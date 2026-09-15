Configure CI/CD Integrations with Snowflake
Overview
CI/CD pipelines let you automate Snowflake deployments so that changes are triggered by pull requests, merges, or scheduled runs rather than manual steps. Snowflake publishes first-party integrations for the most popular CI/CD platforms, each of which installs the Snowflake CLI on the runner and configures authentication to your Snowflake account.
In this Quickstart, we'll walk through configuring three of those integrations:
- GitHub Actions — using the snowflakedb/snowflake-actions GitHub Action
- GitLab CI/CD — using the Snowflake CI/CD Component from the GitLab CI/CD Catalog
- Azure DevOps — using the ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1 Azure Pipelines task
All three integrations support workload identity federation (WIF) with OpenID Connect (OIDC), which means your pipelines can authenticate to Snowflake with short-lived tokens instead of long-lived secrets. We'll focus on OIDC as the recommended approach and cover key-pair and password alternatives briefly.
This guide is structured so that you can follow one integration, two, or all three. Each platform section is self-contained.
What You'll Learn
- How Snowflake CI/CD integrations work at a high level
- How to create a Snowflake service user with OIDC workload identity for GitHub Actions
- How to configure a GitHub Actions workflow that authenticates to Snowflake
- How to create a Snowflake service user with OIDC workload identity for GitLab CI/CD
- How to configure a GitLab CI/CD pipeline using the Snowflake CI/CD Component
- How to set up an Azure Entra ID App Registration with a federated credential for Azure DevOps
- How to configure an Azure Pipeline that authenticates to Snowflake
- How to troubleshoot common OIDC authentication issues
What You'll Need
- A Snowflake account
- A Snowflake user with ACCOUNTADMIN or SECURITYADMIN privileges
- For the GitHub Actions section: a GitHub repository with GitHub Actions enabled
- For the GitLab CI/CD section: a GitLab project (on GitLab.com or a self-managed instance with CI/CD enabled)
- For the Azure DevOps section: an Azure DevOps organization and project with Pipelines enabled, and an Azure subscription with permissions to create App Registrations in Microsoft Entra ID
- Snowflake CLI version 3.11 or later (for OIDC authentication)
What You'll Build
- A GitHub Actions workflow that installs the Snowflake CLI, authenticates via OIDC, and runs Snowflake CLI commands
- A GitLab CI/CD pipeline that installs the Snowflake CLI via the Snowflake CI/CD Component, authenticates via OIDC, and runs Snowflake CLI commands
- An Azure DevOps pipeline that installs the Snowflake CLI, authenticates via OIDC through an Azure service connection, and runs Snowflake CLI commands
How Snowflake CI/CD Integrations Work
Before diving into platform-specific configuration, let's look at the concepts that are shared across all Snowflake CI/CD integrations.
Service Users
Every CI/CD pipeline authenticates to Snowflake as a service user — a non-human user created specifically for automation. You create this user in Snowflake with
TYPE = SERVICE and grant it only the roles the pipeline needs.
Authentication with OIDC
Snowflake recommends workload identity federation (WIF) with OIDC for CI/CD. Here's how it works:
- The CI runner requests a short-lived identity token from the platform's OIDC provider (GitHub, GitLab, Azure Entra ID).
- The Snowflake CLI presents that token to Snowflake.
- Snowflake validates the token's issuer and subject claims against the service user's
WORKLOAD_IDENTITYconfiguration.
- If the claims match, Snowflake creates a session. No passwords or private keys are involved.
Each platform has a different OIDC issuer URL and subject claim format. The platform-specific sections below provide the exact values.
Snowflake CLI on the Runner
Each first-party integration installs the Snowflake CLI (
snow) on the CI runner. After the setup step completes,
snow is available on
PATH for all subsequent steps. You can then run commands like
snow connection test,
snow dcm deploy,
snow sql, or
snow app deploy.
Configuration Precedence
Most CI/CD workflows combine a committed config.toml file (containing connection metadata but no credentials) with secrets injected through environment variables. The precedence rules are:
- Command-line parameters override everything.
- Environment variables targeting a specific connection parameter (e.g.
SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_ACCOUNT) override config.toml.
- Values defined in config.toml are used when no override is provided.
- Generic environment variables such as
SNOWFLAKE_USERapply last.
GitHub Actions: Set Up OIDC Authentication
In this section, we'll configure the Snowflake side of the integration by creating a service user that trusts GitHub's OIDC provider.
