Configure CI/CD Integrations with Snowflake

Overview

CI/CD pipelines let you automate Snowflake deployments so that changes are triggered by pull requests, merges, or scheduled runs rather than manual steps. Snowflake publishes first-party integrations for the most popular CI/CD platforms, each of which installs the Snowflake CLI on the runner and configures authentication to your Snowflake account.

In this Quickstart, we'll walk through configuring three of those integrations:

GitHub Actions — using the snowflakedb/snowflake-actions GitHub Action

— using the snowflakedb/snowflake-actions GitHub Action GitLab CI/CD — using the Snowflake CI/CD Component from the GitLab CI/CD Catalog

— using the Snowflake CI/CD Component from the GitLab CI/CD Catalog Azure DevOps — using the ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1 Azure Pipelines task

All three integrations support workload identity federation (WIF) with OpenID Connect (OIDC), which means your pipelines can authenticate to Snowflake with short-lived tokens instead of long-lived secrets. We'll focus on OIDC as the recommended approach and cover key-pair and password alternatives briefly.

This guide is structured so that you can follow one integration, two, or all three. Each platform section is self-contained.

What You'll Learn

How Snowflake CI/CD integrations work at a high level

How to create a Snowflake service user with OIDC workload identity for GitHub Actions

How to configure a GitHub Actions workflow that authenticates to Snowflake

How to create a Snowflake service user with OIDC workload identity for GitLab CI/CD

How to configure a GitLab CI/CD pipeline using the Snowflake CI/CD Component

How to set up an Azure Entra ID App Registration with a federated credential for Azure DevOps

How to configure an Azure Pipeline that authenticates to Snowflake

How to troubleshoot common OIDC authentication issues

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account

A Snowflake user with ACCOUNTADMIN or SECURITYADMIN privileges

or privileges For the GitHub Actions section: a GitHub repository with GitHub Actions enabled

For the GitLab CI/CD section: a GitLab project (on GitLab.com or a self-managed instance with CI/CD enabled)

For the Azure DevOps section: an Azure DevOps organization and project with Pipelines enabled, and an Azure subscription with permissions to create App Registrations in Microsoft Entra ID

Snowflake CLI version 3.11 or later (for OIDC authentication)

What You'll Build

A GitHub Actions workflow that installs the Snowflake CLI, authenticates via OIDC, and runs Snowflake CLI commands

A GitLab CI/CD pipeline that installs the Snowflake CLI via the Snowflake CI/CD Component, authenticates via OIDC, and runs Snowflake CLI commands

An Azure DevOps pipeline that installs the Snowflake CLI, authenticates via OIDC through an Azure service connection, and runs Snowflake CLI commands

How Snowflake CI/CD Integrations Work

Before diving into platform-specific configuration, let's look at the concepts that are shared across all Snowflake CI/CD integrations.

Service Users

Every CI/CD pipeline authenticates to Snowflake as a service user — a non-human user created specifically for automation. You create this user in Snowflake with TYPE = SERVICE and grant it only the roles the pipeline needs.

Authentication with OIDC

Snowflake recommends workload identity federation (WIF) with OIDC for CI/CD. Here's how it works:

The CI runner requests a short-lived identity token from the platform's OIDC provider (GitHub, GitLab, Azure Entra ID). The Snowflake CLI presents that token to Snowflake. Snowflake validates the token's issuer and subject claims against the service user's WORKLOAD_IDENTITY configuration. If the claims match, Snowflake creates a session. No passwords or private keys are involved.

Each platform has a different OIDC issuer URL and subject claim format. The platform-specific sections below provide the exact values.

Snowflake CLI on the Runner

Each first-party integration installs the Snowflake CLI ( snow ) on the CI runner. After the setup step completes, snow is available on PATH for all subsequent steps. You can then run commands like snow connection test , snow dcm deploy , snow sql , or snow app deploy .

Configuration Precedence

Most CI/CD workflows combine a committed config.toml file (containing connection metadata but no credentials) with secrets injected through environment variables. The precedence rules are:

Command-line parameters override everything. Environment variables targeting a specific connection parameter (e.g. SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_ACCOUNT ) override config.toml. Values defined in config.toml are used when no override is provided. Generic environment variables such as SNOWFLAKE_USER apply last.

GitHub Actions: Set Up OIDC Authentication

In this section, we'll configure the Snowflake side of the integration by creating a service user that trusts GitHub's OIDC provider.

