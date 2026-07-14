Real-Time Streaming with Snowpipe Streaming and Interactive Tables

Overview

In this lab you will stream thousands of synthetic arcade game scores from a Python process directly into Snowflake using the Snowpipe Streaming Python SDK, store them in an Interactive Table, and experience true sub-second query latency at scale using an Interactive Warehouse.

Everything runs inside a GitHub Codespace — no local installs required beyond a browser and a Snowflake account.

Python Generator ───────────────── Arcade Score Events Snowpipe Streaming SDK (unlimited rows/sec) ──────► StreamingIngestClient 20 games · 45 cities └─ Channel 0 ──► ARCADE_SCORES 500 players (Interactive Table) CLUSTER BY (GAME_ENDED_AT) │ ▼ SUMMIT_INT_WH (Interactive Warehouse, XS) Always-on · sub-second latency queries

Snowpipe Streaming uses the channel API — rows are written directly into the Interactive Table without any intermediate landing table, staging area, or COPY INTO command.

Prerequisites

A Snowflake account in a supported Interactive Tables region with ACCOUNTADMIN access

What You'll Learn

How to stream rows into Snowflake using the Snowpipe Streaming Python SDK channel API

channel API How Interactive Tables differ from standard Snowflake tables and why they enable sub-second queries

differ from standard Snowflake tables and why they enable sub-second queries How an Interactive Warehouse uses pre-computed indexes and a warm local SSD cache to answer queries quickly

uses pre-computed indexes and a warm local SSD cache to answer queries quickly How CLUSTER BY on a timestamp column eliminates irrelevant micro-partition scans on time-range queries

on a timestamp column eliminates irrelevant micro-partition scans on time-range queries How to measure real-time data freshness from within Snowsight

from within Snowsight How the Interactive Warehouse handles 50 concurrent users without query queuing

What You'll Need

A GitHub account (free tier is sufficient for Codespaces)

A web browser — no local installs required; Python, the Snowpipe Streaming SDK, and all other dependencies are installed automatically in the Codespace

What You'll Build

A live arcade score streaming pipeline (Python → Snowpipe Streaming → Interactive Table)

11 analytical exercises covering freshness, leaderboards, geo heat maps, and concurrency benchmarking

A side-by-side speed comparison between the Interactive Warehouse and a standard warehouse

Open the Lab in a GitHub Codespace

All lab code lives in a public GitHub repository. GitHub Codespaces gives you a fully configured cloud development environment — Python, the Snowpipe Streaming SDK, and all dependencies are installed automatically.

Step 1 — Open the Codespace

Navigate to https://github.com/Snowflake-Labs/Summit26-InteractiveLab Click the green Code button → Codespaces tab → Create codespace on main

GitHub will build the container and open VS Code in your browser. This takes about 1–2 minutes on first launch.

The Codespace automatically installs the snowpipe-streaming Python package and all other dependencies from requirements.txt — no manual pip install needed.

Step 2 — Explore the repository structure

Once the Codespace is open, you will see:

Summit26-InteractiveLab/ ├── sql/ │ ├── 01_setup.sql Snowflake object provisioning │ ├── 02_service_auth.sh RSA key generation + ALTER USER SQL │ ├── 03_lab_queries.sql All 11 exercises + bonus queries │ ├── 04_generate_pat.sql Optional: PAT for Cortex CLI dashboard deployment │ └── 05_cleanup.sql Teardown script ├── python/ │ ├── arcade_streamer.py Snowpipe Streaming SDK ingest │ ├── generator.py Synthetic arcade data generator │ └── config.py All tuneable parameters ├── jmeter/ Concurrency test plan (optional) ├── profile.json.example Snowflake connection template └── requirements.txt

Provision Snowflake Objects

All Snowflake objects are created by a single SQL script. Run it in Snowsight using a standard warehouse session.