Create a Snowflake Service User
Connect to Snowflake with a user that has ACCOUNTADMIN or SECURITYADMIN privileges and run the following:
CREATE USER github_cicd_user TYPE = SERVICE WORKLOAD_IDENTITY = ( TYPE = OIDC ISSUER = 'https://token.actions.githubusercontent.com' SUBJECT = '<your_subject_claim>' ); GRANT ROLE <deployment_role> TO USER github_cicd_user;
Here's what the code does:
- Creates a service user named
github_cicd_userthat trusts GitHub's OIDC token issuer
- Configures the
SUBJECTclaim to restrict which repositories, branches, or environments can authenticate
- Grants a deployment role so the pipeline can manage Snowflake objects
Determine Your Subject Claim
The subject claim controls which GitHub context is allowed to authenticate. Replace
<your_subject_claim> with the value that matches your use case:
|Scope
|Subject Claim
|Specific repo + branch
repo:my-org/my-repo:ref:refs/heads/main
|Specific repo (any branch)
repo:my-org/my-repo:*
|Specific environment
repo:my-org/my-repo:environment:production
For more details, see the GitHub OIDC subject claim documentation.
Store Your Account Identifier as a GitHub Secret
- Go to your GitHub repository Settings > Secrets and variables > Actions.
- Click New repository secret.
- Add a secret named
SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNTwith your Snowflake account identifier as the value.
GitHub Actions: Configure the Workflow
Now let's create the GitHub Actions workflow that uses the Snowflake CLI GitHub Action to install the CLI and authenticate with OIDC.
Create the Workflow File
Create or update your workflow file (e.g. .github/workflows/deploy.yml):
name: Deploy to Snowflake on: push: branches: [main] permissions: id-token: write contents: read jobs: deploy: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout repository uses: actions/checkout@v4 with: persist-credentials: false - name: Install and configure Snowflake CLI uses: snowflakedb/snowflake-actions@v2.0.4 with: use-oidc: true cli-version: "3.16" - name: Verify connection and deploy env: SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT }} SNOWFLAKE_USER: github_cicd_user run: | snow connection test -x snow dcm deploy --target PROD -x
Here's what the code does:
- Sets
id-token: writepermission, which is required for the runner to request a GitHub OIDC token
- Uses
snowflakedb/snowflake-actions@v2.0.4to install the Snowflake CLI and configure OIDC authentication
- Runs
snow connection test -xto verify the connection, then
snow dcm deployto deploy changes
- The
-xflag indicates a temporary connection (no config.toml required)
Note: Pin the action to an immutable tag like
@v2.0.2for reproducible pipelines. A floating
@v2tag will be available in the future to auto-update to the latest
v2.xrelease.
Verify the Pipeline
Push a commit to your
main branch to trigger the workflow. In the GitHub Actions logs, you should see:
- The Snowflake CLI installed successfully
snow connection test -xreturning a successful connection result
Alternative: Key-Pair Authentication
If OIDC is not available, you can use key-pair authentication. Store your private key as a GitHub secret and pass it through environment variables.
Temporary connection (no config.toml):
- name: Install Snowflake CLI uses: snowflakedb/snowflake-actions@v2.0.4 - name: Deploy env: SNOWFLAKE_AUTHENTICATOR: SNOWFLAKE_JWT SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT }} SNOWFLAKE_USER: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_USER }} SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW }} PRIVATE_KEY_PASSPHRASE: ${{ secrets.PASSPHRASE }} run: snow connection test -x
Named connection (with config.toml):
Commit a config.toml with an empty connection block:
default_connection_name = "myconnection" [connections.myconnection]
Then override the connection fields through environment variables:
- name: Install and configure Snowflake CLI uses: snowflakedb/snowflake-actions@v2.0.4 with: default-config-file-path: "config.toml" - name: Deploy env: SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_AUTHENTICATOR: SNOWFLAKE_JWT SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_ACCOUNT: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT }} SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_USER: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_USER }} SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW }} run: snow connection test
Note: When using named connections, environment variables follow the format
SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_<CONNECTION_NAME>_<KEY>. The connection name must match the name in config.toml (uppercased).
