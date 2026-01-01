Cube Dev, Inc.

Cube Cloud is a universal semantic layer for data and app development teams that makes it easy to connect siloed data and create consistent metrics that are accessible to any data consumer-AI, BI, spreadsheets, and embedded analytics. The solution provides unmatched integrations and interoperability, supporting a robust set of deployment options, data connectivity, coding languages, and native APIs so that you can build AI and analytics solutions to fit your unique modern data stack requirements.

With Cube Cloud, business data becomes consistent, accurate, easy to access, and most importantly, trusted. Data engineers and application developers use Cube Cloud's code-first, developer-oriented platform to:

- Organize and govern data from cloud data warehouses into centralized, consistent, and

reusable data models and business definitions.

- Apply software engineering best practices and processes to data management: CI/CD,

isolated environments, and version control with Git integration.

- Use intelligent capabilities like data model code generation and front-end embedded

analytics code generation to increase productivity.

- Optimize query performance and save on cloud data usage with pre-aggregation caching

capabilities.

- Deliver data to any downstream tool via data APIs: SQL, REST, GraphQL, AI, and MDX.

Cube accelerates trusted data-driven decisions, delivering better experiences to employees inside the organization, customers outside the organization, and even machines with our native OpenAI integrations. Build Generative AI experiences with the AI API. For internal BI use cases, Cube Cloud provides a semantic catalog and Generative AI capabilities to simplify discovery, exploration, and access to modeled data and downstream, connected BI content for data analysts and business users. Add unlimited named user accounts to allow anyone to search and reuse trusted data products and perform natural language queries in a simplified, business user friendly interface.