Academic medical centers (AMCs) are a critical keystone of healthcare systems worldwide. They serve as major hubs of medical research, pioneering new treatments that advance and set the standard of care throughout medicine. They also educate and train the next generation of healthcare professionals, ensuring that the medical field continues to advance. In the U.S. alone, there are more than 230 active AMCs, and a significant number are part of a health system. Patients who receive care at AMCs are more likely to receive the most up-to-date therapies and treatments.

But AMCs are encountering significant obstacles. According to a recent opinion piece from AMC leaders at Emory University and Mass General Brigham, “Academic medical centers in the U.S. are struggling with a mounting, long-term financial crisis that … will negatively affect discovery, innovation, education, and these centers’ ability to provide quality care.” They cite several contributing factors to ongoing deficits at AMCs, including reduced private insurance reimbursement, gaps in government payments for care and increased labor costs.

At the same time, there’s no shortage of opportunities for AMCs to grow as the healthcare industry expands. New biomedical advancements, such as the clinical validation of CRISPR technology and the rise of biomaterials, are providing AMCs with new tools and methodologies to improve health outcomes. Also, the federal government is increasing healthcare funding, including $300 million in new funding across the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and an increase of $1.3 billion in funding for health centers.