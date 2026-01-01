Premium Concierge Service John Paul Delivers Unforgettable Customer Experiences with Snowflake

VIP passes to a fashion week show. Tasting sessions with a top chef. Front-row seats at a Grand Prix race. Since 2008, John Paul, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ACCOR group, has been a world leader in premium concierge services and custom relationship marketing programs. Its 400-strong global workforce is committed to helping brands develop meaningful, tailor-made experiences with their clients.

With service quality at the heart of its business, John Paul relies on qualitative and quantitative data to ensure faultless operational efficiency and continuing customer satisfaction. To help concierges improve their responses to requests and queries, John Paul manually analyzed certain types of interactions using random samples of communications, or certain instances of extreme customer satisfaction or dissatisfaction.

To automate and systematize their analysis, and study them en masse, the data team decided to explore a solution based on AI, capitalizing on existing data assets with Snowflake which was capable both of transcribing telephone conversations (speech-to-text) and of analyzing interactions on all communication channels available to users of their concierge services (mail, voice, WhatsApp, etc.).