What gets provisioned

Object Type Purpose ARCADE_STREAMING_ROLE Role Minimum-privilege role for the streaming user ARCADE_STREAMING_USER User Service account used by the Python SDK ARCADE_KEYPAIR_POLICY Auth Policy Restricts the service user to key-pair auth only ARCADE_DB Database Holds all lab objects SUMMIT_TRAD_WH Standard Warehouse XS Setup tasks; comparison benchmarks ARCADE_SCORES Interactive Table Direct streaming target, CLUSTER BY (GAME_ENDED_AT) SUMMIT_INT_WH Interactive Warehouse XS All lab queries — always-on, sub-second latency ARCADE_REPORTING_POOL Compute Pool For the optional Streamlit dashboard ARCADE_LAB_READER Role Read-only role for lab attendees

Step 1 — Open Snowsight

Log in to your Snowflake account at app.snowflake.com.

Step 2 — Run the setup script

In the Codespace, open sql/01_setup.sql Copy the entire file contents In Snowsight, open a new SQL worksheet, paste, and click Run All

Important: Run the script with a Standard warehouse session (e.g. SUMMIT_TRAD_WH once created, or any existing standard warehouse). CREATE INTERACTIVE TABLE is not supported from an Interactive Warehouse session.

When the script completes you will see:

Setup complete – start the Python streamer, then wait ~2 min for cache warm-up.

What makes an Interactive Table different?

Interactive Tables are optimised for low-latency streaming ingestion and sub-second lookups. Key properties:

Direct streaming writes — Snowpipe Streaming SDK writes rows without staging files

— Snowpipe Streaming SDK writes rows without staging files Always-queryable — rows are visible immediately after commit, no REFRESH needed

— rows are visible immediately after commit, no needed Pre-computed indexes — the Interactive Warehouse maintains in-memory index metadata

— the Interactive Warehouse maintains in-memory index metadata Time Travel — fully supported even with continuous streaming writes

— fully supported even with continuous streaming writes CLUSTER BY — aligns micro-partitions with query predicates; the warehouse skips irrelevant partitions automatically

Register the RSA Key Pair

The Python streamer authenticates as ARCADE_STREAMING_USER using RSA key-pair authentication. A shell script generates the key pair and prints the exact SQL needed to register the public key.

Step 1 — Run the keygen script

In the Codespace terminal:

bash sql/02_service_auth.sh

Execute the SQL which is output from the script in your Snowflake account.

This script:

Generates rsa_key.p8 (private key) and rsa_key.pub (public key) if they don't already exist Creates a network policy to allow the codespace to communicate with the service account

Sets public key for the service account

Prints a ready-to-use profile.json block with the absolute path to rsa_key.p8

Save the json from the output of this script for the next step

Configure the Connection Profile

The streamer reads connection details from profile.json .

Step 1 — Create profile.json

cp profile.json.example profile.json

Open the profile.json in the editor and paste in the json configuration generated by the sql script in the previous step.

How the Snowpipe Streaming SDK Works

Before running the streamer, let's walk through the key parts of python/arcade_streamer.py to understand exactly how rows get from Python into Snowflake — no files, no COPY INTO , no batch window.

1 — Create the client

StreamingIngestClient is the top-level SDK object. One client maps to exactly one account / database / schema / pipe combination. It handles authentication, channel lifecycle, and the underlying HTTPS transport to Snowflake's ingest endpoint.

# arcade_streamer.py (main) from snowflake.ingest.streaming import StreamingIngestClient with StreamingIngestClient( client_name = f"ARCADE_CLIENT_{uuid.uuid4().hex[:8].upper()}", db_name = config.SNOWFLAKE_DATABASE, # "ARCADE_DB" schema_name = config.SNOWFLAKE_SCHEMA, # "PUBLIC" pipe_name = config.SNOWFLAKE_PIPE, # "ARCADE_SCORES-STREAMING" profile_json = args.profile, # path to profile.json ) as client: ...

profile_json points at the profile.json you just created — the client reads the RSA private key path from there and signs its own JWT tokens for every request.

