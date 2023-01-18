SaaS providers enable business teams to work more efficiently and gain insights more quickly, driving value for their businesses. SaaS solutions can bring significant value to their organizations and adoption is widespread—companies typically use an average of 130 SaaS applications, according to a recent survey.

While the benefits are great, SaaS apps can also create data silos and data copies across the organization. Many companies address this issue by getting their data shared back to them from their SaaS providers. To meet this demand, SaaS companies draw on legacy data sharing methods such as FTP, API, or ETL. However, FTP channels need to be set up for each customer and are maintenance-intensive and error-prone. Copying files to and from cloud buckets can make data unsecure; working with APIs is engineering-intensive; and the ETL process is costly and time-consuming.

SaaS provider Heap is sidestepping these hurdles by using Snowflake Marketplace. Heap is a digital insights platform that aims to give organizations a more complete understanding of their customers’ digital journeys. This allows organizations to quickly improve conversion, retention, and customer delight by understanding how users engage with digital properties like websites, ecommerce stores, and SaaS applications.

Because Heap is listed on Snowflake Marketplace, its customers can get their insights data (which has been collected, organized, and stored by Heap) shared back to them directly in Snowflake—avoiding the need for any FTP, API, or ETL. Heap customers benefit from the value of Heap’s fully managed SaaS solution, while being able to access their raw Heap data seamlessly in Snowflake. With Heap Connect, Heap’s data export solution that leverages Snowflake collaboration capabilities, customers can create a single source of truth in Snowflake, thereby avoiding silos and multiple copies of data. This setup also allows Heap customers to combine their clickstream data (collected by Heap) with other operational data sets.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the benefits Heap is realizing from listing its data offering on Snowflake Marketplace.