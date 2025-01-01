Siemens had one of the world’s biggest on-premises SAP HANA data lakes. It was difficult to scale and struggled to support a mix of structured and unstructured data. We migrated these workloads from on-premises infrastructure to the cloud with Snowflake, taking advantage of the additional benefits to more effectively serve our partners. Snowflake was also able to meet our high cybersecurity requirements and optimize the operational costs.

Christian Meyer Head of Data & AI Ops, Siemens AG