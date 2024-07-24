LLM safety measures help guide user interactions with LLMs by safeguarding users from potentially hateful, violent and other inappropriate responses. As gen AI applications move into production, the number of users will greatly increase — and so too will the opportunities for harmful interactions. Concern over controlling LLM content can block gen AI apps from moving into production and prevent businesses from realizing the opportunities available from LLMs. It's no surprise, then, that an important consideration for any Snowflake customer is the implementation of safety features in a way that maintains the ability to scale their applications to thousands of users without a significant cost or operational burden.

A key component of LLM safety is setting up guardrails, which evaluate inputs and/or outputs to ensure they stay “on the track” of appropriate content. Guardrails strengthen governance by ensuring that businesses can still benefit from the flexibility and value of LLMs, while also enforcing alignment to organizational policies against undesired content.

Now, you can easily protect your user-facing applications from potentially harmful LLM model responses to go to production with safety. Within the Cortex AI COMPLETE function that is used for LLM inference in chat applications, simply add ‘guardrails: true’ to your request and Snowflake will do the rest.