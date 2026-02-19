Welcome to Snowflake’s Startup Spotlight, where we ask startup founders about the problems they’re solving, the apps they’re building and the lessons they’ve learned during their startup journey. In this edition, meet Andrew Carruthers, Founder of DDI, and learn how his company is helping developers get up and running on Snowflake with prebuilt tool kits.

Who are you, and what inspires you as a founder?

I’m Andrew Carruthers, Founder of DDI. Having immersed myself in Snowflake since 2020, I have learned the ins and outs of the technology, understanding how to make the best and most efficient use of it. What inspires me is teaching and coaching others; in the last four years, I have published three books on Snowflake with the desire to teach and help others grow. The initiative we are building helps developers and teams get off the ground quickly and focus on building what they need.

Explain your company in one sentence.

DDI and our app Initialys offer off-the-shelf toolkits that speed up the creation and launch of applications on Snowflake.

What problem does your company aim to solve?

Looking at the landscape of companies adopting Snowflake technology, I realized a common problem: Not everyone has the time or resources to become a Snowflake expert just to set up a secure, compliant and well-governed environment. It's a huge burden to build foundational elements like auditing, telemetry and cybersecurity from scratch.

To solve this, we've developed a Snowflake Native App that uses all the best practices I've learned and written about. Our Initialys app handles all those essential but time-consuming requirements, freeing up companies to accelerate data acquisition and focus on creating and distributing their data products to various teams and venues. Think of it like a quick setup of base requirements that allow you to focus on your implementation.

How has the Snowflake Native App Framework been pivotal in shaping your startup's growth and development strategy?

The Snowflake Native App Framework allows us to build, deploy and monetize fully integrated data applications directly within a client’s Snowflake environment. This means there is no data movement and no infrastructure overhead. We’re no longer limited by traditional SaaS constraints; we can now build rich, interactive apps that operate entirely within a client’s Snowflake environment, using their data, compute and security controls. This allows us to deliver advanced data products like ML-driven insights, simulations or dynamic dashboards without data ever leaving Snowflake.

We also inherently have a level of trust, which leads to faster client adoption and onboarding. Clients can run our app within their existing Snowflake accounts. It also allows us to maintain a single codebase but gives the ability to customize deeply, tailoring logic and UX for each client, should the occasion arise. As we continue to improve our app, the Snowflake Native App Framework helps us easily manage app versions and push updates. It’s ultimately our jumping-off point, introducing us to clients that have a situation where our expertise could be used later down the line to help with their specific needs.

What's a lesson you learned the hard way and something you would’ve done differently?

The deal is not done until both the paperwork is signed and the money is in the bank.

We were pursuing a joint venture, and for five months everything looked on track until the final partner board meeting, when they withdrew their support. Overnight, our business plan, financial projections and marketing and sales plans all stopped because they depended on the joint venture partner.

Looking back, I would have pursued alternative options and kept multiple conversations in parallel. I also should have retained more operational oversight until the joint venture was fully secured. The experience was a tough setback, but it reinforced the importance of resilience, redundancy and always having a backup plan.

AI is on everyone’s mind. How has it impacted your startup?

For us, AI has been most useful in operational tasks where there are no wrong answers: reforming information, restructuring data and automating repetitive work. What might have taken hours can now be done in minutes, which is a big deal for a small team. Every efficiency gain frees us to focus more on building and serving customers.

Some of the more interesting applications of AI systems are in areas that augment a role rather than replace it. For example, being a Snowflake developer comes with a learning curve, but IDEs integrated with AI systems can assist in lowering some of those barriers. Programming skills are still essential, but AI helps developers move past blockers like remembering a specific syntax or automating repetitive cases.

We are also watching how AI affects content. Content is easier to generate than ever, but that has led to what some call “AI slop.” The upside is that it may encourage a return to quality where creativity and substance become the differentiators that audiences seek out again.

What’s on the horizon for you? What role will DDI play in the industry’s future?

As for what's next, we have a strong product roadmap with a whole backlog of features and capabilities we're excited to build into our Snowflake Native App. We expect our app and tool kits to enable Snowflake clients to quickly address Snowflake skills gaps and accelerate their adoption of the Snowflake platform. Ultimately, our goal is for our products and services to not just complement Snowflake's core capabilities but extend them, providing a rich out-of-the-box experience for every client.

Learn more about DDI’s tools for Snowflake application delivery at ddi-initialys.com. If you’re a startup building on Snowflake, check out the Snowflake for Startups program for info on how Snowflake can support your goals.