Alternative: Password Authentication
Password authentication is supported but not recommended for production CI/CD. Store your password as a GitHub secret and pass it through environment variables:
- name: Install Snowflake CLI uses: snowflakedb/snowflake-actions@v2.0.4 - name: Deploy env: SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT }} SNOWFLAKE_USER: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_USER }} SNOWFLAKE_PASSWORD: ${{ secrets.SNOWFLAKE_PASSWORD }} run: snow connection test -x
GitLab CI/CD: Set Up OIDC Authentication
In this section, we'll configure the Snowflake side of the integration by creating a service user that trusts GitLab's OIDC provider.
Create a Snowflake Service User
Connect to Snowflake with a user that has ACCOUNTADMIN or SECURITYADMIN privileges and run the following:
CREATE USER gitlab_cicd_user TYPE = SERVICE WORKLOAD_IDENTITY = ( TYPE = OIDC ISSUER = 'https://gitlab.com' SUBJECT = '<your_subject_claim>' ); GRANT ROLE <deployment_role> TO USER gitlab_cicd_user;
Here's what the code does:
- Creates a service user named
gitlab_cicd_userthat trusts GitLab's OIDC token issuer
- Configures the
SUBJECTclaim to restrict which projects, branches, or tags can authenticate
- Grants a deployment role so the pipeline can manage Snowflake objects
Determine Your Subject Claim
The subject claim controls which GitLab context is allowed to authenticate. Replace
<your_subject_claim> with the value that matches your use case. GitLab OIDC tokens use the following subject format:
project_path:<group>/<project>:ref_type:<type>:ref:<ref_name>
|Scope
|Subject Claim
|Specific project + branch
project_path:mygroup/myproject:ref_type:branch:ref:main
|Specific project + tag
project_path:mygroup/myproject:ref_type:tag:ref:v1.0.0
For more details on customizing the subject, see the GitLab OIDC documentation.
Note: For self-managed GitLab instances, replace the issuer
https://gitlab.comwith the URL of your GitLab instance (e.g.
https://gitlab.example.com).
Store Your Credentials as GitLab CI/CD Variables
- In your GitLab project, go to Settings > CI/CD > Variables.
- Click Add variable and add:
|Key
|Value
|Flags
SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT
|Your Snowflake account identifier
|Protected, Masked
SNOWFLAKE_USER
gitlab_cicd_user (the service user from the previous step)
|Protected
GitLab CI/CD: Configure the Pipeline
Now let's create the GitLab CI/CD pipeline that uses the Snowflake CI/CD Component to install the CLI and authenticate with OIDC.
Create the Pipeline File
Create or update your .gitlab-ci.yml file:
include: - component: $CI_SERVER_FQDN/snowflakedbutils/snowflake-cicd-component/configure-snowflake-cli@1.0.0 inputs: use-oidc: true cli-version: "3.16" stage: build stages: [build, deploy] deploy: extends: .configure-snowflake-cli stage: deploy script: - snow connection test -x - snow dcm deploy --target PROD -x variables: SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT: $SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT SNOWFLAKE_USER: $SNOWFLAKE_USER
Here's what the code does:
- Uses
$CI_SERVER_FQDNto automatically resolve the GitLab instance hostname (e.g.
gitlab.com)
- The component's
configure-snowflake-clijob runs in the
buildstage and installs the CLI
- The
use-oidc: trueinput triggers GitLab to generate an ID token (
SNOWFLAKE_OIDC_TOKEN) and configures the Snowflake authentication environment variables
- The
deployjob extends
.configure-snowflake-clito inherit the CLI setup
- The
-xflag indicates a temporary connection (no config.toml required)
Verify the Pipeline
Push a commit to trigger the pipeline. In the GitLab CI/CD job logs, you should see:
- The
configure-snowflake-clijob installs the CLI and configures OIDC
- The
deployjob runs
snow connection test -xreturning a successful connection result
Alternative: Key-Pair Authentication (Temporary Connection)
If OIDC is not available, you can use key-pair authentication. Store your private key as a CI/CD variable and pass it through environment variables.
First, add the following CI/CD variables in Settings > CI/CD > Variables:
|Key
|Value
|Flags
SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT
|Your Snowflake account identifier
|Protected, Masked
SNOWFLAKE_USER
|Your Snowflake username
|Protected
SNOWFLAKE_AUTHENTICATOR
SNOWFLAKE_JWT
|Protected
SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW
|Private key content (PEM format)
|Protected, Masked
PRIVATE_KEY_PASSPHRASE
|(Optional) Passphrase if the key is encrypted
|Protected, Masked
Then configure the pipeline:
include: - component: $CI_SERVER_FQDN/snowflakedbutils/snowflake-cicd-component/configure-snowflake-cli@1.0.0 inputs: stage: build stages: [build, deploy] deploy: stage: deploy script: - snow connection test -x
The CI/CD variables you set are automatically available as environment variables to all jobs. The Snowflake CLI reads them for authentication when using temporary connections (
-x flag).