Create a Snowflake Service User

Connect to Snowflake with a user that has ACCOUNTADMIN or SECURITYADMIN privileges and run the following:

CREATE USER github_cicd_user TYPE = SERVICE WORKLOAD_IDENTITY = ( TYPE = OIDC ISSUER = 'https://token.actions.githubusercontent.com' SUBJECT = '<your_subject_claim>' ); GRANT ROLE <deployment_role> TO USER github_cicd_user;

Here's what the code does:

Creates a service user named github_cicd_user that trusts GitHub's OIDC token issuer

that trusts GitHub's OIDC token issuer Configures the SUBJECT claim to restrict which repositories, branches, or environments can authenticate

claim to restrict which repositories, branches, or environments can authenticate Grants a deployment role so the pipeline can manage Snowflake objects

Determine Your Subject Claim

The subject claim controls which GitHub context is allowed to authenticate. Replace <your_subject_claim> with the value that matches your use case:

Scope Subject Claim Specific repo + branch repo:my-org/my-repo:ref:refs/heads/main Specific repo (any branch) repo:my-org/my-repo:* Specific environment repo:my-org/my-repo:environment:production

For more details, see the GitHub OIDC subject claim documentation.

Store Your Account Identifier as a GitHub Secret

Go to your GitHub repository Settings > Secrets and variables > Actions. Click New repository secret. Add a secret named SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT with your Snowflake account identifier as the value.

GitHub Actions: Configure the Workflow

Now let's create the GitHub Actions workflow that uses the Snowflake CLI GitHub Action to install the CLI and authenticate with OIDC.

Create the Workflow File

Create or update your workflow file (e.g. .github/workflows/deploy.yml):

name: Deploy to Snowflake on: push: branches: [main] permissions: id-token: write contents: read jobs: deploy: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout repository uses: actions/checkout@v4 with: persist-credentials: false - name: Install and configure Snowflake CLI uses: snowflakedb/snowflake-actions@v2.0.4 with: use-oidc: true cli-version: "3.16" - name: Verify connection and deploy env: SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT }} SNOWFLAKE_USER: github_cicd_user run: | snow connection test -x snow dcm deploy --target PROD -x

Here's what the code does:

Sets id-token: write permission, which is required for the runner to request a GitHub OIDC token

permission, which is required for the runner to request a GitHub OIDC token Uses snowflakedb/snowflake-actions@v2.0.4 to install the Snowflake CLI and configure OIDC authentication

to install the Snowflake CLI and configure OIDC authentication Runs snow connection test -x to verify the connection, then snow dcm deploy to deploy changes

to verify the connection, then to deploy changes The -x flag indicates a temporary connection (no config.toml required)

Note: Pin the action to an immutable tag like @v2.0.2 for reproducible pipelines. A floating @v2 tag will be available in the future to auto-update to the latest v2.x release.

Verify the Pipeline

Push a commit to your main branch to trigger the workflow. In the GitHub Actions logs, you should see:

The Snowflake CLI installed successfully

snow connection test -x returning a successful connection result

Alternative: Key-Pair Authentication

If OIDC is not available, you can use key-pair authentication. Store your private key as a GitHub secret and pass it through environment variables.

Temporary connection (no config.toml):

- name: Install Snowflake CLI uses: snowflakedb/snowflake-actions@v2.0.4 - name: Deploy env: SNOWFLAKE_AUTHENTICATOR: SNOWFLAKE_JWT SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT }} SNOWFLAKE_USER: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_USER }} SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW }} PRIVATE_KEY_PASSPHRASE: ${{ secrets.PASSPHRASE }} run: snow connection test -x

Named connection (with config.toml):

Commit a config.toml with an empty connection block:

default_connection_name = "myconnection" [connections.myconnection]

Then override the connection fields through environment variables:

- name: Install and configure Snowflake CLI uses: snowflakedb/snowflake-actions@v2.0.4 with: default-config-file-path: "config.toml" - name: Deploy env: SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_AUTHENTICATOR: SNOWFLAKE_JWT SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_ACCOUNT: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT }} SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_USER: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_USER }} SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW }} run: snow connection test

Note: When using named connections, environment variables follow the format SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_<CONNECTION_NAME>_<KEY> . The connection name must match the name in config.toml (uppercased).

