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Blog/Produkt & Technologie

Produkt&Technologie

Stay updated on the latest Snowflake product features, technology advancements, and innovations. Learn how we continue to enhance our platform.
MAR 26, 2026Produkt & Technologie

Von Daten zu prädiktiven Einblicken: Automatisierung mit Agentic ML in Snowflake

Vinay Sridhar +2
MAR 26, 2026Produkt & Technologie

Schneller entwickeln mit Cortex Code: Mit erweiterter Verfügbarkeit und bereit für komplexe Aufgaben

Headshot-style photo of Siddharth Dwivedi
Siddharth Dwivedi
FEB 23, 2026Produkt & Technologie

Cortex Code CLI: Unterstützung für alle Ihre Daten, überall

Headshot-style photo of Siddharth Dwivedi
Siddharth Dwivedi +2
FEB 04, 2026Produkt & Technologie

KI-Innovation in zuverlässige, produktionsreife Anwendungen verwandeln mit Snowflake

Arun Agarwal
Arun Agarwal +2
FEB 03, 2026Produkt & Technologie

Modernisierung des ML-Stack: Neue agentische, multimodale und Echtzeit-Workflows

Pavan Pothukuchi
Pavan Pothukuchi +2
DEC 11, 2025KI und ML

OpenAI GPT-5.2 für Snowflake Cortex AI

Arun Agarwal
Arun Agarwal +3
DEC 10, 2025KI und ML

Snowflake tritt der Agentic Artificial Intelligence Foundation (AAIF) bei, um offene Standards für Agentic AI voranzutreiben

Baris Gultekin
Baris Gultekin +1
DEC 10, 2025Data Lake

Open Lakehouse mit Microsoft OneLake und Snowflake

James Rowland-Jones +1
NOV 13, 2025Produkt & Technologie

Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) baut Partnernetzwerk weiter aus und hält erstes Arbeitsgruppentreffen ab

Josh Klahr
Josh Klahr +2

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