Alternative: Key-Pair Authentication (Named Connection)
Use this method when you want to define named connections in a config.toml file and override credentials via CI/CD variables.
Commit a config.toml to your repository (no credentials):
default_connection_name = "default" [connections.default]
Add the following CI/CD variables:
|Key
|Value
|Flags
SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_DEFAULT_ACCOUNT
|Your Snowflake account identifier
|Protected, Masked
SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_DEFAULT_USER
|Your Snowflake username
|Protected
SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_DEFAULT_AUTHENTICATOR
SNOWFLAKE_JWT
|Protected
SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_DEFAULT_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW
|Private key content (PEM format)
|Protected, Masked
Then configure the pipeline:
include: - component: $CI_SERVER_FQDN/snowflakedbutils/snowflake-cicd-component/configure-snowflake-cli@1.0.0 inputs: default-config-file-path: "./config.toml" stages: [build, deploy] deploy: stage: deploy variables: SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_DEFAULT_AUTHENTICATOR: SNOWFLAKE_JWT SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_DEFAULT_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW: $PRIVATE_KEY script: - snow connection test
Note: When using named connections, environment variables follow the format
SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_<CONNECTION_NAME>_<KEY>. The connection name must match the name in config.toml (uppercased).
Alternative: Password Authentication
Password authentication is supported but not recommended for production CI/CD. Store your password as a CI/CD variable and pass it through environment variables:
include: - component: $CI_SERVER_FQDN/snowflakedbutils/snowflake-cicd-component/configure-snowflake-cli@1.0.0 inputs: stage: build stages: [build, deploy] deploy: stage: deploy script: - snow connection test -x
Azure DevOps: Set Up OIDC Authentication
The Azure DevOps integration uses workload identity federation through an Azure Entra ID service connection. The setup has three parts: creating an Azure App Registration, creating an Azure DevOps service connection, and creating a Snowflake service user.
Create an Azure App Registration with a Federated Credential
- In the Azure Portal, go to Microsoft Entra ID > App registrations.
- Click New registration, enter a name (e.g.
snowflake-ado-wif), and register the application.
- Note the Application (client) ID and Directory (tenant) ID.
- Go to Certificates & secrets > Federated credentials > Add credential.
- Select Other issuer and configure:
- Issuer:
https://vstoken.dev.azure.com/<your-Azure-AD-Tenant-ID>
- Subject identifier:
sc://<ADO-Org-Name>/<ADO-Project-Name>/<Service-Connection-Name>
- Audience:
api://AzureADTokenExchange
- Issuer:
Create an Azure DevOps Service Connection
- In your Azure DevOps project, go to Project Settings > Service connections.
- Click New service connection > Azure Resource Manager.
- Select Workload Identity federation (manual).
- Fill in:
- Service connection name: e.g.
snowflake-wif-connection(this must match the subject identifier from the previous step)
- Subscription ID / Name: Your Azure subscription
- Service Principal ID: The Application (client) ID from the App Registration
- Tenant ID: Your Azure AD Tenant ID
- Service connection name: e.g.
- Save the connection.