Alternative: Password Authentication

Password authentication is supported but not recommended for production CI/CD. Store your password as a GitHub secret and pass it through environment variables:

- name: Install Snowflake CLI uses: snowflakedb/snowflake-actions@v2.0.4 - name: Deploy env: SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT }} SNOWFLAKE_USER: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_USER }} SNOWFLAKE_PASSWORD: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_PASSWORD }} run: snow connection test -x

GitLab CI/CD: Set Up OIDC Authentication

In this section, we'll configure the Snowflake side of the integration by creating a service user that trusts GitLab's OIDC provider.

Create a Snowflake Service User

Connect to Snowflake with a user that has ACCOUNTADMIN or SECURITYADMIN privileges and run the following:

CREATE USER gitlab_cicd_user TYPE = SERVICE WORKLOAD_IDENTITY = ( TYPE = OIDC ISSUER = 'https://gitlab.com' SUBJECT = '<your_subject_claim>' ); GRANT ROLE <deployment_role> TO USER gitlab_cicd_user;

Here's what the code does:

Creates a service user named gitlab_cicd_user that trusts GitLab's OIDC token issuer

that trusts GitLab's OIDC token issuer Configures the SUBJECT claim to restrict which projects, branches, or tags can authenticate

claim to restrict which projects, branches, or tags can authenticate Grants a deployment role so the pipeline can manage Snowflake objects

Determine Your Subject Claim

The subject claim controls which GitLab context is allowed to authenticate. Replace <your_subject_claim> with the value that matches your use case. GitLab OIDC tokens use the following subject format:

project_path:<group>/<project>:ref_type:<type>:ref:<ref_name>

Scope Subject Claim Specific project + branch project_path:mygroup/myproject:ref_type:branch:ref:main Specific project + tag project_path:mygroup/myproject:ref_type:tag:ref:v1.0.0

For more details on customizing the subject, see the GitLab OIDC documentation.

Note: For self-managed GitLab instances, replace the issuer https://gitlab.com with the URL of your GitLab instance (e.g. https://gitlab.example.com ).

Store Your Credentials as GitLab CI/CD Variables

In your GitLab project, go to Settings > CI/CD > Variables. Click Add variable and add:

Key Value Flags SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT Your Snowflake account identifier Protected, Masked SNOWFLAKE_USER gitlab_cicd_user (the service user from the previous step) Protected

GitLab CI/CD: Configure the Pipeline

Now let's create the GitLab CI/CD pipeline that uses the Snowflake CI/CD Component to install the CLI and authenticate with OIDC.

Create the Pipeline File

Create or update your .gitlab-ci.yml file:

include: - component: $CI_SERVER_FQDN/snowflakedbutils/snowflake-cicd-component/configure-snowflake-cli@1.0.0 inputs: use-oidc: true cli-version: "3.16" stage: build stages: [build, deploy] deploy: extends: .configure-snowflake-cli stage: deploy script: - snow connection test -x - snow dcm deploy --target PROD -x variables: SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT: $SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT SNOWFLAKE_USER: $SNOWFLAKE_USER

Here's what the code does:

Uses $CI_SERVER_FQDN to automatically resolve the GitLab instance hostname (e.g. gitlab.com )

to automatically resolve the GitLab instance hostname (e.g. ) The component's configure-snowflake-cli job runs in the build stage and installs the CLI

job runs in the stage and installs the CLI The use-oidc: true input triggers GitLab to generate an ID token ( SNOWFLAKE_OIDC_TOKEN ) and configures the Snowflake authentication environment variables

input triggers GitLab to generate an ID token ( ) and configures the Snowflake authentication environment variables The deploy job extends .configure-snowflake-cli to inherit the CLI setup

job extends to inherit the CLI setup The -x flag indicates a temporary connection (no config.toml required)

Verify the Pipeline

Push a commit to trigger the pipeline. In the GitLab CI/CD job logs, you should see:

The configure-snowflake-cli job installs the CLI and configures OIDC

job installs the CLI and configures OIDC The deploy job runs snow connection test -x returning a successful connection result

Alternative: Key-Pair Authentication (Temporary Connection)

If OIDC is not available, you can use key-pair authentication. Store your private key as a CI/CD variable and pass it through environment variables.

