments. Copying that data often causes duplication and data quality issues, making it difficult to use up-to-date, accurate, and comprehensive data to make strategic decisions.

Privacy and regulatory concerns: Consumers are demanding greater privacy features and control over their own data, and rewarding companies that adhere to strict data governance standards. Meanwhile, lawmakers are imposing tougher regulations on companies that handle consumer data. Regulations such as the EU’s GDPR and California’s Consumer Privacy Act must now be factored into sports and gaming organizations’ data strategy.