Create a Snowflake Service User
Connect to Snowflake with a user that has ACCOUNTADMIN or SECURITYADMIN privileges and run:
CREATE USER ado_cicd_user TYPE = SERVICE WORKLOAD_IDENTITY = ( TYPE = OIDC ISSUER = 'https://vstoken.dev.azure.com/<Azure-AD-Tenant-ID>' SUBJECT = 'sc://<ADO-Org-Name>/<ADO-Project-Name>/<Service-Connection-Name>' OIDC_AUDIENCE_LIST = ('api://AzureADTokenExchange') ) DEFAULT_ROLE = <deployment_role>; GRANT ROLE <deployment_role> TO USER ado_cicd_user;
Here's what the code does:
- Creates a service user named
ado_cicd_userthat trusts OIDC tokens issued by Azure DevOps through Azure Entra ID
- The
ISSUERincorporates your Azure AD tenant ID
- The
SUBJECTuses the Azure DevOps service connection identifier format (
sc://<org>/<project>/<connection>)
- The
OIDC_AUDIENCE_LISTmust be set to
api://AzureADTokenExchange
- Grants a deployment role so the pipeline can manage Snowflake objects
The following table summarizes the claim values:
|Claim
|Value
|Example
|Issuer
https://vstoken.dev.azure.com/<Azure-AD-Tenant-ID>
https://vstoken.dev.azure.com/72f988bf-86f1-41af-91ab-2d7cd011db47
|Subject
sc://<ADO-Org>/<ADO-Project>/<Service-Connection>
sc://myorg/myproject/snowflake-wif-connection
|Audience
api://AzureADTokenExchange
api://AzureADTokenExchange
Azure DevOps: Configure the Pipeline
Now let's create the Azure Pipeline that uses the Snowflake CLI Azure DevOps Extension to install the CLI and authenticate with OIDC.
Add a Configuration File to Your Repository
Create a config.toml file at the root of your repository. This file contains connection metadata but no credentials:
[connections.default] account = "<your_account>" user = "ado_cicd_user" warehouse = "COMPUTE_WH" role = "<deployment_role>"
Create the Pipeline
Create or update your pipeline YAML file (e.g. azure-pipelines.yml):
trigger: - main pool: vmImage: ubuntu-latest steps: - task: ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1 inputs: configFilePath: './config.toml' cliVersion: 'latest' useWorkloadIdentity: true connectedServiceName: 'snowflake-wif-connection' displayName: Configure Snowflake CLI - script: | snow --version snow connection test displayName: Verify Snowflake connection env: SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN: $(SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN) - script: | snow dcm deploy --target PROD displayName: Deploy to Snowflake env: SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN: $(SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN)
Here's what the code does:
- Uses
ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1to install the Snowflake CLI and configure OIDC authentication through the Azure service connection
- Copies config.toml to ~/.snowflake/config.toml with secure permissions (
0600on Linux/macOS)
- Maps
SNOWFLAKE_TOKENon every later
script:step. The task stores the OIDC token as a pipeline secret, and Azure Pipelines does not inject secrets automatically
- Runs
snow connection testagainst the copied config, then
snow dcm deploy(no
-x, so the CLI keeps
config.toml)
Note: The
connectedServiceNamemust match the service connection name you created in Azure DevOps. This is the same value used in the federated credential's subject identifier.
Verify the Pipeline
Run the pipeline. In the pipeline logs, you should see:
- The Snowflake CLI installed successfully
snow connection testreturning a successful connection result
Alternative: Key-Pair Authentication
If workload identity federation is not available, you can use key-pair authentication. Store your credentials as Azure DevOps secret variables and pass them through environment variables.
First, add the following variables to your pipeline (under Pipelines > Library or directly in the pipeline):
|Variable Name
|Value
|Secret
SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT
|Your Snowflake account identifier
|Yes
SNOWFLAKE_USER
|Your Snowflake username
|No
SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW
|Private key content (PEM format)
|Yes
PASSPHRASE
|(Optional) Private key passphrase
|Yes
Then configure the pipeline:
steps: - task: ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1 inputs: configFilePath: './config.toml' cliVersion: 'latest' displayName: Configure Snowflake CLI - script: | snow connection test env: SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_AUTHENTICATOR: 'SNOWFLAKE_JWT' SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_ACCOUNT: $(SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT) SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_USER: $(SNOWFLAKE_USER) SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW: $(SNOWFLAKE_PRIVATE_KEY_RAW) PRIVATE_KEY_PASSPHRASE: $(PASSPHRASE) displayName: Verify Snowflake connection
Note: When using named connections, environment variables follow the format
SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_<CONNECTION_NAME>_<KEY>. The connection name must match the name in config.toml (uppercased).
Alternative: Password Authentication
Password authentication is supported but not recommended for production CI/CD:
steps: - task: ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1 inputs: configFilePath: './config.toml' cliVersion: 'latest' displayName: Configure Snowflake CLI - script: | snow connection test env: SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_ACCOUNT: $(SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT) SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_USER: $(SNOWFLAKE_USER) SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTIONS_MYCONNECTION_PASSWORD: $(SNOWFLAKE_PASSWORD) displayName: Verify Snowflake connection
Troubleshooting
This section covers common issues you may encounter when setting up any of the three integrations.
