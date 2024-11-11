Ingest data more efficiently and manage costs

For data managed by Snowflake, we are introducing features that help you access data easily and cost-effectively. With Snowpipe for Apache Kafka (public preview soon in AWS and Microsoft Azure), a “pull” mechanism, rather than the existing “push” connector, allows you to extract and ingest Apache Kafka events into your Snowflake account directly without hosting your own Kafka Connect cluster. This reduces the overall complexity of getting streaming data ready to use: Simply create external access integration with your existing Kafka solution.

SnowConvert is an easy-to-use code conversion tool that accelerates legacy relational database management system (RDBMS) migrations to Snowflake. In addition to free assessments and free table conversions, SnowConvert now supports accurate conversion of database views from Teradata, Oracle or SQL Server for free.

New storage lifecycle policies (private preview) provide another opportunity to cut costs by automatically deleting records or archiving them to a low-cost tier when matching your custom policy condition. This helps you optimize storage while maintaining regulatory compliance in an easy, scalable way.

Unlock value of unstructured documents with AI-enabled automated data extraction and integration

Businesses of all kinds are flooded with documents every day — invoices, receipts, notices, forms and more — and yet getting and using the information therein remains manual, time-consuming and error-prone. With Document AI (generally available on AWS and Microsoft Azure), a fully managed Snowflake workflow that transforms unstructured documents into structured tables using a built-in LLM, Arctic-TILT, you can process documents intelligently and at scale. With the option to fine-tune through an easy-to-use UI, business users and subject matter experts with no AI expertise can be heavily involved in creating and refining models before calling data engineers to operationalize pipelines. Florida State University has been using Document AI to efficiently extract data from PDFs and third-party sources, which simplifies data auditing and eliminates weeks’ worth of manual effort.

Better protect and understand your accounts and data assets with Snowflake Horizon Catalog

Among Snowflake’s greatest benefits are the industry-leading, built-in compliance, security, privacy, discovery and collaboration capabilities that are part of the Horizon Catalog. These help protect and preserve the privacy of your account, users and data assets. We are constantly enhancing our platform to help our customers stay on top of potential threats.

Prevent threats before they occur with enhanced security features and Trust Center innovations

In another key step toward eliminating password-only sign-ins, Snowflake is enforcing multi-factor authentication (MFA) by default for all newly created human users in any Snowflake account. We are also enabling Leaked Password Protection (generally available soon), which will verify and automatically disable user passwords discovered on the dark web. This provides built-in protection against leaked passwords and helps limit the potential for data exfiltration. Compromised users can contact account administrators to reset their passwords.

For API authentication, Snowflake supports developer-friendly, versatile Programmatic Access Tokens (in private preview soon) to simplify the developer experience for application access while enhancing security by including scope and expiration for such tokens. And new Outbound Private Link Connectivity (External Access is generally available on AWS and Azure; External Stage is in public preview on Azure and public preview soon on AWS; External Function is generally available on Azure) connects to external services for cloud service providers and keeps data traffic always within the CSP network, never traversing to the public internet, to minimize the risk of data exposure and other cyberthreats.

Enhancements to Trust Center, an interface that helps you assess and monitor your Snowflake account's security posture, include a new Threat Intelligence Scanner Package (generally available) to detect which users — either human or service — pose a risk, with clear mitigation on how to address those vulnerabilities. Looking to the future, Trust Center Extensibility (private preview soon) will allow customers to add custom scanner packages to Trust Center from our partners, which are available as Snowflake Native Apps in Snowflake Marketplace.