First, add the following CI/CD variables in Settings > CI/CD > Variables:

Key Value Flags SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT Your Snowflake account identifier Protected, Masked SNOWFLAKE_USER Your Snowflake username Protected SNOWFLAKE_AUTHENTICATOR SNOWFLAKE_JWT Protected SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW Private key content (PEM format) Protected, Masked PRIVATE_KEY_PASSPHRASE (Optional) Passphrase if the key is encrypted Protected, Masked

Then configure the pipeline:

include: - component: $CI_SERVER_FQDN/snowflakedbutils/snowflake-cicd-component/configure-snowflake-cli@1.0.0 inputs: stage: build stages: [build, deploy] deploy: stage: deploy script: - snow connection test -x

The CI/CD variables you set are automatically available as environment variables to all jobs. The Snowflake CLI reads them for authentication when using temporary connections ( -x flag).

Alternative: Key-Pair Authentication (Named Connection)

Use this method when you want to define named connections in a config.toml file and override credentials via CI/CD variables.

Commit a config.toml to your repository (no credentials):

default_connection_name = "default" [connections.default]

Add the following CI/CD variables:

Key Value Flags SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_DEFAULT_ACCOUNT Your Snowflake account identifier Protected, Masked SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_DEFAULT_USER Your Snowflake username Protected SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_DEFAULT_AUTHENTICATOR SNOWFLAKE_JWT Protected SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_DEFAULT_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW Private key content (PEM format) Protected, Masked

Then configure the pipeline:

include: - component: $CI_SERVER_FQDN/snowflakedbutils/snowflake-cicd-component/configure-snowflake-cli@1.0.0 inputs: default-config-file-path: "./config.toml" stages: [build, deploy] deploy: stage: deploy variables: SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_DEFAULT_AUTHENTICATOR: SNOWFLAKE_JWT SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_DEFAULT_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW: $PRIVATE_KEY script: - snow connection test

Note: When using named connections, environment variables follow the format SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_<CONNECTION_NAME>_<KEY> . The connection name must match the name in config.toml (uppercased).

Alternative: Password Authentication

Password authentication is supported but not recommended for production CI/CD. Store your password as a CI/CD variable and pass it through environment variables:

include: - component: $CI_SERVER_FQDN/snowflakedbutils/snowflake-cicd-component/configure-snowflake-cli@1.0.0 inputs: stage: build stages: [build, deploy] deploy: stage: deploy script: - snow connection test -x

Azure DevOps: Set Up OIDC Authentication

The Azure DevOps integration uses workload identity federation through an Azure Entra ID service connection. The setup has three parts: creating an Azure App Registration, creating an Azure DevOps service connection, and creating a Snowflake service user.

Create an Azure App Registration with a Federated Credential

In the Azure Portal, go to Microsoft Entra ID > App registrations. Click New registration, enter a name (e.g. snowflake-ado-wif ), and register the application. Note the Application (client) ID and Directory (tenant) ID. Go to Certificates & secrets > Federated credentials > Add credential. Select Other issuer and configure: Issuer: https://vstoken.dev.azure.com/<your-Azure-AD-Tenant-ID>

Subject identifier: sc://<ADO-Org-Name>/<ADO-Project-Name>/<Service-Connection-Name>

Audience: api://AzureADTokenExchange

Create an Azure DevOps Service Connection

In your Azure DevOps project, go to Project Settings > Service connections. Click New service connection > Azure Resource Manager. Select Workload Identity federation (manual). Fill in: Service connection name: e.g. snowflake-wif-connection (this must match the subject identifier from the previous step)

e.g. (this must match the subject identifier from the previous step) Subscription ID / Name: Your Azure subscription

Your Azure subscription Service Principal ID: The Application (client) ID from the App Registration

The Application (client) ID from the App Registration Tenant ID: Your Azure AD Tenant ID Save the connection.

Create a Snowflake Service User

Connect to Snowflake with a user that has ACCOUNTADMIN or SECURITYADMIN privileges and run:

CREATE USER ado_cicd_user TYPE = SERVICE WORKLOAD_IDENTITY = ( TYPE = OIDC ISSUER = 'https://vstoken.dev.azure.com/<Azure-AD-Tenant-ID>' SUBJECT = 'sc://<ADO-Org-Name>/<ADO-Project-Name>/<Service-Connection-Name>' OIDC_AUDIENCE_LIST = ('api://AzureADTokenExchange') ) DEFAULT_ROLE = <deployment_role>; GRANT ROLE <deployment_role> TO USER ado_cicd_user;

Here's what the code does:

Creates a service user named ado_cicd_user that trusts OIDC tokens issued by Azure DevOps through Azure Entra ID

that trusts OIDC tokens issued by Azure DevOps through Azure Entra ID The ISSUER incorporates your Azure AD tenant ID

incorporates your Azure AD tenant ID The SUBJECT uses the Azure DevOps service connection identifier format ( sc://<org>/<project>/<connection> )

uses the Azure DevOps service connection identifier format ( ) The OIDC_AUDIENCE_LIST must be set to api://AzureADTokenExchange

must be set to Grants a deployment role so the pipeline can manage Snowflake objects

The following table summarizes the claim values:

Claim Value Example Issuer https://vstoken.dev.azure.com/<Azure-AD-Tenant-ID> https://vstoken.dev.azure.com/72f988bf-86f1-41af-91ab-2d7cd011db47 Subject sc://<ADO-Org>/<ADO-Project>/<Service-Connection> sc://myorg/myproject/snowflake-wif-connection Audience api://AzureADTokenExchange api://AzureADTokenExchange

Azure DevOps: Configure the Pipeline

Now let's create the Azure Pipeline that uses the Snowflake CLI Azure DevOps Extension to install the CLI and authenticate with OIDC.

Add a Configuration File to Your Repository

Create a config.toml file at the root of your repository. This file contains connection metadata but no credentials:

[connections.default] account = "<your_account>" user = "ado_cicd_user" warehouse = "COMPUTE_WH" role = "<deployment_role>"

Create the Pipeline

Create or update your pipeline YAML file (e.g. azure-pipelines.yml):

trigger: - main pool: vmImage: ubuntu-latest steps: - task: ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1 inputs: configFilePath: './config.toml' cliVersion: 'latest' useWorkloadIdentity: true connectedServiceName: 'snowflake-wif-connection' displayName: Configure Snowflake CLI - script: | snow --version snow connection test displayName: Verify Snowflake connection env: SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN: $(SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN) - script: | snow dcm deploy --target PROD displayName: Deploy to Snowflake env: SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN: $(SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN)

Here's what the code does:

Uses ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1 to install the Snowflake CLI and configure OIDC authentication through the Azure service connection

to install the Snowflake CLI and configure OIDC authentication through the Azure service connection Copies config.toml to ~/.snowflake/config.toml with secure permissions ( 0600 on Linux/macOS)

to with secure permissions ( on Linux/macOS) Maps SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN on every later script: step. The task stores the OIDC token as a pipeline secret, and Azure Pipelines does not inject secrets automatically

on every later step. The task stores the OIDC token as a pipeline secret, and Azure Pipelines does not inject secrets automatically Runs snow connection test against the copied config, then snow dcm deploy (no -x , so the CLI keeps config.toml )

Note: The connectedServiceName must match the service connection name you created in Azure DevOps. This is the same value used in the federated credential's subject identifier.

Verify the Pipeline

Run the pipeline. In the pipeline logs, you should see:

The Snowflake CLI installed successfully

snow connection test returning a successful connection result

Alternative: Key-Pair Authentication

If workload identity federation is not available, you can use key-pair authentication. Store your credentials as Azure DevOps secret variables and pass them through environment variables.

First, add the following variables to your pipeline (under Pipelines > Library or directly in the pipeline):

Variable Name Value Secret SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT Your Snowflake account identifier Yes SNOWFLAKE_USER Your Snowflake username No SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW Private key content (PEM format) Yes PASSPHRASE (Optional) Private key passphrase Yes

Then configure the pipeline:

steps: - task: ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1 inputs: configFilePath: './config.toml' cliVersion: 'latest' displayName: Configure Snowflake CLI - script: | snow connection test env: SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_AUTHENTICATOR: 'SNOWFLAKE_JWT' SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_ACCOUNT: $(SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT) SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_USER: $(SNOWFLAKE_USER) SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW: $(SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW) PRIVATE_KEY_PASSPHRASE: $(PASSPHRASE) displayName: Verify Snowflake connection

Note: When using named connections, environment variables follow the format SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_<CONNECTION_NAME>_<KEY> . The connection name must match the name in config.toml (uppercased).

Alternative: Password Authentication

Password authentication is supported but not recommended for production CI/CD:

steps: - task: ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1 inputs: configFilePath: './config.toml' cliVersion: 'latest' displayName: Configure Snowflake CLI - script: | snow connection test env: SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_ACCOUNT: $(SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT) SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_USER: $(SNOWFLAKE_USER) SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_PASSWORD: $(SNOWFLAKE_PASSWORD) displayName: Verify Snowflake connection

Troubleshooting

This section covers common issues you may encounter when setting up any of the three integrations.

OIDC Token Generation Fails

Symptom: The workflow or pipeline fails when requesting an OIDC token.

GitHub Actions resolution:

Verify that permissions: id-token: write is set in your workflow file.

is set in your workflow file. If using reusable workflows, ensure the calling workflow also passes id-token: write .

GitLab CI/CD resolution:

Ensure use-oidc: true is set in the component inputs.

is set in the component inputs. If using a self-managed GitLab instance, verify OIDC token generation is enabled and the GitLab instance URL is configured as the issuer in Snowflake.

Azure DevOps resolution:

Verify the connectedServiceName in your pipeline matches the service connection name exactly.

in your pipeline matches the service connection name exactly. Ensure the federated credential on the App Registration has the correct issuer, subject, and audience.

OIDC Authentication Fails with Subject Mismatch

Symptom: Snowflake rejects the OIDC token with a claim mismatch error.

Resolution: Verify the SUBJECT in your Snowflake service user matches the actual claims in the token. You can inspect the token by adding a debug step to your pipeline:

GitHub Actions:

- name: Debug OIDC claims run: | echo "$SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN" | cut -d. -f2 | \ tr '_-' '/+' | base64 -d 2>/dev/null | \ python3 -m json.tool

GitLab CI/CD:

debug-oidc: stage: build script: - echo "$SNOWFLAKE_OIDC_TOKEN" | cut -d. -f2 | tr '_-' '/+' | base64 -d 2>/dev/null | python3 -m json.tool

Common GitLab subject issues:

The project_path in the subject includes the full group hierarchy (e.g. mygroup/subgroup/myproject ).

in the subject includes the full group hierarchy (e.g. ). The ref must match the branch or tag that triggers the pipeline.

Azure DevOps:

- bash: | echo "$SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN" | cut -d. -f2 | \ tr '_-' '/+' | base64 -d 2>/dev/null | \ python3 -m json.tool displayName: 'Debug: inspect OIDC token claims' env: SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN: $(SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN)

The task stores SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN as a pipeline secret. A later debug step that does not map env: SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN: $(SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN) will see an empty token.

CLI Version Not Found

Symptom: uv tool install snowflake-cli==X.Y.Z (GitHub) or pipx install snowflake-cli==X.Y.Z (Azure) fails with "no matching version".

Resolution:

Verify the version exists on PyPI.

For GitHub Actions, if you need a pre-release version, use custom-github-ref instead of cli-version .

pipx Not Found (Azure DevOps)

Symptom: The ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1 task fails with an error about pipx or PIPX_BIN_DIR .

Resolution: The ubuntu-latest agent image includes pipx by default. If you're using a custom agent image, install pipx before the task:

- script: pip install pipx displayName: Install pipx

snow Command Not Found in Subsequent Jobs (GitLab)

Symptom: The deploy job fails with snow: command not found .

Resolution: The Snowflake CLI is installed inside the configure-snowflake-cli job. If your subsequent jobs run in separate containers, the CLI will not be available. Options:

Use extends: .configure-snowflake-cli to inherit the job's configuration. Install the CLI directly in your job using uv tool install snowflake-cli .

Conclusion

Congratulations! You've configured Snowflake CI/CD integrations that authenticate securely with OIDC — no long-lived secrets required.

What You Learned

How Snowflake CI/CD integrations work: service users, OIDC authentication, and the Snowflake CLI on CI runners

How to create a Snowflake service user with OIDC workload identity for GitHub Actions, GitLab CI/CD, and Azure DevOps

How to configure a GitHub Actions workflow using snowflakedb/snowflake-actions

How to configure a GitLab CI/CD pipeline using the Snowflake CI/CD Component

How to set up an Azure Entra ID App Registration with a federated credential and configure an Azure Pipeline using ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1

How to troubleshoot common OIDC token and claim mismatch issues

Alternative authentication methods (key-pair and password) when OIDC is not available

Related Resources