OIDC Token Generation Fails
Symptom: The workflow or pipeline fails when requesting an OIDC token.
GitHub Actions resolution:
- Verify that
permissions: id-token: writeis set in your workflow file.
- If using reusable workflows, ensure the calling workflow also passes
id-token: write.
GitLab CI/CD resolution:
- Ensure
use-oidc: trueis set in the component inputs.
- If using a self-managed GitLab instance, verify OIDC token generation is enabled and the GitLab instance URL is configured as the issuer in Snowflake.
Azure DevOps resolution:
- Verify the
connectedServiceNamein your pipeline matches the service connection name exactly.
- Ensure the federated credential on the App Registration has the correct issuer, subject, and audience.
OIDC Authentication Fails with Subject Mismatch
Symptom: Snowflake rejects the OIDC token with a claim mismatch error.
Resolution: Verify the
SUBJECT in your Snowflake service user matches the actual claims in the token. You can inspect the token by adding a debug step to your pipeline:
GitHub Actions:
- name: Debug OIDC claims run: | echo "$SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN" | cut -d. -f2 | \ tr '_-' '/+' | base64 -d 2>/dev/null | \ python3 -m json.tool
GitLab CI/CD:
debug-oidc: stage: build script: - echo "$SNOWFLAKE_OIDC_TOKEN" | cut -d. -f2 | tr '_-' '/+' | base64 -d 2>/dev/null | python3 -m json.tool
Common GitLab subject issues:
- The
project_pathin the subject includes the full group hierarchy (e.g.
mygroup/subgroup/myproject).
- The
refmust match the branch or tag that triggers the pipeline.
Azure DevOps:
- bash: | echo "$SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN" | cut -d. -f2 | \ tr '_-' '/+' | base64 -d 2>/dev/null | \ python3 -m json.tool displayName: 'Debug: inspect OIDC token claims' env: SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN: $(SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN)
The task stores
SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN as a pipeline secret. A later debug step that does not map
env: SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN: $(SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN) will see an empty token.
CLI Version Not Found
Symptom:
uv tool install snowflake-cli==X.Y.Z (GitHub) or
pipx install snowflake-cli==X.Y.Z (Azure) fails with "no matching version".
Resolution:
- Verify the version exists on PyPI.
- For GitHub Actions, if you need a pre-release version, use
custom-github-refinstead of
cli-version.
pipx Not Found (Azure DevOps)
Symptom: The
ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1 task fails with an error about
pipx or
PIPX_BIN_DIR.
Resolution: The
ubuntu-latest agent image includes
pipx by default. If you're using a custom agent image, install
pipx before the task:
- script: pip install pipx displayName: Install pipx
snow Command Not Found in Subsequent Jobs (GitLab)
Symptom: The
deploy job fails with
snow: command not found.
Resolution: The Snowflake CLI is installed inside the
configure-snowflake-cli job. If your subsequent jobs run in separate containers, the CLI will not be available. Options:
- Use
extends: .configure-snowflake-clito inherit the job's configuration.
- Install the CLI directly in your job using
uv tool install snowflake-cli.
Conclusion
Congratulations! You've configured Snowflake CI/CD integrations that authenticate securely with OIDC — no long-lived secrets required.
What You Learned
- How Snowflake CI/CD integrations work: service users, OIDC authentication, and the Snowflake CLI on CI runners
- How to create a Snowflake service user with OIDC workload identity for GitHub Actions, GitLab CI/CD, and Azure DevOps
- How to configure a GitHub Actions workflow using
snowflakedb/snowflake-actions
- How to configure a GitLab CI/CD pipeline using the Snowflake CI/CD Component
- How to set up an Azure Entra ID App Registration with a federated credential and configure an Azure Pipeline using
ConfigureSnowflakeCLI@1
- How to troubleshoot common OIDC token and claim mismatch issues
- Alternative authentication methods (key-pair and password) when OIDC is not available
Related Resources
- Snowflake CLI GitHub Action reference
- Snowflake CI/CD Component for GitLab reference
- Snowflake CLI Azure DevOps Extension reference
- Integrating CI/CD with Snowflake CLI
- DevOps with Snowflake
- Snowflake Workload Identity Federation
- Snowflake CLI documentation
- snowflake-actions repository
- snowflake-cicd-component repository
- snowflake-ado-extension repository
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances