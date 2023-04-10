To help semantha reach its full potential with its existing 25-plus customers in a proof of concept (PoC), Körner needed a new kind of data platform partner that could match the necessary speed and scale. “We read about the Snowflake for Startups program online and were then nudged towards it in the process of building a common solution,” said Körner. “We were super-quick to get everything ready for the build from our side, and the Snowflake team acted just as fast.”

Körner added: “Snowflake gave us loads of support as well as access to product previews and domain expertise from account executives—pretty much everything. It’s been a great partnership.”

In a discussion with its business partner, Accenture, Körner and his team identified a PoC use case that would bring the strengths of the solution to life: ease of use and adaptability, speed, and scalability. Semantic text understanding can dramatically accelerate and improve the process of environmental and social governance (ESG) reporting—a process that helps stakeholders understand how organizations manage risks and opportunities related to sustainability issues.

“Lots of our clients want to tap into the wealth of contracts, toxicological reports and other important evidence on their sustainability footprint,” said Dr. Kate Sikavica, head of ESG Measurement in Accenture’s sustainability technology practice. “And they need to be quick to comply with recent changes in European legislation. There is no way to analyze all the documents manually. Snowflake is the place to organize those documents, and semantha is a powerful tool to turn them into valuable KPIs for company steering and compliance with regulations.”

Körner clarified: “The PoC needed a combination of Accenture’s domain expertise with tech-savviness, Snowflake’s technical abilities and data expertise, and our ability to make sense of unstructured data.”

With deep knowledge of ESG process and legal frameworks, Accenture was crucial to developing the PoC. As a Snowflake partner, it was another natural choice.