2 — Open a channel

A channel is the logical write path within a client. Each channel maintains its own internal write buffer and commit position. Opening a channel is idempotent — if a channel with the same name already exists (e.g. after a restart), the SDK resumes from the last committed offset token.

# arcade_streamer.py (channel_worker) channel_name = f"ARCADE_CHANNEL_{channel_id}_{uuid.uuid4().hex[:8].upper()}" with client.open_channel(channel_name)[0] as channel: print(f" [channel-{channel_id}] opened: {channel.channel_name}") ...

open_channel() returns (StreamingIngestChannel, ChannelStatus) — the [0] unwraps the channel. The context manager automatically closes and flushes the channel when the with block exits.

3 — Append rows

append_row() is the core ingestion call. It accepts a plain Python dict where keys are column names (case-insensitive) and values are native Python types. No serialisation to JSON or Parquet needed — the SDK handles that internally.

# arcade_streamer.py (channel_worker inner loop) batch = generate_batch(rows_per_batch) # list of row dicts from generator.py for row in batch: channel.append_row(row, str(offset_token)) offset_token += 1

Each call to append_row is non-blocking. The SDK buffers rows in memory and flushes them to Snowflake in the background, automatically respecting Snowflake's micro-batch commit cadence.

4 — What a row looks like

generator.py produces rows as plain Python dicts. The dict keys map directly to ARCADE_SCORES column names:

# generator.py (generate_score) return { "score_id": str(uuid.uuid4()), # VARCHAR(36) "player_id": player["player_id"], # VARCHAR(36) "player_name": player["player_name"], "player_country": player["player_country"], "player_city": player["player_city"], "latitude": player["latitude"], # FLOAT "longitude": player["longitude"], "game_name": game_name, "game_mode": game_mode, "platform": platform, "score": score, # NUMBER(12,0) "level_reached": level, "duration_seconds": duration_sec, "lives_remaining": lives, "accuracy_pct": accuracy, # nullable FLOAT "achievement": achievement, # nullable VARCHAR(64) "game_ended_at": game_ended_at, # TIMESTAMP_NTZ (UTC datetime) }

The SDK maps Python int → NUMBER , float → FLOAT , str → VARCHAR , datetime → TIMESTAMP_NTZ , and None → NULL automatically.

5 — Offset tokens

Every append_row call takes an offset token — a monotonically increasing string the SDK uses to track exactly which rows have been durably committed on the Snowflake side. If the streamer crashes and restarts, it can reopen the same channel and resume from channel.get_latest_committed_offset_token() , avoiding duplicate inserts.

# offset_token increments with every row: channel.append_row(row, str(offset_token)) offset_token += 1

6 — Latency monitor

A background thread calls client.get_channel_statuses() periodically to retrieve Snowflake's reported average processing latency — the time between append_row being called and the row being durably committed and queryable in the Interactive Table.

# arcade_streamer.py (latency_monitor) statuses = client.get_channel_statuses(names) for name, st in statuses.items(): lag = st.server_avg_processing_latency # datetime.timedelta | None if lag is not None: print(f"[latency] {name}: {lag.total_seconds() * 1000:.0f} ms avg")

This is the [latency] line you will see in the console once the streamer is running.

Preview the data without connecting to Snowflake Before starting the real streamer you can preview a few generated rows to confirm the generator is working: cd python python arcade_streamer.py --dry-run --rows 3

Start the Arcade Streamer

With the connection configured, start the Python streamer. It will immediately begin writing arcade score events to Snowflake at full speed.

cd python python arcade_streamer.py

You should see output like:

============================================================ Summit 2026 – Arcade Scores Snowpipe Streamer ============================================================ Account : YOUR_ORG-YOUR_ACCOUNT Database : ARCADE_DB.PUBLIC Pipe : ARCADE_SCORES-STREAMING Channels : 1 Target : unlimited rows/sec ============================================================ [14:22:05] rows: 512 | 512.0 rows/sec | errors: 0 | elapsed: 1s [14:22:05] [latency] ARCADE_CHANNEL_0_A3F2B1C4: 540 ms avg [14:22:10] rows: 1,024 | 512.0 rows/sec | errors: 0 | elapsed: 6s [14:22:10] [latency] ARCADE_CHANNEL_0_A3F2B1C4: 512 ms avg

The [latency] line is the Snowflake-reported average processing latency polled from the SDK's get_channel_statuses() API — typically under a second.

