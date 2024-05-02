The volume of unstructured data — such as PDFs, images, video and audio files — is surging across enterprises today. Yet documents, which represent a substantial portion of this data and hold significant value, continue to be processed through inefficient and manual methods.

To help organizations derive more value from unstructured data, Snowflake has introduced Document AI. Currently in private preview, this new feature easily extracts content, like invoice amounts or contract terms, from documents via a proprietary, built-in, multimodal large language model (LLM) we call Snowflake Arctic-TILT (Text Image Layout Transformer). Arctic-TILT joins Snowflake Arctic, an efficient and open source LLM we announced April 24, as another testament to the Snowflake AI Research Team's commitment to continuously improving LLM accuracy and making purpose-built products for enterprises.

Now, we are proud to share a breakthrough benchmark achievement for Arctic-TILT. The model, containing 0.8B parameters, has secured a top score in the DocVQA benchmark test, the standard for visual document question answering. It even beat GPT-4, which, by comparison, is believed to be a 8x220B MoE model.

This demonstrates that smaller and more efficient models that are specifically tailored for targeted applications can outperform larger and more general purpose models. It also means that the Arctic-TILT model can fit into a single A10 GPU instance, making it cheaper and more accessible.