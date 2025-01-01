Use Case
SNOWFLAKE USE CASE
Unlock Advanced Analytics with ERP Data in the Cloud
Save on costs, enable better visibility on spend and provide more flexibility and capacity to analytics, AI and ML ecosystems by moving analytics workloads from ERP systems to Snowflake.
Increase Enterprise Visibility
Consolidate data from all ERP sources, creating a foundation for future business growth. Supplement internal data with data from industry collaborators and Snowflake Marketplace.
Integrate All Data to Power Smart Manufacturing
Integrate enterprise (IT) with shop floor (OT) data to enable smart manufacturing initiatives using AI & ML in Snowpark.
Deliver Value Faster
Snowflake’s Data Cloud is a managed service with true elastic scale. With support of multiple open programming languages, Snowflake can empower more people to work with data.
Siemens had one of the world’s biggest on-premises SAP HANA data lakes. It was difficult to scale and struggled to support a mix of structured and unstructured data. We migrated these workloads from on-premises infrastructure to the cloud with Snowflake, taking advantage of the additional benefits to more effectively serve our partners. Snowflake was also able to meet our high cybersecurity requirements and optimize the operational costs.
Christian Meyer