Wait for cache warm-up

After the streamer starts, wait 2–3 minutes before running lab queries. The SUMMIT_INT_WH Interactive Warehouse needs this time to populate its local SSD cache. Queries run before warm-up will still succeed but will be slower.

Exercise 1 — Pipeline Throughput

Open sql/03_lab_queries.sql in Snowsight and run the Exercise 1 queries while the streamer is running. Make sure SUMMIT_INT_WH is selected as the active warehouse.

1a — Total row count

SELECT COUNT(*) AS TOTAL_SCORES FROM ARCADE_SCORES;

Re-run this every few seconds. You should see the count climbing as new rows stream in.

1b — Rows per second (last 60 seconds)

SELECT COUNT(*) AS ROWS_LAST_60_SEC, ROUND(COUNT(*) / 60.0, 1) AS ROWS_PER_SECOND, COUNT(DISTINCT PLAYER_ID) AS ACTIVE_PLAYERS FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('second', -60, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ);

CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ normalises the session-local CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() to UTC so it compares correctly against the UTC TIMESTAMP_NTZ values in GAME_ENDED_AT . You'll see this pattern in every time-filtered query throughout the lab.

1c — Throughput by 10-second bucket (last 3 minutes)

SELECT DATEADD('second', FLOOR(DATEDIFF('second', '2000-01-01'::TIMESTAMP_NTZ, GAME_ENDED_AT) / 10) * 10, '2000-01-01'::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) AS TIME_BUCKET, COUNT(*) AS SCORES FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('minute', -3, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) GROUP BY TIME_BUCKET ORDER BY TIME_BUCKET DESC LIMIT 18;

This histogram shows you the exact shape of the ingest stream — each bucket represents 10 seconds of data arriving from the Python generator. Notice how rows are already in the Interactive Table by the time the query runs: there is no batch window, no COPY INTO , and no manual refresh.

Exercise 2 — Data Freshness

How stale is the most recent row in the table right now?

SELECT MAX(GAME_ENDED_AT) AS LATEST_GAME_ENDED, DATEDIFF( 'millisecond', MAX(GAME_ENDED_AT), CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ ) / 1000.0 AS FRESHNESS_SEC FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('minute', -5, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ);

GAME_ENDED_AT is the UTC timestamp when the Python generator emitted the row. FRESHNESS_SEC is how many seconds ago that was — the end-to-end pipeline latency from the Python process to a queryable row in Snowflake.

This query uses the same CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', ...) pattern introduced in Exercise 1.

With a healthy streamer you should see freshness values in the range of 0.3 – 2 seconds, depending on Snowflake region and network latency.

The streamer console also logs the SDK-reported average processing latency per channel (the [latency] lines) — compare that to the SQL freshness value.

Exercise 3 — Global Leaderboard

Who has the highest scores across all games in the last 24 hours?

SELECT RANK() OVER (ORDER BY SCORE DESC) AS RANK, PLAYER_NAME, PLAYER_COUNTRY, PLAYER_CITY, GAME_NAME, TO_CHAR(SCORE, '999,999,999') AS SCORE, LEVEL_REACHED, PLATFORM, COALESCE(ACHIEVEMENT, '—') AS ACHIEVEMENT, GAME_ENDED_AT FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('hour', -24, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) ORDER BY SCORE DESC LIMIT 20;

Notice the query execution time in Snowsight's query history — it should be sub-second even with hundreds of thousands of rows in the table.

