Snowflake is happy to announce, in preview today, the availability of data masking policies that enhance column-level security in Snowflake Cloud Data Platform. Masking policies help with managing and querying PII, PHI, and other types of sensitive data. The policies allow authorized users to view sensitive data in plain text while preventing unauthorized users from viewing the data completely or at various levels of redaction. Masking includes many obfuscation techniques such as partially masked, fully masked, hashed, encrypted, or replaced with tokenized values.

Electronic Arts is one of the early access customers using this feature for HR analytics workloads. Read this how-to post by Electronic Arts’ Chief BI Architect, Vlad Valeyev, for further details.

“Most data platforms fall short of protecting sensitive data against superusers with admin rights, forcing such data to be kept in a physical silo, accessible only by few. Snowflake’s new Dynamic Data Masking feature combined with the existing Secure View features addresses this challenge with just a few lines of code. No changes are required to the rest of the business logic while keeping the data secure and accessible for self-service analytics.”

—Vlad Valeyev, Chief BI Architect, Electronic Arts.