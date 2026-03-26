Produkt&Technologie

MAR 26, 2026Produkt & Technologie
Stay updated on the latest Snowflake product features, technology advancements, and innovations. Learn how we continue to enhance our platform.
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MAR 26, 2026Produkt & Technologie
Von Daten zu prädiktiven Einblicken: Automatisierung mit Agentic ML in Snowflake
MAR 26, 2026Produkt & Technologie
Schneller entwickeln mit Cortex Code: Mit erweiterter Verfügbarkeit und bereit für komplexe Aufgaben
FEB 23, 2026Produkt & Technologie
Cortex Code CLI: Unterstützung für alle Ihre Daten, überall
FEB 04, 2026Produkt & Technologie
KI-Innovation in zuverlässige, produktionsreife Anwendungen verwandeln mit Snowflake
FEB 03, 2026Produkt & Technologie
Modernisierung des ML-Stack: Neue agentische, multimodale und Echtzeit-Workflows
DEC 11, 2025KI und ML
OpenAI GPT-5.2 für Snowflake Cortex AI
DEC 10, 2025KI und ML
Snowflake tritt der Agentic Artificial Intelligence Foundation (AAIF) bei, um offene Standards für Agentic AI voranzutreiben
DEC 10, 2025Data Lake
Open Lakehouse mit Microsoft OneLake und Snowflake
NOV 13, 2025Produkt & Technologie
Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) baut Partnernetzwerk weiter aus und hält erstes Arbeitsgruppentreffen ab
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