This is the CLUSTER BY (GAME_ENDED_AT) effect: the Interactive Warehouse knows exactly which micro-partitions contain rows from the last 24 hours and skips everything else. No full table scan occurs.

Try it without the WHERE clause. Remove the GAME_ENDED_AT filter and re-run. Snowsight will show the query hitting the 5-second Interactive Warehouse timeout — which is the expected, by-design behaviour that enforces efficient query patterns.

Exercise 4 — Per-Game Top 5

Use QUALIFY ROW_NUMBER() to rank the top 5 players per game in the last hour without a subquery:

SELECT GAME_NAME, ROW_NUMBER() OVER ( PARTITION BY GAME_NAME ORDER BY SCORE DESC ) AS POSITION, PLAYER_NAME, PLAYER_COUNTRY, TO_CHAR(SCORE, '999,999,999') AS SCORE, LEVEL_REACHED, GAME_MODE FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('hour', -1, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) QUALIFY ROW_NUMBER() OVER ( PARTITION BY GAME_NAME ORDER BY SCORE DESC ) <= 5 ORDER BY GAME_NAME, POSITION;

QUALIFY is Snowflake's inline filter for window functions — no outer SELECT wrapper needed. The Interactive Warehouse handles 20 game partitions × 5 positions in a single pass.

Exercises 5–9 — Deeper Analysis

These exercises explore the data from different angles. Open sql/03_lab_queries.sql and run the queries for each exercise.

Exercise 5 — Country Heat Map

Which countries are generating the most play sessions right now?

SELECT PLAYER_COUNTRY, COUNT(*) AS GAMES_PLAYED, ROUND(AVG(SCORE)) AS AVG_SCORE, MAX(SCORE) AS HIGH_SCORE, COUNT(DISTINCT PLAYER_ID) AS UNIQUE_PLAYERS FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('hour', -1, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) GROUP BY PLAYER_COUNTRY ORDER BY GAMES_PLAYED DESC LIMIT 20;

Japan and South Korea lead — the data generator weights cities by real-world gaming culture.

Exercise 6 — Game Popularity

Which games have the most sessions? How do average scores compare across titles?

SELECT GAME_NAME, COUNT(*) AS SESSIONS, COUNT(DISTINCT PLAYER_ID) AS UNIQUE_PLAYERS, TO_CHAR(ROUND(AVG(SCORE)), '999,999,999') AS AVG_SCORE, TO_CHAR(MAX(SCORE), '999,999,999') AS HIGH_SCORE, ROUND(AVG(LEVEL_REACHED), 1) AS AVG_LEVEL, ROUND(AVG(DURATION_SECONDS) / 60.0, 1) AS AVG_GAME_MIN FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('hour', -1, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) GROUP BY GAME_NAME ORDER BY SESSIONS DESC;

Pac-Man and Tetris should lead with roughly 5× more sessions than rarer titles like Joust and Tron.

Exercise 7 — Platform Breakdown

SELECT PLATFORM, COUNT(*) AS SESSIONS, ROUND(AVG(SCORE)) AS AVG_SCORE, ROUND(AVG(ACCURACY_PCT), 1) AS AVG_ACCURACY_PCT, COUNT(DISTINCT PLAYER_ID) AS UNIQUE_PLAYERS FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('hour', -1, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) GROUP BY PLATFORM ORDER BY SESSIONS DESC;

Classic arcade cabinets dominate for titles like Pac-Man; Tetris skews mobile.

Exercise 8 — Live Score Feed (re-run repeatedly!)

SELECT PLAYER_NAME, PLAYER_CITY, PLAYER_COUNTRY, GAME_NAME, TO_CHAR(SCORE, '999,999,999') AS SCORE, LEVEL_REACHED, PLATFORM, COALESCE(ACHIEVEMENT, '—') AS ACHIEVEMENT, GAME_ENDED_AT FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('minute', -5, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) ORDER BY GAME_ENDED_AT DESC LIMIT 30;

Re-run every few seconds. You'll see new rows appearing at the top — these are rows that streamed in after your last query execution. No refresh, no polling interval: the table is live.

Exercise 9 — Achievement Rarity

SELECT ACHIEVEMENT, COUNT(*) AS TIMES_EARNED, COUNT(DISTINCT PLAYER_ID) AS UNIQUE_EARNERS, ROUND(AVG(SCORE)) AS AVG_SCORE_WHEN_EARNED, ROUND(AVG(LEVEL_REACHED), 1) AS AVG_LEVEL FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE ACHIEVEMENT IS NOT NULL AND GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('hour', -1, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) GROUP BY ACHIEVEMENT ORDER BY TIMES_EARNED ASC;

Achievements like "Pacifist" and "Triple Threat" require specific skill tier + game mode + score conditions and appear in fewer than 1 in 200 rows.

Exercise 10 — Interactive vs Traditional Warehouse

Run the same aggregation query on both warehouses back-to-back and compare execution times in Query History.

Step A — Interactive Warehouse

USE WAREHOUSE SUMMIT_INT_WH; SELECT PLAYER_COUNTRY, COUNT(*) AS SESSIONS, MAX(SCORE) AS HIGH_SCORE FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('hour', -1, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) GROUP BY PLAYER_COUNTRY ORDER BY SESSIONS DESC;

Step B — Standard Warehouse (identical query)

USE WAREHOUSE SUMMIT_TRAD_WH; SELECT PLAYER_COUNTRY, COUNT(*) AS SESSIONS, MAX(SCORE) AS HIGH_SCORE FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('hour', -1, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) GROUP BY PLAYER_COUNTRY ORDER BY SESSIONS DESC;

Compare in Query History

Open Activity → Query History in Snowsight and compare the two query durations side by side.

Warehouse Typical latency Why SUMMIT_INT_WH (Interactive) sub-second Pre-computed indexes + local SSD cache; skips most micro-partitions via clustering SUMMIT_TRAD_WH (Standard) several seconds Micro-partition scan on first run

The Interactive Warehouse achieves significantly higher throughput and lower latency at high concurrency because it uses a dedicated shared SSD cache and pre-computed index metadata that survives between queries.

Switch back to the Interactive Warehouse before continuing: USE WAREHOUSE SUMMIT_INT_WH;

Bonus Exercises

Bonus A — Time Travel on an Interactive Table

Interactive Tables support Time Travel even with continuous streaming writes.

-- Row count 5 minutes ago SELECT COUNT(*) AS ROWS_5_MIN_AGO FROM ARCADE_SCORES AT(OFFSET => -300); -- How many rows were generated in the last 5 minutes? SELECT COUNT(*) AS NEW_ROWS_LAST_5_MIN FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('minute', -5, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ);

Bonus B — Rolling 1-Minute City Hotspot

Which cities are most active right now?

SELECT PLAYER_CITY, PLAYER_COUNTRY, COUNT(*) AS GAMES_LAST_MINUTE FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('minute', -1, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) GROUP BY PLAYER_CITY, PLAYER_COUNTRY ORDER BY GAMES_LAST_MINUTE DESC LIMIT 15;

Bonus C — Inspect Interactive Table Metadata

USE WAREHOUSE SUMMIT_TRAD_WH; USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; SHOW INTERACTIVE TABLES IN SCHEMA ARCADE_DB.PUBLIC; -- JSON clustering stats for GAME_ENDED_AT (overlap depth, overlaps, partition counts, histogram) SELECT SYSTEM$CLUSTERING_INFORMATION('ARCADE_DB.PUBLIC.ARCADE_SCORES', '(GAME_ENDED_AT)');

SYSTEM$CLUSTERING_INFORMATION returns a JSON string. The object includes cluster_by_keys , average_depth and average_overlaps (higher values indicate the table is not well clustered for the given columns). These fields help relate micro-partition overlap to the pruning behavior behind the sub-second query times in earlier exercises.

Bonus D — Find the Ghost Sessions

The streamer occasionally inserts perfect-game rows from a single synthetic player; those rows carry an intentionally rare achievement ( Summit 2026 ). Aggregating by player therefore collapses to one row—the discovery is more interesting if you look at which badges are rarest, then list each ghost session (many rows, same player across titles).

Keep a GAME_ENDED_AT window on these queries so the Interactive Warehouse stays within its timeout; widen the window if needed. Ghost rows are injected roughly once per 100,000 generated sessions—leave the Python streamer running if badge counts are still zero.

USE WAREHOUSE SUMMIT_INT_WH; USE DATABASE ARCADE_DB; USE SCHEMA PUBLIC; -- D1 — Rarest achievements in the window (explore the tail before naming the badge) SELECT ACHIEVEMENT, COUNT(*) AS SESSIONS_WITH_BADGE FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE ACHIEVEMENT IS NOT NULL AND GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('hour', -24, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) GROUP BY ACHIEVEMENT ORDER BY SESSIONS_WITH_BADGE ASC, ACHIEVEMENT LIMIT 25; -- D2 — Every ghost session in the window (same player, different games / times) SELECT GAME_ENDED_AT, PLAYER_NAME, PLAYER_ID, PLAYER_CITY, GAME_NAME, SCORE, LEVEL_REACHED, ACCURACY_PCT, GAME_MODE, ACHIEVEMENT FROM ARCADE_SCORES WHERE ACHIEVEMENT = 'Summit 2026' AND GAME_ENDED_AT >= DATEADD('hour', -24, CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) ORDER BY GAME_ENDED_AT DESC;

The same statements are in sql/03_lab_queries.sql under Bonus D.

Optional: Streamlit Dashboard

Deploy a live multi-page dashboard against ARCADE_SCORES using Snowflake Cortex CLI — an AI agent that reads your project files, writes the Streamlit app, and deploys it to Snowflake in one shot.

The compute pool ARCADE_REPORTING_POOL (CPU_X64_XS) was provisioned by sql/01_setup.sql and is ready to use. No additional Snowflake setup is required.

Step 1 — Install the Snowflake CLI

In the Codespace terminal:

pip install snowflake-cli snow --version

Step 2 — Install the Cortex CLI

curl -LsS https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.sh | sh cortex --version

Step 3 — Generate a PAT for the Cortex CLI

The Cortex CLI uses the snow CLI under the hood to deploy the Streamlit app to Snowflake. snow requires a Programmatic Access Token (PAT) registered as a named connection — this is completely separate from the RSA key pair used by the Python streamer, which is not involved here at all.

Open sql/04_generate_pat.sql in Snowsight and run it as the user who will deploy the dashboard Copy the SETUP_COMMAND result that is printed, and run it in the Codespace terminal — it registers the snow connection in a single step

Verify the snow connection works:

snow connection test

Step 4 — Run Cortex

From the project root in the Codespace terminal, start Cortex with all tool calls enabled so it can read project files, write the Streamlit app, and deploy it:

cortex --dangerously-allow-all-tool-calls

Step 5 — Send the deployment prompt

Paste the following prompt into the Cortex session:

Use skill `developing-with-streamlit` to create a real-time arcade scores dashboard with the following requirements: **Data Source:** - Table: `ARCADE_DB.PUBLIC.ARCADE_SCORES` - Warehouse: `SUMMIT_INT_WH` (Interactive Warehouse) - Connection: Use default connection with programmatic token, connection should be made with st.connection("snowflake") - Columns: All columns and tables are uppercase in Snowflake **Deployment:** - Deploy as Streamlit in Snowflake named `ARCADE_SCORES_DASHBOARD` in `ARCADE_DB.PUBLIC` - Use compute pool `ARCADE_REPORTING_POOL` (already provisioned) - Add external access integration and network rule for PyPI access - Add a pyproject.toml file to manage packages and add packages: "streamlit[snowflake]==1.50.0", "pandas>=2.0.0", "snowflake-snowpark-python" - Use SUMMIT_INT_WH by setting that in Streamlit application settings - Do not perform any "USE Warehouse" queries in python **Dashboard Features:** 1. Global Leaderboard - Highest scores in last 24 hours 2. Top Players by Game - Top 5 players per game in last hour 3. Geographic Heatmap - Country-level plays over last hour 4. Game Popularity - Session and player counts by game (last hour) 5. Platform Breakdown - Session and player counts by platform (last hour) 6. Recent Activity - Last 30 scores 7. Achievements - All earned achievements (where ACHIEVEMENT IS NOT NULL) with counts 8. Active Cities - Most active cities in last minute 9. Pipeline Health - Operational metrics page with: - Total games played (all time) - Current data freshness in decimal seconds: DATEDIFF('millisecond', MAX(GAME_ENDED_AT), CONVERT_TIMEZONE('UTC', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP())::TIMESTAMP_NTZ) / 1000.0 - Freshness over last hour as a time-series line chart bucketed by DATE_TRUNC('minute', GAME_ENDED_AT) - Rows/sec over last hour: count per minute bucket divided by 60, as a time-series line chart **Additional Guidance:** - Validate all data types, units and calculations, in both SQL and Python layers - Ensure that all data presented is intuitive and informative - Ensure that the layout and design of the dashboard is sleek and appealing

Cortex will write the Streamlit app file and deploy it to Snowflake. Once complete, open the dashboard from Snowsight → Streamlit → ARCADE_SCORES_DASHBOARD.

The dashboard queries ARCADE_SCORES through SUMMIT_INT_WH — the same Interactive Warehouse used in the lab exercises. All nine pages will refresh with live data as long as the Python streamer is running.

Cleanup

When you are done with the lab, run the teardown script to remove all Snowflake objects and stop billing.

Open sql/05_cleanup.sql in Snowsight Run the entire script as ACCOUNTADMIN

This drops (in order): the Streamlit dashboard, compute pool, both warehouses, the ARCADE_DB database (which cascades to the Interactive Table and all pipes), the service user, and both roles.

The Interactive Warehouse ( SUMMIT_INT_WH ) bills a minimum of 1 hour from the time it is created, then per-second thereafter. Run cleanup as soon as you are finished with the lab to avoid unnecessary charges.

You can also stop the Python streamer at any time with Ctrl-C in the Codespace terminal.

Conclusion And Resources

In this lab you built a fully operational real-time data pipeline on Snowflake:

Streamed thousands of rows per second directly into an Interactive Table using the Snowpipe Streaming Python SDK — no files, no COPY INTO , no batch windows

using the — no files, no , no batch windows Queried live data with sub-second latency using an Interactive Warehouse backed by pre-computed indexes and a warm SSD cache

using an backed by pre-computed indexes and a warm SSD cache Experienced how CLUSTER BY (GAME_ENDED_AT) eliminates micro-partition scans on time-range predicates — the key to Interactive Warehouse performance at scale

eliminates micro-partition scans on time-range predicates — the key to Interactive Warehouse performance at scale Measured end-to-end pipeline freshness: from Python generator to queryable Snowflake row in under 2 seconds

Compared the Interactive and Standard warehouse head-to-head under the same query workload

What You Learned

How Snowpipe Streaming's channel API enables direct, low-latency row-level ingestion without staging

enables direct, low-latency row-level ingestion without staging The architectural difference between Interactive Tables and standard Snowflake tables

and standard Snowflake tables How an Interactive Warehouse uses persistent SSD caching and pre-computed indexes to deliver sub-second queries

uses persistent SSD caching and pre-computed indexes to deliver sub-second queries Why CLUSTER BY on a time column is essential for time-series workloads on Interactive Tables

on a time column is essential for time-series workloads on Interactive Tables How to measure data freshness and SDK processing latency from within Snowflake

Related Resources